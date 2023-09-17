15 Best 22″ Monitor for 2023

Are you in search of the perfect monitor for your computer setup in 2023? Look no further as we bring you the ultimate guide to the 15 best 22" monitors available. As a content writer expert, we have meticulously researched and compiled a list of top-notch monitors that provide excellent visuals, vibrant colors, and reliable performance. Whether you are a gamer, a graphic designer, or simply looking to enhance your productivity, our comprehensive list will help you make an informed decision. Upgrade your viewing experience with the best 22" monitors for 2023.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Experience crisp clarity and incredible contrast with the PHILIPS Computer Monitors 22 inch Class Thin Full HD Monitor. This sleek monitor delivers Full HD 1080p visuals, enhanced by the VA panel that provides brighter whites and deeper blacks. With a wide viewing angle and virtually bezel-free design, it offers a perfect view and allows for seamless multi-monitor setups. The monitor also includes features like EasyRead mode for better reading experience, 75Hz fast refresh rate for fluid action sequences, and LowBlue Mode to reduce eye fatigue. With robust connections and VESA compatibility, this monitor is designed for user convenience. Plus, it comes with a 4-Year Advance Replacement Warranty for peace of mind.

Key Features

VA panel for incredible contrast and true-to-life images

178/178 degree extra wide viewing angle for consistent colors

Virtually bezel-free design for seamless multi-monitor setups

Easy Read mode for a more paper-like reading experience

75Hz fast refresh rate for lifelike movies and games

Adaptive-Sync for smooth action and rapid response time

Low Blue Mode and flicker-free technology for eye comfort

Robust connections and VESA compatibility for user convenience

Specifications

Dimension: 8.60Lx19.40Wx14.50H

Size: 22" Class

Pros

Crisp and clear visuals Wide viewing angle

Wide viewing angle Seamless multi-monitor setups

Seamless multi-monitor setups Better reading experience

Better reading experience Smooth action and rapid response time

Smooth action and rapid response time Reduces eye fatigue

Reduces eye fatigue Robust connections

Cons

Slightly dim brightness Limited adjustment options

Limited adjustment options Confusing manual

The PHILIPS Computer Monitors 22 inch is an affordable monitor that offers great value for the price. With its crisp visuals and incredible contrast, it delivers an immersive viewing experience. The wide viewing angle and seamless multi-monitor setups enhance productivity, while features like EasyRead mode and LowBlue Mode prioritize user comfort. The monitor’s 75Hz refresh rate and Adaptive-Sync technology ensure smooth and responsive performance. Although it has some limitations in terms of brightness and adjustability, the overall quality and convenience make it a solid choice. Plus, the 4-Year Advance Replacement Warranty provides added peace of mind. If you’re in the market for a reliable and affordable monitor, the PHILIPS Computer Monitors 22 inch is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 6.8/10

The Sceptre 22 inch 75Hz 1080P LED Monitor from the E225W-19203R series delivers a contemporary sleek metallic profile with a frameless bezel and a thin chassis. It features a fast response time of 5ms and a brightness of 250 cd/m2. The monitor comes with built-in speakers and supports HDMI and VGA connections. It is also VESA wall mount ready and offers tilt adjustment. The color accuracy is 99% sRGB, providing vibrant and accurate colors. The overall design is modern and stylish, making it a great addition to any workspace or home office. Despite its promising features, some drawbacks include lackluster picture quality, weak audio performance, and flimsy build quality.

