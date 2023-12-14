7-best-diy-electric-skateboard-for-2023

Are you a fan of skateboarding and looking to add some excitement to your rides? Look no further! In this article, we will be exploring the 7 best DIY electric skateboards for 2023. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned skateboarder, these electric skateboards offer thrilling speed, control, and durability. From sleek designs to impressive battery life, these boards have it all. So, read on to discover the top electric skateboards that will take your riding experience to the next level in 2023.

Overall Score: 8/10

The DIYE Electric Skateboard Battery & Electronics Customizable & Scratch-Proof Battery Enclosure is a must-have for DIY electric skateboard enthusiasts. This heavy-duty and durable enclosure is designed to protect all batteries, ESC, and electronics. With its unique low profile design, it fits most standard boards without any pre-drilled holes, allowing you to customize the placement of your components. The enclosure has a flexible and scratch-proof build, ensuring that it can withstand the vibrations and impact of riding an electric skateboard. It measures 21" x 7 1/40" x 1 3/4" outside and 19 1/9" x 5 3/4" x 1 1/2" inside. Overall, this enclosure offers solid protection and versatility for various electric skateboard builds.

Key Features 21" x 7 1/40" x 1 3/4" outside, 19 1/9" x 5 3/4" x 1 1/2" inside

Fits most standard boards, no pre-drilled holes

Heavy-duty, durable & flexible design

Unique low profile design

Protect all batteries, ESC & electronics Specifications

Pros Flexible and scratch-proof build

Price is higher compared to some alternatives Enclosure may arrive slightly warped

The DIYE Electric Skateboard Battery & Electronics Customizable & Scratch-Proof Battery Enclosure is a reliable and versatile choice for any DIY electric skateboard build. Its durable and flexible design provides effective protection for batteries, ESC, and electronics, while allowing for customization. Although the price may be slightly higher than some alternatives, the quality and functionality of this enclosure make it worth considering. The only minor drawback is the possibility of the enclosure arriving slightly warped. Overall, it is a solid option for electric skateboard enthusiasts who prioritize durability and customization.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Introducing the Electric Skateboard Hub Motor Wheel, the perfect accessory for longboards, mini scooters, and DIY electric skateboards. With its 70mm size and powerful 150W brushless hub motor, this wheel delivers a smooth and efficient ride. It operates on either a 24V or 36V power supply, making it versatile for various setups. The dimension of the wheel is 2.76Lx2.36Wx2.76H, ensuring a compact design that fits well on skateboards. While the wiring may require some sorting out, the overall construction is solid. People have even used these wheels for general motorized wheel use. If you're looking to upgrade your skateboard or build your own electric ride, the Electric Skateboard Hub Motor Wheel is a great choice.

Key Features 70mm size

150W brushless hub motor

Suitable for longboards, mini scooters, and DIY electric skateboards

Compatible with 24V and 36V power supply Specifications Dimension: 2.76Lx2.36Wx2.76H

Pros Smooth and efficient ride

Wiring documentation may be lacking One wheel may be missing the end piece to hold the tire/wheel

The Electric Skateboard Hub Motor Wheel is a high-quality accessory that offers an enhanced riding experience for various electric vehicles. Its powerful brushless hub motor and compatibility with different power supplies make it a versatile choice. Although the wiring instructions could be improved, the overall construction and performance of these wheels are impressive. Whether you’re upgrading your longboard, mini scooter, or building your own electric skateboard, these wheels are an excellent investment. Enjoy a smooth ride and the freedom of customization with the Electric Skateboard Hub Motor Wheel.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Electric Skateboard is a perfect gift for children, teenagers, or adults. It features a 350W brushless motor with 3 speed modes, allowing both beginners and advanced skaters to enjoy the ride. The skateboard has a 7-ply maple deck that offers better flex, stability, and durability. It also comes with a wireless remote control for easy control of forward, backward, accelerate and brake functions. The skateboard has an ergonomic design and can be fully charged within 2 hours. With a maximum range of 5 miles and a maximum speed of 12.4 mph, it provides an exciting and enjoyable riding experience for users of all ages.

