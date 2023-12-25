7-amazing-server-rack-keyboard-tray-for-2023

Are you searching for the perfect server rack keyboard tray for the year 2023? Look no further! In this article, we will explore seven amazing options that are sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations. Whether you prioritize space-saving designs, ergonomic features, or durable construction, our expert selection has got you covered. Stay tuned to discover the best server rack keyboard trays available in 2023.

Overall Score: 7/10

The Electriduct 1U Keyboard Tray is a universal keyboard sliding shelf designed for standard server racks and network cabinets. With a width of 19 inches and a maximum extension of 6 inches, this sliding tray offers just enough space for a keyboard without taking up too much room. It features easy installation, a vented design, and heavy-duty steel construction. Please note that the keyboard is not included. The 1U Keyboard Tray is a solid shelf that works as advertised, but some customers have reported receiving damaged or incomplete items. Overall, it is a good value for the price, although it may not be as sturdy as some other options on the market.

Key Features 1U Keyboard Sliding Shelf

19" Wide for Standard Server Racks and Network Cabinets | Maximum extension: 6"

10.8" Deep – Just enough space for a keyboard without taking too much space for your devices

Easy Installation | Vented Sliding Tray | Heavy Duty Steel Construction

Keyboard not included Specifications Size: 1U Keyboard Tray

Pros Solid shelf! Beefy shelf. Works as advertised.

Solid shelf! Beefy shelf. Works as advertised. Good value! Good quality – great price.

Good value! Good quality – great price. Buena calidad del producto! 👌🏻 Cons Arrived destroyed! Broken, missing screws. Damaged return item.

Arrived destroyed! Broken, missing screws. Damaged return item. Doesn't extend much for a working surface. Clearly a return.

Doesn't extend much for a working surface. Clearly a return. A little bit flimsy. Bows slightly with heavier devices.

The Electriduct 1U Keyboard Tray offers a practical solution for organizing your keyboard in server racks and network cabinets. While it may not be the most durable option available, it provides good value for the price. The heavy-duty steel construction ensures stability and longevity, and the vented sliding tray allows for proper airflow. However, some customers have experienced issues with damaged or incomplete items, so it’s important to inspect the product upon arrival. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable and functional keyboard tray for your network equipment setup, the Electriduct 1U Keyboard Tray is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The RAISING ELECTRONICS 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray Cantilever is a versatile and reliable accessory for server data network racks. Made of cold rolled steel with a powder-coated finish, this keyboard tray is designed to fit 19” standard equipment and offers a weight capacity of up to 20LB. It features a sliding tray with dimensions of 16.5”x12.5”x1.5” and includes M6 screws and cage nuts for easy installation. The tray is lightweight yet durable, ensuring it can withstand heavy usage. With its sleek black design, it adds a professional touch to any server rack. While some customers have reported receiving damaged units or experiencing slight wobbliness when fully extended, the overall feedback for this keyboard tray is positive.

Key Features Fits 19” Standard Equipment

Cold Rolled Steel Made

Powder coated finish that protects from rust and corrosion

Self Dimension: W 17.5" D 14" H 1.75"

Tray size: 16.5”x12.5”x1.5"

Light weight and durable

Premium quality craftsmanship

Heavy duty up to 20LB weight capacity

M6 Screws and Cage nuts are included Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 17.60Lx17.50Wx1.75H

Pros Good quality craftsmanship

Good quality craftsmanship Easy to install

Easy to install Includes screws and cage nuts

Includes screws and cage nuts Lightweight yet durable Cons Drawer may arrive damaged

Drawer may arrive damaged May be slightly wobbly when fully extended

The RAISING ELECTRONICS 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray Cantilever is a reliable and convenient solution for server data network racks. Offering a weight capacity of up to 20LB, this lightweight and durable keyboard tray is easy to install and includes screws and cage nuts. It fits 19” standard equipment and features a sliding tray for added convenience. While there have been reports of damaged units and slight wobbliness when fully extended, the majority of customers have praised the quality craftsmanship and functionality of this keyboard tray. If you’re in need of a professional and efficient way to incorporate a keyboard into your server rack, this product is worth considering.

Overall Score: 6/10

The 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray is a convenient and reliable solution for organizing your 19-inch equipment. With its large size handle design, installation is made easier. The sturdy metal construction ensures durability and longevity. The sliding rack shelf can accommodate a variety of electronics, including laptops and keyboards. It not only keeps your equipment safe from dust, dirt, and electromagnetic interference, but also adds a clean and tidy look to your rack. With its heavy bearing capacity and stability provided by the ball bearing slider, you can use this keyboard tray with confidence. However, some customers have reported that it does not fit well with standard keyboards and may be too tight for some racks.