Key Features

Frameless bezel with thin chassis

HDMI, VGA build-in speakers

VESA wall mount ready

Fast response time 5ms

Specifications

Dimension: 7.02Lx19.93Wx15.09H

Size: 22"

Pros

Fast response time Vibrant and accurate colors

Vibrant and accurate colors Sleek and stylish design

Sleek and stylish design Easy to set up and use

Cons

Lackluster picture quality Weak audio performance

Weak audio performance Flimsy build quality

Flimsy build quality Limited adjustability options

Limited adjustability options Small screen size

The Sceptre 22 inch 75Hz 1080P LED Monitor offers decent performance at an affordable price. With its fast response time and vibrant color accuracy, it delivers a satisfactory viewing experience. However, the lackluster picture quality, weak audio performance, and flimsy build quality are major drawbacks. While it may be suitable for basic tasks and everyday use, there are better options available within the same price range that offer superior visual and audio experiences. Overall, it is a budget-friendly monitor that gets the job done but falls short in delivering an exceptional user experience.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The LG 22MP410-B is a 22-inch Full HD monitor that delivers crisp and vivid visuals. With its AMD FreeSync technology, it ensures smooth and tear-free gaming experiences. The OnScreen Control feature allows easy access to monitor settings, while the wall mountable design provides flexibility in placement. This monitor is suitable for various purposes such as graphic design and gaming. It comes in a sleek black color and has a dimension of 20.10Lx7.50Wx15.10H. While it offers great value for its affordable price, some downsides include the lack of a VGA cable and built-in speakers. Overall, the LG 22MP410-B is a reliable and budget-friendly option for those in need of a decent monitor.

Key Features
Mounting Type: Wall Mountable 75 x 75 mm
Specifications

Dimension: 20.10Lx7.50Wx15.10H

Pros

Good quality monitor Clear picture

Clear picture Affordable

Cons

Only comes with HDMI cable, no VGA No built-in speakers

The LG 22MP410-B offers impressive performance and features at an affordable price. Its Full HD display and AMD FreeSync technology deliver excellent visuals for gaming and graphic design. While the lack of a VGA cable and built-in speakers may be a drawback for some, these can be easily remedied with additional purchases. Overall, this monitor provides great value for its price and is a solid choice for those on a budget.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ViewSonic VS2247-MH 22 Inch 1080p Monitor is a versatile LED monitor designed for home and office use. With a 22 inch Full HD display, thin bezels, and a 75Hz refresh rate, it provides sharp and smooth visuals. The ergonomic stand allows for easy adjustment, ensuring all-day comfort. The monitor also features flicker-free technology and a blue light filter to reduce eye fatigue. With VESA Adaptive Sync technology, it prevents image tearing and provides smooth frame rates. The optimized view settings offer presets for various activities such as gaming, watching movies, or browsing the web. Overall, the ViewSonic VS2247-MH is a high-quality monitor that combines performance, comfort, and eye care features.

Key Features

Thin bezels and 75Hz refresh rate

Advanced ergonomics for all-day comfort

Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter

VESA Adaptive Sync technology for smooth frame rates

Specifications

Dimension: 7.40Lx19.40Wx14.80H

Pros

Sharp and clear display quality Versatile with various view presets

Versatile with various view presets Ergonomic stand for comfortable adjustment

Cons

Weak built-in speakers Controls can be difficult to use

The ViewSonic VS2247-MH 22 Inch 1080p Monitor offers a great combination of performance, comfort, and eye care features. With a sharp and clear display, thin bezels, and adjustable stand, it provides a comfortable viewing experience. The flicker-free technology and blue light filter reduce eye fatigue, making it suitable for long hours of use. The monitor also features VESA Adaptive Sync technology for smooth frame rates and optimized view settings for different activities. While the built-in speakers may be weak, the overall value for the price is excellent. Whether for home or office use, the ViewSonic VS2247-MH is a reliable and affordable option.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SANSUI Monitor is a 22-inch IPS display with a 75Hz refresh rate and full HD 1080P resolution. It features an ultra-thin design and adjustable tilt for ergonomic comfort. With HDMI and VGA compatibility, it can be easily connected to various devices. The IPS panel and wide viewing angle offer immersive visuals, while the anti-glare and anti-flicker technology reduces eye strain. The monitor also comes with VESA mount compatibility for easy installation. Overall, it provides a great viewing experience for both gaming and office use.