Key Features Ul certification & Diy stickers

3 Speed levels adjustment

Auto boot when gliding

7-Ply maple deck

Ergonomic wireless remote Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 26.70Lx7.50Wx4.52H

Size: 26.7" fish board

Pros UL certified for safety

Fragile remote control Some issues with battery

The Electric Skateboard is a fantastic choice for beginners and experienced riders alike. It offers a safe and enjoyable riding experience with its UL certification and multiple speed modes. The customizable design with DIY stickers adds a touch of personalization. The auto boot feature saves time and effort, while the durable maple deck ensures long-lasting performance. The ergonomic wireless remote control allows for easy control and the quick charging time is a convenient feature. Although there have been some complaints about the remote control and battery, the excellent customer service provided by the brand resolves these issues effectively. Overall, this electric skateboard provides great value for its price and is highly recommended.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

Upgrade your electric skateboard with the ESC Remote Kit for DIY Electric Skateboard. This kit includes the latest version ESC with a sine wave scheme for improved stability and durability. The high-speed dual hub motors provide a top speed of up to 30 mph, but be cautious as the acceleration on speed mode 4 is extremely strong. The intelligent remote features a display screen where you can easily check your current speed, battery level, and more. With multiple protections in place, such as low-voltage alarm and power-failure protections, you can ride with confidence. Compatible with 70-120 mm hub motors, this kit is a great upgrade for any electric longboard.

Key Features Latest version ESC with improved stability and durability

High-speed dual hub motors with top speed of up to 30 mph

Intelligent remote with display screen for easy navigation

Multiple protections for added safety

Compatible with 70-120 mm hub motors Specifications

Pros Improved stability and durability compared to other ESC

Not compatible with belt drive motors No documentation included

The ESC Remote Kit for DIY Electric Skateboard is a great option for those looking to upgrade their electric longboard. With improved stability, high-speed performance, and an intelligent remote, this kit provides a seamless and safe riding experience. The multiple protections give riders peace of mind, and the compatibility with various hub motors adds versatility. However, it’s important to note that the kit is not compatible with belt drive motors, and some users have mentioned the lack of included documentation. Overall, this kit offers great value for its price and is a worthwhile investment for any DIY electric skateboard enthusiast.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Jking Electric Skateboard Longboard is a powerful and portable electric skateboard that is perfect for skaters aged 12 and above. It features a 29.4v 4000mAh lithium battery, allowing it to reach a top speed of 16.7mph and offering a range of 8.2 miles on a full charge. The skateboard is made from premium bamboo and maple, providing a smooth and flexible ride. It has a 350W dual brushless hub-motor, which is more reliable than a belt drive motor, and supports up to a 12° climbing angle. The skateboard also comes with a multifunctional remote control, allowing for easy acceleration, braking, and speed adjustment. With its solid construction and cool design, this electric skateboard is a great gift choice for riders of all ages. It also comes with a 12-month warranty for added peace of mind.

Key Features POWERFUL – UL 2272 certified 29.4v 4000m Ah lithium battery

SOLID SECURE& PORTABLE – Weigh only 12.3lbs, 31.7Inch Deck Length

350W Dual BRUSHLESS HUB-MOTOR – More reliable and less problems

MULTIFUNCTIONAL REMOTE – Portable electric skateboard with remote

PERFECT AND COOL GIFT – Doesn't need to be assembled Specifications Color: Light Brown

Dimension: 31.70Lx9.50Wx4.70H

Pros Powerful battery for a max speed of 16.7mph

The Jking Electric Skateboard Longboard offers a powerful and portable riding experience, perfect for skaters of all ages. With its reliable battery, solid construction, and multifunctional remote control, it provides a smooth and enjoyable ride. While it may have some limitations in terms of range and battery life, its overall performance and design make it a great choice for commuters and casual riders alike. Whether you’re looking for a fun way to get around campus or a cool gift for someone special, this electric skateboard is sure to deliver hours of excitement. Just make sure to practice with the brakes and consider additional accessories for rough terrain. Ride on!

