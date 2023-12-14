6-best-electric-skateboard-wheels-for-2023

Are you searching for the perfect electric skateboard wheels to level up your skating experience in 2023? Look no further! In this article, we will delve into the world of electric skateboard wheels and unveil the six best options available for the upcoming year. Whether you're a professional skateboarder or just starting out, having the right wheels can make all the difference in terms of speed, grip, and overall performance. From high-quality materials to advanced technologies, these six electric skateboard wheels have been carefully curated to provide you with the ultimate ride. Get ready to take your skateboarding to the next level with the six best electric skateboard wheels for 2023.

Overall Score: 7/10

The ANTWHEEL All-Terrain Longboard Wheels are a perfect addition to any longboarder's collection, offering off-road capabilities and versatility. With a size of 100mm x 65mm, these wheels are cast with 78a super-high-rebound urethane, providing unparalleled speed. Whether you're riding on sidewalks, pavement, hard-packed dirt, or short grass, these wheels will effortlessly handle any terrain. Their sleek design and compatibility with various longboards make them a popular choice. While they have received positive reviews for their durability and performance, some users have noted issues with the pulley system and the wheels' weight. Overall, the ANTWHEEL All-Terrain Longboard Wheels offer great value for their price, making them a practical choice for riders looking to enhance their skateboarding experience.

Key Features 100mm x 65mm all-terrain longboard wheels

Cast with 78a super-high-rebound urethane for unparalleled speed

Perfect addition to any long boarder's quiver

Add off-road capabilities to your existing longboards

Ride sidewalks and pavement hard packed dirt or short grass Specifications Color: All-Terrain Wheels

Pros HUGE size with eye-catching design

HUGE size with eye-catching design Compatible with regular bearings

Compatible with regular bearings Smooth roll on various terrains

Smooth roll on various terrains Affordable compared to other options Cons Limited carving ability

Limited carving ability They are quite heavy

They are quite heavy Inadequate grip for hard riding

Inadequate grip for hard riding Some issues with the pulley system

The ANTWHEEL All-Terrain Longboard Wheels offer a cost-effective solution for skateboarders seeking enhanced versatility. With their durable construction and ability to tackle different terrains, these wheels are ideal for riders looking to explore beyond conventional skateboard paths. While the weight and lack of carving ability may pose challenges for some users, the value they provide at a lower price point makes them a compelling choice. However, it is important to note that the pulley system may not be suitable for all electric skateboards. For those seeking more flexibility and off-road capabilities, the ANTWHEEL All-Terrain Longboard Wheels are a solid option.

Overall Score: 8/10

Upgrade your skateboard wheels to the Hollow Wheels Max Comfort Electric Skateboard Wheels and experience the highest level of comfort and performance. These wheels feature a hollow design that allows for superior impact absorption and vibration dampening. Made from automotive race tire rubber material, these wheels offer unmatched grip compared to any other street or pneumatic wheels. With an adjustable suspension insert, you can fine-tune the wheels to get your perfect ride. The Hollow Wheels also have a higher top speed potential, great battery range, and are the lightest wheels in their class. They boast a wide contact patch and high durability, ensuring a smooth and long-lasting ride. Please note that these wheels are not compatible with hub wheel skateboards. Upgrade your skateboard with the Hollow Wheels Max Comfort Electric Skateboard Wheels for an enhanced riding experience.

Key Features Hollow design for impact absorption and vibration dampening

High grip with automotive race tire rubber material

Adjustable suspension insert for a customized ride

Higher top speed potential for increased speed

Great battery range compared to other wheels

Lightest wheels in its class for nimble maneuverability

Wide contact patch for stability

High durability with 80A durometer Specifications Color: Black

Size: 105mm

Pros Superior comfort and performance

Superior comfort and performance Unmatched grip on any surface

Unmatched grip on any surface Customizable ride with adjustable suspension inserts

Customizable ride with adjustable suspension inserts Increased top speed potential