Key Features 1U rack shelf with large size handle design

Fits 19-inch equipment

Quality metal construction with fine workmanship

Can carry up to 20 lbs

Keeps equipment safe and rack tidy Specifications Dimension: 17.00Lx1.75Wx19.00H

Pros Easy to install

Easy to install Durable and reliable construction

Durable and reliable construction Can accommodate various electronics

Can accommodate various electronics Provides stability with ball bearing slider

Provides stability with ball bearing slider Keeps rack clean and organized Cons May not fit well with standard keyboards

May not fit well with standard keyboards Tight fit on some racks

The 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray is a decent option for those looking to organize their 19-inch equipment. While it offers easy installation and durability, the fit with standard keyboards and racks may be an issue. The tray’s capacity to carry up to 20 lbs and its ability to keep equipment safe and the rack tidy are notable features. However, it is important to consider compatibility before purchasing this tray. Overall, it serves its purpose but falls short in some areas.

Overall Score: 6.5/10

The Aeons 1U Server Cabinet Case Rack Mount is a versatile and practical solution for managing your network equipment. With its durable construction and sliding keyboard tray, it provides convenient access to your devices while keeping them secure. The rack mount fits 19-inch standard equipment and comes with two mounting brackets for easy installation. Made of cold rolled steel with a powder coated finish, this cabinet case is built to last and protected from rust and corrosion. The integrated cable management and openings for wires and cables ensure a clean and organized setup. Overall, the Aeons 1U Server Cabinet Case Rack Mount is a reliable choice for data network rack enclosure.

Key Features Fits 19” Standard Equipment. Contains 2 Mounting brackets for front installation.

Cold Rolled Steel with powder coated finish that protects them from rust and corrosion.

Tray size: 16”Wx13”Dx1.75”H.

Ball bearing slides lock in the extended position to provide stability.

Integrated cable management and openings for wires and cables. Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 19.00Lx17.50Wx1.75H

Pros Cons

If you’re in need of a secure and convenient storage solution for your network equipment, the Aeons 1U Server Cabinet Case Rack Mount is a solid option. It offers a durable construction, sliding keyboard tray, and integrated cable management to help you keep everything organized. While there were no specific pros or cons mentioned by customers, the overall rating of 3.6/5 indicates that it is a decent product. However, it’s important to consider your specific needs and requirements before making a purchase. With its practical features and reliable performance, this rack mount is worth considering for data network rack enclosure setups.

Overall Score: 8/10

The RAISING ELECTRONICS 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray Cantilever is a versatile and sturdy solution for organizing your server data network rack. This keyboard tray is designed to fit 19” standard equipment and is made of cold rolled steel with a powder coated finish, providing protection against rust and corrosion. It features a lightweight and durable design, with premium quality craftsmanship that can support up to 20LB weight capacity. The tray size is 16.5”x12.5”x1.5”, offering ample space for your keyboard. M6 screws and cage nuts are included for easy installation. The black color adds a sleek and professional look to your rack setup.

Key Features Fits 19” Standard Equipment

Cold Rolled Steel Made

Powder coated finish

Self Dimension: W: 17.5" D: 14" H: 1.75"(1U) – Tray size: 16.5”x12.5”x1.5”

Light weight and durable

Premium quality craftsmanship

Heavy duty up to 20LB weight capacity

M6 Screws and Cage nuts included Specifications Color: Black

Pros Sturdy construction and durable materials

Sturdy construction and durable materials Easy installation with included screws and nuts

Easy installation with included screws and nuts Fits standard 19" equipment

Fits standard 19" equipment Powder coated finish for rust and corrosion protection Cons

The RAISING ELECTRONICS 1U Rack Mount Sliding Keyboard Tray Cantilever is a reliable and practical addition to any server data network rack. Its sturdy construction and durable materials ensure long-lasting performance, while the included screws and nuts make installation a breeze. The tray’s generous size provides plenty of space for your keyboard, and the powder coated finish adds an extra layer of protection. Whether you’re setting up a new rack or upgrading an existing one, this keyboard tray is a worthwhile investment.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Navepoint Rack Mount Drawer is a versatile storage solution designed for 19-inch server cabinets, DJ setups, or any standard 19-inch rack. This 1U drawer is constructed with black, powder-coated heavy-duty steel and comes with a lock and two keys for secure storage. With dimensions of 19” x 14” x 1U (14-inch depth), it provides ample space for storing loose items and paperwork. The drawer only extends 7.65 inches to maximize space efficiency. It includes rack screws for easy installation. While it may not be suitable for large keyboards and mice, it serves its purpose well for smaller devices and miscellaneous items. The Navepoint Rack Mount Drawer offers good build quality and functionality at an affordable price.