Overall Score: 6.5/10

The vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Wheel Pulleys Kit Set is a versatile kit designed for electric skateboards. It includes a set of pu wheel pulleys and belts suitable for 83MM, 90MM, and 97MM wheels. The kit is compatible with 63 series brushless motors and features a 36/18 tooth belt. The adjustable motor bracket ensures compatibility with different motor sizes. Customers have reported mixed experiences with this product, with some finding it confusing and requiring modifications. However, others have had success using it with MBS all-terrain wheels and custom electric longboards. The kit offers decent quality for its price, although there may be issues with concentricity alignment. Overall, it is a budget-friendly option for DIY electric skateboard enthusiasts.

Key Features Compatible with 83MM, 90MM, and 97MM wheels

Suitable for 63 series brushless motors

Adjustable motor bracket for different motor sizes

36/18 tooth belt with a width of 15MM

Designed for DIY electric skateboards Specifications Color: Motor shaft diameter 10MM/Belt width 15MM

Pros Budget-friendly price

The vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Wheel Pulleys Kit Set provides a cost-effective solution for DIY electric skateboard enthusiasts. Despite some assembly and compatibility challenges, the kit offers decent quality pulleys and belts suitable for various wheel and motor sizes. It may require modifications for a proper fit and alignment, but with some patience and adjustments, users have achieved successful results. It is important to note that the included belt length may not be suitable for all setups, so additional belt customization may be necessary. Overall, this kit serves as a budget-friendly option for those looking to customize and upgrade their electric skateboards.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Take control of your electric skateboard with the DIY Build Upgrade Fix Electric Skateboard. Whether you're a seasoned skateboarder or a tech enthusiast, this product allows you to customize and upgrade your own electric skateboard to suit your style and needs. With its easy-to-follow instructions and compatible parts, you can fine-tune your ride for better performance, speed, and stability. The DIY Build Upgrade Fix Electric Skateboard includes the necessary tools, components, and detailed instructions to guide you through the process. Its compact dimensions and lightweight design make it a convenient and portable solution for optimizing your electric skateboard.

Key Features Customize and upgrade your electric skateboard

Easy-to-follow instructions and compatible parts

Fine-tune for performance, speed, and stability

Includes necessary tools, components, and instructions

Compact dimensions and lightweight design Specifications Dimension: 6.00Lx0.07Wx9.00H

Pros Allows customization and upgrading of electric skateboard

May require technical knowledge for optimal results Limited compatibility with specific skateboard models

The DIY Build Upgrade Fix Electric Skateboard is a fantastic solution for enthusiasts who enjoy tinkering with their electric skateboards. With the ability to customize and upgrade various components, riders can enhance their overall skateboarding experience. The included tools and instructions provide a user-friendly approach, making the process accessible to both beginners and experienced individuals. The compact dimensions and lightweight design add to the convenience and portability of this product. However, it’s worth noting that some technical knowledge may be required for optimal results, and compatibility with specific skateboard models may vary. Overall, the DIY Build Upgrade Fix Electric Skateboard is a worthwhile investment for those seeking to personalize their electric skateboarding adventure.

Buyer's Guide: DIY Electric Skateboard

Key Considerations

Budget : Determine your spending limit and make sure to consider all costs associated with building an electric skateboard, including parts, tools, and any additional accessories you may require.

: Determine your spending limit and make sure to consider all costs associated with building an electric skateboard, including parts, tools, and any additional accessories you may require. Skill Level : Assess your technical skills and knowledge related to skateboard assembly, electronics, and maintenance. Beginners may opt for simpler DIY kits, while experienced individuals may prefer more customizable options to suit their needs and preferences.

: Assess your technical skills and knowledge related to skateboard assembly, electronics, and maintenance. Beginners may opt for simpler DIY kits, while experienced individuals may prefer more customizable options to suit their needs and preferences. Terrain and Purpose : Consider the type of terrain you plan to ride your electric skateboard on and define your purpose, whether it's for commuting, off-roading, or cruising around town. This will help you choose the right components and design for optimal performance.