Increased top speed potential Great battery range

Great battery range Lightweight for nimble maneuverability

Lightweight for nimble maneuverability Stable and durable

Stable and durable Wide contact patch for enhanced stability Cons Not compatible with hub wheel skateboards

Not compatible with hub wheel skateboards Some users find the wheels loud and rough

Some users find the wheels loud and rough Limited straightway surface contact affects traction on wet surfaces

The Hollow Wheels Max Comfort Electric Skateboard Wheels are a game-changer for skateboard enthusiasts. With their hollow design, superior grip, and high durability, these wheels provide an unparalleled riding experience. The adjustable suspension inserts allow you to fine-tune your ride, and the higher top speed potential adds an extra thrill to your adventures. The great battery range and lightweight design make these wheels perfect for long rides and quick maneuvers. While they may not be compatible with hub wheel skateboards and some users found them to be loud and rough, the overall performance and comfort of these wheels make them a top choice for riders looking to elevate their skateboarding experience.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Electric Skateboard 250Wh Battery 700W Motor with One Wheel only MAGwheel Trotter T1 Black with Fender offers a unique riding experience with its innovative features. This electric unicycle comes with a gyro in the wheel that senses your leaning direction, allowing the rounded wheel to turn accordingly. The more you lean forward, the faster it goes, while leaning back slows it down. With a cruising speed of up to 12.4 mph and a maximum range of 15.5 miles, it is perfect for urban commuting. The wide and large tires provide better traction and can handle various road conditions. The smart functions, such as the sensitive switch-on/off sensor and intelligent gyroscope chip, add to the fun and convenience of riding this electric skateboard.

Key Features Max mileage: 15.5 miles

Motor Power: 700W

Max Safe Speed: 12.4 mph

Wheel Size: 11 inch

Battery: 48V 5.2AH

High-Performance: Gyro in wheel senses leaning for easy maneuvering

Unique Riding Experience: Chunky pneumatic tire for fun and easy turns

Strong security: Wide tire with better traction and pushback speed

Smart Functions: Sensitive switch-on/off sensor and intelligent gyroscope chip Specifications Dimension: 29.00Lx11.00Wx10.20H

Pros Innovative gyro technology for effortless turns

Innovative gyro technology for effortless turns Long battery life with a range of up to 15.5 miles

Long battery life with a range of up to 15.5 miles Easy to ride and control with intelligent sensors

Easy to ride and control with intelligent sensors Great traction and adaptability to various road conditions Cons

The Electric Skateboard 250Wh Battery 700W Motor with One Wheel only MAGwheel Trotter T1 Black with Fender offers a thrilling and unique riding experience. With its gyro technology, riders can effortlessly lean to control their movement, making it easy to maneuver through urban areas. The long battery life and impressive range make it perfect for last-mile commuting. Additionally, the smart features, such as the switch-on/off sensor and gyroscope chip, enhance the overall ride quality. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced electric skateboard enthusiast, the MAGwheel Trotter T1 is sure to provide hours of fun and excitement.

Overall Score: 8/10

The IWONDER CLOUDWHEEL Donut 105mm Hub Motor Sleeve is a game-changer in the world of skateboarding. With its patented Damping Foam Core Technology, it filters out vibrations and provides a smooth ride like no other wheel. The controllable deformation amount prevents mileage loss due to excessive wheel deformation. The curved wheel and unique tread design increase grip and anti-skid force, especially during high-speed sliding. These wheels also increase the maximum speed of your ride by 3mph. Suitable for various electric skateboards, these wheels are a must-have for any skateboarding enthusiast. With a customer rating of 4.4/5, these wheels have received glowing reviews for their comfort, stability, and overall performance.