Key Features

Full HD 1080P resolution

Ultra-thin design with adjustable tilt

HDMI and VGA compatibility

Anti-glare and anti-flicker technology

Specifications

Dimension: 6.80Lx19.39Wx14.14H

Size: 22X3

Pros

Immersive visuals with IPS panel Easy connectivity with HDMI and VGA ports

Easy connectivity with HDMI and VGA ports Reduced eye strain with anti-glare and anti-flicker technology

Reduced eye strain with anti-glare and anti-flicker technology Adjustable tilt and VESA mount compatibility for ergonomic comfort

Cons

Low audio quality Limited resolution for office applications

Limited resolution for office applications Flimsy buttons

The SANSUI Monitor offers a great viewing experience with its immersive visuals, easy connectivity, and ergonomic design. While it may have some drawbacks like low audio quality and limited resolution for office applications, it is still a reliable and affordable option. Whether for gaming or office use, this monitor delivers on its promise of quality and comfort. Overall, it is a worthy investment for those looking for a budget-friendly monitor with impressive features.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ViewSonic VA2247-MH is a versatile 22-inch Full HD monitor that offers stunning visual clarity and immersive viewing experience. With its thin bezels and a 75Hz refresh rate, this monitor enhances any home or office setup. It features Flicker Free technology and a Blue Light Filter, reducing eye fatigue during extended use. The AMD FreeSync technology allows for smooth and tear-free gameplay, making it an excellent choice for gamers. Users can enjoy optimized view settings with preset modes such as Game, Movie, Web, Text, and Mono. With flexible connectivity options including HDMI and VGA inputs, the VA2247-MH can easily connect to laptops, PCs, Macs, and more. With its sleek design and excellent performance, this monitor is perfect for both work and entertainment purposes.

Key Features

Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter for reduced eye fatigue

AMD Free Sync technology enables fluid and tear-free gameplay

Offers “Game,” “Movie,” “Web,” “Text,” and “Mono” presets

Specifications

Dimension: 8.10Lx19.40Wx14.60H

Size: 11.5"x19.4"x1.8"

Pros

Stunning visual clarity with Full HD resolution Reduces eye fatigue with Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter

Reduces eye fatigue with Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter Smooth and tear-free gaming experience with AMD Free Sync

Smooth and tear-free gaming experience with AMD Free Sync Multiple preset modes for optimized viewing

Cons

Refresh rate could be better for gaming Slight blurring effect during fast movement

Slight blurring effect during fast movement Speakers have lower quality sound

The ViewSonic VA2247-MH is a feature-packed monitor that delivers excellent performance for both work and entertainment purposes. With its Full HD resolution, thin bezels, and versatile preset modes, it provides stunning visuals and optimized viewing experiences. The Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter ensure reduced eye fatigue during long hours of use. While the AMD FreeSync technology delivers smooth and tear-free gaming, the refresh rate could be improved for serious gamers. The monitor’s flexible connectivity options and sleek design make it a practical choice for various devices. However, the built-in speakers could have better sound quality. Overall, the VA2247-MH offers great value for its price and is a reliable option for home and office setups.

Overall Score: 8.6/10

The Dell 22 Monitor – P2222H offers a Full HD 1080p display with IPS technology, providing crisp and vibrant visuals. With adjustable height and tilt options, this monitor ensures ergonomic comfort during long working hours. It has a sleek and borderless design that enhances its overall look. The monitor comes with HDMI, VGA, DisplayPort, and USB hub connectivity options. With its low power consumption and 3-year onsite warranty, it offers excellent value for money. However, it does not include HDMI cables and lacks professional-grade contrast ratio for Adobe users.

Key Features

Package Weight: 14.04 pounds

Specifications

Dimension: 7.05Lx19.17Wx18.98H

Pros

Full HD 1080p display with vibrant visuals Adjustable height and tilt options for ergonomic comfort

Adjustable height and tilt options for ergonomic comfort Sleek and borderless design

Sleek and borderless design Multiple connectivity options

Cons

Does not include HDMI cables Lacks professional-grade contrast ratio for Adobe users

The Dell 22 Monitor – P2222H is a great option for those looking for a reliable and visually impressive monitor. With its adjustable design, multiple connectivity options, and low power consumption, it offers convenience and efficiency. However, it falls short in terms of including HDMI cables and providing professional-grade contrast ratio for Adobe users. Overall, it is a solid choice for work purposes and offers excellent value for money.