: Consider the type of terrain you plan to ride your electric skateboard on and define your purpose, whether it's for commuting, off-roading, or cruising around town. This will help you choose the right components and design for optimal performance. Safety: Prioritize safety by investing in quality components, wearing protective gear, and researching safety guidelines regarding speed limits, braking systems, lights, and reflectors.

Components and Parts

Deck: Choose a skateboard deck that suits your riding style and preference. Consider factors such as length, width, flex, material, and the weight it can support. Look for a deck that provides stability and durability for a comfortable ride. Trucks: Select trucks that match the width of your deck and provide good maneuverability. Ensure they are compatible with the motor and wheel size you plan to use. Wheels: Consider the type of wheels appropriate for your terrain and riding style. Softer wheels provide better shock absorption, while harder wheels offer increased speed. Choose the right size and durometer for your needs. Motors: Research different motor types, such as hub motors and belt-driven motors, and determine the power and torque specifications suitable for your desired speed and terrain. Take note of the motor's compatibility with your chosen deck and trucks. Battery: Select a high-quality lithium-ion battery pack that offers sufficient range for your desired distance. Consider the size, weight, voltage, and capacity suitable for your needs. Ensure the battery's stability, reliability, and compatibility with your chosen motor and ESC (Electronic Speed Controller). ESC: Choose an ESC that matches the specifications of your motor and battery. Ensure it provides smooth acceleration and braking, as well as features like regenerative braking and different ride modes. Consider the ease of programming and compatibility with your remote control. Remote Control: Look for a reliable and ergonomic remote control that offers a seamless connection with your ESC. Consider features like battery life, ease of use, and compatibility with your chosen ESC. Charger: Purchase a charger specifically designed for your battery pack to ensure safe and efficient charging. Consider factors like charging time, voltage, and compatibility with your battery's charging port. Belts and Pulleys (if applicable): If using a belt-driven system, choose belts and pulleys that match the specifications of your motor and wheel size. Consider factors like durability, tooth profile, and compatibility with your motor's pulley. Enclosure: Depending on your chosen deck and battery, you may need an enclosure to protect and secure the battery and electronics. Look for enclosures that fit your specific requirements and are made from durable materials. Additional Accessories: Consider adding features like LED lights, fenders, shock pads, or wheel covers to enhance your riding experience and safety.

Building and Assembly Tips

Research : Before starting your DIY electric skateboard project, thoroughly research and educate yourself on the necessary components, tools, and techniques. Consult forums, online communities, and tutorials for valuable insights and advice.

: Before starting your DIY electric skateboard project, thoroughly research and educate yourself on the necessary components, tools, and techniques. Consult forums, online communities, and tutorials for valuable insights and advice. Compatibility : Ensure all your chosen components are compatible with each other in terms of voltage, connectors, and mounting options. Check specifications and seek expert advice if needed.

: Ensure all your chosen components are compatible with each other in terms of voltage, connectors, and mounting options. Check specifications and seek expert advice if needed. Quality Control : Prioritize quality components from reputable brands to ensure reliability, durability, and optimal performance. Read reviews and seek recommendations from experienced DIY builders.

: Prioritize quality components from reputable brands to ensure reliability, durability, and optimal performance. Read reviews and seek recommendations from experienced DIY builders. Safety Precautions : While assembling your electric skateboard, adhere to safety guidelines such as wearing safety glasses, gloves, and following proper wiring practices. Take extra care when working with electrical components and ensure everything is securely fastened.

: While assembling your electric skateboard, adhere to safety guidelines such as wearing safety glasses, gloves, and following proper wiring practices. Take extra care when working with electrical components and ensure everything is securely fastened. Testing and Calibration : After assembly, thoroughly test all the components, connections, and controls before taking your electric skateboard for a ride. Calibrate the ESC, remote control, and braking system according to the manufacturer's instructions.

: After assembly, thoroughly test all the components, connections, and controls before taking your electric skateboard for a ride. Calibrate the ESC, remote control, and braking system according to the manufacturer's instructions. Maintenance: Regularly inspect, clean, and maintain your DIY electric skateboard to ensure safety and extend its lifespan. Check for loose belts, worn-out batteries, and any signs of damage or wear. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for proper maintenance procedures.