Key Features CLOUDWHEEL Donut 105mm Hub Motor Sleeve for various electric skateboards

Patented Damping Foam Core Technology for vibration reduction

Controllable deformation amount to prevent mileage loss

Curved wheel and unique tread design for increased grip

105mm diameter to increase maximum speed by 3mph Specifications Color: Black

Pros Smooth and comfortable ride

Smooth and comfortable ride Increases grip and anti-skid force

Increases grip and anti-skid force Improves stability and speed

Improves stability and speed Suitable for off-road skateboarding Cons May have a strange smell

May have a strange smell Does not fit Meepo mini 5

Does not fit Meepo mini 5 Installation can be challenging

The IWONDER CLOUDWHEEL Donut 105mm Hub Motor Sleeve is a revolutionary product that enhances the skateboarding experience. It eliminates vibrations, improves grip, and increases speed, making it perfect for both urban and off-road skateboarding. While some users have reported challenges with installation and compatibility with certain skateboards, the overall performance and comfort of these wheels have received high praise. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced rider, these wheels will take your skateboarding to the next level. Invest in the IWONDER CLOUDWHEEL Donut 105mm Hub Motor Sleeve and enjoy a smooth, stable, and thrilling ride every time.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The IWONDER CloudWheel 120mm Discovery Electric Skateboard Wheels are designed for all-terrain off-road riding. With patented damping foam core technology, these wheels provide a smooth and comfortable ride by filtering out most vibrations. The curved wheel and unique tread design enhance grip and anti-skid force, ensuring stability even at high speeds. The Cloudwheel Discovery features a better wheel core with thicker spokes, made of a high-strength composite material for improved impact resistance. These wheels can be mounted on many eboards and longboards with the IWonder special pulley kit. Overall, they offer a versatile and reliable riding experience.

Key Features Diameter 120mm Polyurethane(PU) all-terrain off-road electric skateboard longboard wheels

Patented Damping Foam Core Technology

Curved wheel and unique tread design for increased grip

Better wheel core with thicker spokes

Mounts on Many Eboards and Longboards (With IWonder special pulley kit) Specifications Color: Obsidian black

Pros Smooth and comfortable ride with reduced vibrations

Smooth and comfortable ride with reduced vibrations Good grip and anti-skid force for high-speed sliding

Good grip and anti-skid force for high-speed sliding Improved impact resistance with a better wheel core

Improved impact resistance with a better wheel core Compatible with various eboards and longboards Cons Reports of wheel hub cracks and disintegration

Reports of wheel hub cracks and disintegration Not suitable for complete off-roading

Not suitable for complete off-roading Squeaky wheel issue

The IWONDER CloudWheel 120mm Discovery Electric Skateboard Wheels offer a great riding experience with their smooth and comfortable design. They excel in all-terrain off-road riding, providing stability and grip even at high speeds. The patented damping foam core technology effectively reduces vibrations, enhancing the overall comfort. However, there have been some reports of wheel hub cracks and disintegration, which is a significant concern for safety. Additionally, the wheels may not be suitable for extreme off-roading. Despite these drawbacks, the CloudWheel Discovery is a versatile and reliable option for riders looking to upgrade their electric skateboards or longboards.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience cruising, carving, and free-styling like never before with vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Longboards Wheel. These 90MM 9052 pu wheels offer a perfect blend of grip, roll, and slide-ability with their high rebound and 78AA SHR hardness. Designed for downhill, general commuting, and DIY electric skateboards, these wheels provide a smooth and comfortable ride. The high-strength and heat-resistant urethane core ensures durability and longevity. The package includes a set of 4 wheels, wheel hubs, bearing gaskets, and bearings. Upgrade your skateboard experience with vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Longboards Wheel.

Key Features High rebound for grip, roll, and slide-ability

78AA SHR hardness for a smooth ride

Suitable for downhill, general commuting, and DIY electric skateboards

Durable and heat-resistant urethane core

Includes set of 4 wheels, wheel hubs, bearing gaskets, and bearings Specifications Color: Orange

Pros Offers a smooth and comfortable ride

Offers a smooth and comfortable ride Durable and long-lasting construction

Durable and long-lasting construction Suitable for various skateboarding activities

Suitable for various skateboarding activities Includes all necessary components in the package Cons

The vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Longboards Wheel is a great choice for skateboard enthusiasts who want to enhance their riding experience. With its high rebound, smooth roll, and excellent slide-ability, these wheels provide the perfect combination of performance and control. Whether you’re cruising, carving, or free-styling, these wheels offer a comfortable ride. The durable construction ensures longevity, and the included components make it easy to install on your skateboard. Overall, the vanpro DIY Electric Skateboard Longboards Wheel is a reliable and high-quality choice for any skateboarder.