Overall Score: 8/10

The KOORUI 22 Inch Computer Monitor is a high-quality desktop display that offers FHD 1080P resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate. With its slim design and ultra-thin bezel, it provides a sleek and modern look for your workspace. The monitor features important eye protection features, including reduced screen flickering and a blue light filter to alleviate eye strain. It also offers a variety of connections, including HDMI and VGA ports, allowing you to easily connect to different devices. The KOORUI monitor comes with a cable take-up design for a tidy desktop and a detachable base for flexible placement. Overall, it is a reliable and affordable option for both work and entertainment.

Key Features

Color gamut 99% s RGB (NTSC 72%) and 20 million dynamic contrast ratio

Reduced screen flickering and blue light filter for eye protection

Slim design with ultra-thin bezel and compatible with VESA brackets

Specifications

Dimension: 15.35Lx19.29Wx7.09H

Size: 22 Inch va

Pros

High-quality display with good colors Sleek and modern design

Sleek and modern design Reduced screen flickering and eye strain

Reduced screen flickering and eye strain Multiple connectivity options

Cons

Occasional tearing problems Non-adjustable monitor

Non-adjustable monitor Picture not very bright

Picture not very bright No built-in speakers

The KOORUI 22 Inch Computer Monitor is a solid choice for those looking for an affordable yet reliable display. It offers a high-quality viewing experience with good colors and reduced eye strain. The slim design and ultra-thin bezel give it a modern look, while the multiple connectivity options make it versatile for different devices. However, it does have some minor drawbacks, such as occasional tearing and a non-adjustable monitor. Overall, if you’re in need of a budget-friendly monitor for work or entertainment purposes, the KOORUI 22 Inch Computer Monitor is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Amazon Basics Privacy Screen Filter is a 22-inch widescreen monitor filter designed to protect screen information from prying eyes. It creates a restricted viewing angle of only 60 degrees, making it ideal for use in public spaces. The filter also reduces harsh blue light for less eye strain and protects against dust and scratches. It can be easily attached with included bezel tabs or removable adhesive strips. The filter is reversible, allowing users to choose between a glossy side for extra clarity or a matte side to minimize glare. With a 4.1/5 customer rating, this privacy screen filter is a great value for keeping your screen safe and private.

Key Features

Creates a restricted viewing angle of 60 degrees

Reduces harsh blue light for less eye strain

Protects against dust and scratches

Specifications

Size: 22 Inch (16:9)

Pros

Effective privacy screen Easy installation

Easy installation Reasonable price

Cons

Does not stick to screen May cause slight dimming of screen

May cause slight dimming of screen Size may not fit all monitors correctly

Overall, the Amazon Basics Privacy Screen Filter is a reliable and affordable option for keeping your screen information safe and private. It effectively restricts viewing angles and reduces eye strain from blue light. While it may not adhere perfectly to all screens and could cause slight dimming, its easy installation and protection against dust and scratches make it a worthwhile purchase. Just make sure to check the dimensions of your monitor before buying. With a customer rating of 4.1/5, it’s clear that many users have found this privacy screen filter to be a valuable addition to their devices.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SANSUI Monitor 22 inch 1080p FHD is a versatile computer monitor that is suitable for home, gaming, and office use. With a Full HD VA display, it delivers crisp and clear visuals with a resolution of 1920×1080. The monitor features a 75Hz refresh rate for smooth and fluid motion, along with Free Sync technology to eliminate screen tearing. It also incorporates eye care features such as low blue light, anti-glare, and anti-flicker, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience. The ergonomic design allows for easy adjustment with a tilt range of -5° to 15°, and it is VESA mount compatible. The SANSUI Monitor comes with HDMI and VGA ports for versatile connectivity options. It also includes a 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime technical support.