Key Features 19” x 14” x 1U (14 inch depth) – Mounts to any standard 19-Inch rack.

Drawer only extends 7.65 inches.

Comes with lock and two (2) keys.

Black, powder coated heavy duty steel.

Includes rack screws. Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 15.00Lx20.50Wx4.00H

Pros Good build quality

Good build quality Affordable price

Affordable price Smooth drawer slides

Smooth drawer slides Includes lock and keys Cons Not suitable for large keyboards and mice

Not suitable for large keyboards and mice Limited depth

Limited depth No room for cables behind when wall-mounted

The Navepoint Rack Mount Drawer offers a cost-effective solution for securely storing small devices and miscellaneous items in a 19-inch server cabinet or rack setup. While it may not be suitable for larger keyboards and mice, its solid build quality, smooth drawer slides, and included lock and keys make it a practical choice. The drawer’s limited depth may require careful consideration of the items to be stored, and when wall-mounted, there may be limitations for cable management. Overall, this rack mount drawer provides functionality and value for money, making it a worthwhile addition to any server cabinet or rack setup.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Adesso AKB-420UB-MRP 1u 19inch Rackmount Drawer with USB Touchpad Keyboard is a versatile and efficient keyboard designed for industrial environments. It features a glide point touchpad with essential gestures for precise control, and dedicated buttons for smooth scrolling and left to right functions. The keyboard is designed to meet the EIA-RS-31C specifications for 19-inch racks, making it compatible with most rackmount drawers. With a membrane key switch, typing becomes fast and effortless. This product is highly rated for its quality, price, and packaging.

Key Features Touchpad keyboard with rackmount

Supports essential touchpad gestures

Designed to EIA-RS-31C specifications for 19" racks

Compatible with most rackmount drawers

Membrane key switch for fast typing Specifications Dimension: 1.00Lx1.00Wx1.00H

Size: 19 inches

Pros Precise and responsive touchpad

Precise and responsive touchpad Easy and effortless typing experience

Easy and effortless typing experience Compatible with various rackmount drawers

Compatible with various rackmount drawers Meets industrial environment requirements Cons

The Adesso AKB-420UB-MRP 1u 19inch Rackmount Drawer with USB Touchpad Keyboard is a top-notch product designed for industrial use. Its touchpad with essential gestures provides pinpoint precision, while the dedicated buttons enhance user experience. The membrane key switch ensures fast and effortless typing. This keyboard is not only built to withstand various industrial environments but also compatible with most rackmount drawers. Its high ratings for quality, price, and packaging further validate its worth. If you’re looking for a reliable and efficient keyboard for your 19-inch racks, the Adesso AKB-420UB-MRP is an excellent choice.

Buyer's Guide: Server Rack Keyboard Tray

With the increasing demand for server rack keyboard trays, it can be a daunting task to find the perfect one that meets your requirements. Fear not! We've compiled a comprehensive buyer's guide to help you navigate through the options and make an informed decision. So, let's dive right in!

Factors to Consider:

Size and Compatibility Measure the available space in your server rack before buying a keyboard tray.

Ensure compatibility with your server rack's mounting system and overall design.

Consider the size and compatibility of the keyboard and mouse you plan to use. Adjustability Look for a keyboard tray that offers adjustable height and tilt angles.

Determine if it provides options for comfortable typing positions.

Check if the tray can be easily adjusted to different rack depths. Build Quality and Durability Opt for a keyboard tray made from sturdy and robust materials, such as metal or high-quality plastics.

Ensure that the tray is capable of withstanding the weight of your keyboard and mouse.

Look for trays with smooth sliding mechanisms for effortless operation. Ease of Installation Consider the installation process and the tools required.

Find out if the tray comes with mounting hardware or if it needs to be purchased separately.

Look for clear and detailed installation instructions or online resources. Cable Management Check if the keyboard tray offers cable management options, such as routing holes or clips.

Ensure that there is enough space to manage and conceal the keyboard and mouse cables effectively.

Choose trays that minimize cable clutter and enhance the overall organization. Compatibility with Accessories If you plan to use additional accessories like monitor mounts or document holders, ensure compatibility with the keyboard tray.

Consider the flexibility in accommodating other devices and peripherals based on your specific needs. Ergonomics and Comfort Look for a tray that promotes ergonomically correct typing posture.

Consider features such as padded wrist rests or contoured designs for added comfort during prolonged use.

Opt for adjustable trays that allow you to find the most comfortable typing position for your wrists. Weight Limit Determine the weight limit of the tray to ensure it can support the combined weight of your keyboard and mouse.

Take into account any additional items you may be placing on the tray, such as wrist rests or numeric keypads.