Electric Skateboard Wheels Buyer's Guide

ULTRA-SMOOTH RIDE: Get Rolling with the Perfect Electric Skateboard Wheels

Electric skateboard wheels play a vital role in determining your riding experience. They are the ones that keep you rolling smoothly and help you navigate different terrains with ease. To ensure you choose the right wheels for your electric skateboard, we've compiled this comprehensive buyer's guide. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced rider, these tips will help you make an informed decision. So, let's dive right into it!

Types of Electric Skateboard Wheels

When it comes to electric skateboard wheels, there are various types available in the market. Each type offers different benefits, so it's essential to understand their features before making a choice. Here are some common types of electric skateboard wheels:

Street Wheels: Designed for urban environments and smooth pavements, street wheels are small in size and offer increased maneuverability. They provide a stable ride, but they may not perform well on rougher terrains. All-Terrain Wheels: If you plan on taking your electric skateboard off-road, all-terrain wheels are a perfect choice. These wheels are larger and wider, allowing you to conquer various surfaces such as gravel, grass, and even dirt tracks. Longboard Wheels: If you prefer a comfortable and stable ride, longboard wheels are an excellent option. These wheels are larger in size, providing enhanced stability, better shock absorption, and increased speed. Hub Motor Wheels: Some electric skateboards feature hub motors, where the wheels incorporate the motor directly. Hub motor wheels are compact, silent, and offer a smoother ride. However, they may lack the torque and power of belt-driven systems.

Factors to Consider

Choosing the right electric skateboard wheels is not only about the type but also considering various factors that can impact your riding experience. Here are some crucial factors to keep in mind:

Durometer: Durometer measures the hardness of the wheels. A higher durometer rating means harder wheels, which are ideal for smooth pavements and higher speeds. On the other hand, softer wheels absorb more shocks, providing a comfortable ride on rough terrains.

Durometer measures the hardness of the wheels. A higher durometer rating means harder wheels, which are ideal for smooth pavements and higher speeds. On the other hand, softer wheels absorb more shocks, providing a comfortable ride on rough terrains. Diameter: The diameter of the wheel affects speed, stability, and maneuverability. Larger wheels provide a higher top speed and stability, while smaller wheels offer better maneuverability and acceleration.

The diameter of the wheel affects speed, stability, and maneuverability. Larger wheels provide a higher top speed and stability, while smaller wheels offer better maneuverability and acceleration. Contact Patch: The contact patch is the area of the wheel that comes in contact with the ground. A wider contact patch can provide more stability, especially when riding at high speeds or on uneven terrain.

The contact patch is the area of the wheel that comes in contact with the ground. A wider contact patch can provide more stability, especially when riding at high speeds or on uneven terrain. Material: Electric skateboard wheels are typically made from different materials, such as urethane, rubber, or even polyurethane blends. Each material offers different levels of grip, durability, and shock absorption.

Maintenance Tips

Maintaining your electric skateboard wheels is important to ensure optimal performance and longevity. Here are some maintenance tips to keep your wheels in top shape:

Regular Cleaning: Clean your wheels regularly, especially if you ride in dirty or wet conditions. Use a damp cloth or a mild cleaning solution to remove dirt and grime that can affect the wheels' performance.

Clean your wheels regularly, especially if you ride in dirty or wet conditions. Use a damp cloth or a mild cleaning solution to remove dirt and grime that can affect the wheels' performance. Rotating Wheels: To maintain even wear on your wheels, rotate them regularly. Switch the front wheels with the back ones to ensure a balanced riding experience.

To maintain even wear on your wheels, rotate them regularly. Switch the front wheels with the back ones to ensure a balanced riding experience. Inspect for Damage: Regularly inspect your wheels for any signs of wear, cracks, or damage. Replace them if necessary to avoid any potential safety hazards.