Key Features

Refresh Rate: 75Hz; Brightness: 250Nits; Free Sync Technology; Low Blue, Anti-Glare and Anti-Flicker

Interface: HDMI 1.4 & VGA Ports (HDMI Cable include)

Ergonomic Design:Easy Mount Stable Stand, -5°~15°Tilt, 178°V/H Viewing Angle, 75×75mm VESA

Specifications

Size: 22-inch 75Hz

Pros

Crisp and clear Full HD display Smooth and fluid motion with 75Hz refresh rate

Smooth and fluid motion with 75Hz refresh rate Eye care features for comfortable viewing

Eye care features for comfortable viewing Easy to adjust for ergonomic comfort

Easy to adjust for ergonomic comfort Versatile connectivity options with HDMI and VGA ports

Cons

Limited stand flexibility Speakers are not of the best quality

Speakers are not of the best quality Limited VESA mounting holes

The SANSUI Monitor 22 inch 1080p FHD is an affordable option for those looking for a versatile computer monitor. It delivers crisp and clear visuals, with a smooth and fluid motion thanks to its 75Hz refresh rate. The eye care features ensure a comfortable viewing experience, and the ergonomic design allows for easy adjustment. While the stand and speakers may have limitations, the overall performance and value of this monitor make it a great choice for home, gaming, and office use. With its versatile connectivity options and included warranty, the SANSUI Monitor offers a reliable and budget-friendly solution for all your computing needs.

Overall Score: 8.7/10

The Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor is a powerful and versatile display option for both work and gaming. With a 75Hz refresh rate and fast response time, this monitor delivers smooth and clear visuals, perfect for fast-paced gaming or watching movies. The built-in speakers provide robust and smooth audio without taking up extra space on your desk. The Blue Light Shift feature reduces eye strain, making it ideal for long hours of use. This monitor also comes with FPS-RTS game modes for an enhanced gaming experience. Overall, the Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor is a budget-friendly option that offers great performance and functionality.

Key Features

Fast response time reduces ghosting

Adaptive Sync eliminates tearing and stuttering

Built-in speakers for audio convenience

Blue Light Shift reduces eye strain

Specifications

Dimension: 19.93Lx15.09Wx7.02H

Pros

Smooth and clear visuals Convenient built-in speakers

Convenient built-in speakers Reduces eye strain

Reduces eye strain Enhanced gaming experience

Cons

Inconsistent picture quality between monitors Built-in speakers could be better

The Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor offers impressive performance and features at an affordable price. Gamers will appreciate the smooth visuals and enhanced gaming modes, while the built-in speakers and Blue Light Shift make it ideal for work and multimedia. However, the picture quality can vary between monitors, and the speakers could be better. Overall, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly monitor that delivers a great combination of performance and functionality, the Sceptre New 22 Inch FHD LED Monitor is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The BenQ GW2283 Computer Monitor provides an optimized experience for work and play with its 22" IPS 1080P FHD display. The edge-to-edge design allows you to focus on what's important, while the Adaptive Brightness Technology ensures a stunning image without straining your eyes. With invisible cable management and built-in speakers, this monitor offers both style and convenience. It also offers seamless connectivity with HDMI, DP, and VGA ports. Overall, this monitor is a great choice for those looking for a high-quality display that enhances productivity and provides eye comfort.

Key Features

Adaptive Brightness Technology

Invisible Cable Management

Eye-Care Tech

Built-In Speakers

Specifications

Dimension: 7.20Lx15.42Wx19.27H

Size: 22 Inch

Pros

Optimized for both work and play Eye-Care Technology for reduced eye fatigue

Eye-Care Technology for reduced eye fatigue Invisible cable management for a clean look

Invisible cable management for a clean look Built-in speakers for premium audio

Cons

Built-in speakers have lower sound quality Framework around the screen is slightly bigger

The BenQ GW2283 Computer Monitor is a highly recommended option for those seeking a high-quality display that offers both style and performance. With its optimized features for work and play, including Adaptive Brightness Technology and Eye-Care Tech, it provides an exceptional viewing experience that reduces eye strain. The seamless connectivity options and built-in speakers add convenience to the overall package. While the built-in speakers may not meet everyone’s audio expectations, this can easily be remedied with external speakers or headphones. Overall, this monitor offers great value for its price and is an excellent choice for enhancing productivity and providing eye comfort.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Get ready for an immersive gaming experience with the ViewSonic VX2267-MHD 22 Inch 1080p Gaming Monitor. With its full HD display, fast refresh rate, and quick response time, this monitor delivers stunning visuals and smooth gameplay. The AMD FreeSync technology ensures tear-free graphics, while the flicker-free technology and blue light filter reduce eye fatigue. Whether you're playing FPS, RTS, or MOBA games, this monitor has customizable visual modes to optimize your gaming experience. The ultra-thin bezels provide a sleek and immersive viewing experience. With HDMI, VGA, and DP connectivity options, you can easily connect your gaming console or PC. Upgrade your gaming setup with the ViewSonic VX2267-MHD 22 Inch 1080p Gaming Monitor.

Key Features

75Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time

AMD Free Sync technology for tear-free gameplay

Flicker Free technology and Blue Light Filter for reduced eye fatigue

Arsenal of pre-set customizable visual modes

Specifications

Dimension: 8.00Lx19.40Wx14.80H

Size: 11.5"x19.4"x1.8"

Pros

Fast refresh rate and response time Fluid and tear-free gameplay with AMD Free Sync

Fluid and tear-free gameplay with AMD Free Sync Customizable visual modes

Cons

No built-in USB hub Limited adjustability in stand

Limited adjustability in stand Limited brightness range for night-time use

The ViewSonic VX2267-MHD 22 Inch 1080p Gaming Monitor is a great choice for gamers who want a high-quality display without breaking the bank. With its fast refresh rate and response time, tear-free gaming is guaranteed. The customizable visual modes cater to different game genres, enhancing your overall gaming experience. The flicker-free technology and blue light filter prioritize your eye health during long gaming sessions. However, the monitor lacks some advanced features like a built-in USB hub and extensive adjustability options. Nevertheless, considering its affordable price and impressive performance, the ViewSonic VX2267-MHD is definitely worth considering for any gamer.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Amcrest 24/7 Surveillance Video Monitor Screen is a 22-inch PC computer monitor with a sleek design and edgeless display. It is specifically designed for 24/7 surveillance monitoring, with features such as a 60Hz refresh rate, 178°/178° viewing angle, and full HD 1920×1080 resolution. The monitor is compatible with all Amcrest DVRs/NVRs and includes built-in dual speakers. With its micro bezel design and multiple ports, it is an ideal choice for both business and home use. Customers praise the picture quality, slim design, and ease of installation. However, some users note that the audio quality could be improved. Overall, the Amcrest 24/7 Surveillance Video Monitor Screen is a high-quality monitor that delivers excellent clarity and is perfect for surveillance systems.

Key Features

Ultra-slim design for complete picture when using multiple monitors

60Hz refresh rate for smooth picture

Multiple ports for easy connectivity

Compatible with all Amcrest DVRs/NVRs

Specifications

Dimension: 1.50Lx19.40Wx11.20H

Pros

Excellent picture quality Sleek and lightweight design

Sleek and lightweight design Easy installation

Cons

Audio quality could be improved Fixed position monitor, not adjustable

The Amcrest 24/7 Surveillance Video Monitor Screen is a top-notch choice for anyone in need of a monitor specifically designed for surveillance monitoring. With its upgraded display, sleek design, and easy connectivity, it provides excellent picture quality and a smooth viewing experience. The monitor’s compatibility with Amcrest DVRs/NVRs and built-in dual speakers further enhance its functionality. While the audio quality could be improved and it lacks adjustability, these minor drawbacks are outweighed by its overall performance and value. Whether for professional or personal use, this monitor is a solid investment that delivers on its promises. If you’re looking for a reliable surveillance monitor, the Amcrest 24/7 Surveillance Video Monitor Screen is an excellent option.

Overall Score: 8/10

The SAMSUNG S33A Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor offers a wider view and crystal clear visuals from any angle. With Samsung's innovative VA Panel technology, it delivers an outstanding contrast ratio and minimal light leaks. The monitor also prioritizes eye care with flicker-free technology and an Eye Saver mode to reduce eye strain. It provides essential connectivity options with HDMI and D-sub ports, making your computing environment more convenient. Additionally, the Game Mode optimizes screen contrast for enhanced gameplay. With its sleek design and reliable brand reputation, this monitor is perfect for work-related tasks and everyday computing needs.

Key Features

Experience true definition

All day eye care

Essential connectivity

Specifications

Dimension: 7.10Lx19.90Wx14.40H

Size: 22-inch

Pros

Vivid and clear visuals from any angle Outstanding contrast ratio

Outstanding contrast ratio Eye comfort technology for extended use

Eye comfort technology for extended use Convenient connectivity options

Cons

Limited adjustability of the stand Potential compatibility issues with Dell laptops

The SAMSUNG S33A Series 22-Inch FHD 1080p Computer Monitor is a reliable and affordable choice for everyday computing. It provides clear and vibrant visuals, prioritizes eye care, and offers essential connectivity options. While the stand may have limited adjustability and there are potential compatibility issues with Dell laptops, it remains a great option for work-related tasks and general computer use. With its sleek design and trustworthy brand reputation, this monitor delivers on its promises and offers a satisfactory experience for most users.

22" Monitor Buyer's Guide

Looking to upgrade your computer setup with a new 22-inch monitor? We've got you covered! In this comprehensive buyer's guide, we'll take you through all the important factors to consider before making your purchase. So sit back, relax, and let's dive into the world of 22" monitors!

1. Size Matters

A 22" monitor offers a great balance between screen real estate and desktop space.

Consider the physical dimensions of the monitor and ensure it fits well within your workspace.

Take into account the thickness of the bezels, as it may affect the overall size of the monitor.

2. Display Technology

LCD or LED? The choice is yours! LCD screens offer good image quality, while LED screens provide enhanced brightness and energy-efficient performance.

If color accuracy is crucial to your needs, consider an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel which offers more vibrant colors and better viewing angles.

For gamers, a monitor with a fast refresh rate and low response time (measured in ms) will provide a smoother gaming experience.

3. Resolution and Picture Quality

Pay attention to the monitor's resolution, as it determines the level of detail and clarity.

Full HD (1920×1080) resolution is standard for most 22" monitors and offers a crisp and clear image.

Higher resolutions such as QHD (2560×1440) or 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) are available in some models but might be unnecessary for a smaller screen size.

4. Connectivity Options

Check the available ports on the monitor to ensure they match your computer's output options.

Common connectivity ports include HDMI, DisplayPort, and VGA. Having multiple options allows for more flexibility when connecting to various devices.

Consider additional ports like USB-A or USB-C if you require easy access to plug in peripherals.

5. Ergonomics and Adjustability

Look for a monitor stand that offers height adjustment, tilt, swivel, and pivot functions for optimal comfort and viewing angles.

Ensure the stand is stable and sturdy to prevent wobbling during use.

VESA mount compatibility allows you to attach the monitor to a wall mount or arm if you prefer more flexibility in positioning.

6. Eye Care Features

Prolonged screen time can strain your eyes. Look for monitors equipped with features like flicker-free technology and blue light filters to reduce eye fatigue.

Some models offer built-in ambient light sensors that adjust brightness based on the lighting conditions in the room.

Consider monitors with low blue light emission to minimize potential harm to your eyes.

7. Additional Features

Integrated speakers can be a convenient addition if you don't have external speakers or headphones.

USB hubs built into the monitor allow you to connect multiple USB devices without needing to reach the computer's ports.

Some monitors come with software that enables features like screen splitting, color calibration, and gaming presets. Explore these options if they align with your requirements.