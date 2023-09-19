Introducing the 14 Amazing Tracfone Lg Rebel 4G Lte Prepaid Smartphone for 2023, a remarkable device that combines cutting-edge technology with a prepaid convenience. This smartphone offers impeccable performance and lightning-fast 4G LTE connectivity, ensuring a seamless browsing and multimedia experience. With its sleek design and user-friendly interface, the Tracfone Lg Rebel is perfect for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable smartphone option. Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual or a casual user, this device is guaranteed to exceed your expectations and revolutionize your mobile experience in 2023.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Simple Mobile LG Rebel 3 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone is a budget-friendly phone with decent features. It has a 5.0" touchscreen display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The 1.1 GHz quad-core processor provides smooth performance, and the 5 MP rear camera and 5 MP front-facing camera allow you to capture memories. With 16 GB of internal memory and support for a micro SD card up to 32 GB, you have plenty of storage space. The phone supports 4G LTE and has Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology. It also features A-GPS/GPS capabilities. Please note that plans are sold separately. Overall, the Simple Mobile LG Rebel 3 is a solid choice for those on a budget.

Plans sold separately Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.70Lx0.30Wx2.90H

The Simple Mobile LG Rebel 3 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone offers great value for its affordable price. The phone boasts a 5.0″ touchscreen display and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, providing a user-friendly experience. The 5 MP camera captures decent photos, and with 16 GB of internal memory and support for a micro SD card, storage is not an issue. However, the phone does have some drawbacks such as slow loading of apps and occasional app crashes. Overall, if you’re on a budget and looking for a reliable smartphone, the Simple Mobile LG Rebel 3 is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

Looking for a smartphone that offers great value and functionality? The TracFone LG Reflect LTE Prepaid Smartphone is the perfect choice for value seekers and deal getters. This smartphone not only looks and feels great, but it also comes with a sharp and quick camera to capture and share your favorite memories. With a 6.5" HD plus FullVision Notch Display, 2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor, and a 4,000mAh Non-Removable Battery, this phone is designed to meet all your essential needs. It also features Triple Rear Cameras (13MP + 5MP + 2MP) and a 13MP Front-Facing Camera for stunning photos. Enjoy seamless connectivity with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0. The TracFone LG Reflect LTE Prepaid Smartphone comes with a locked carrier plan but offers unlimited talk, text, and data plans starting as low as $20/month. With its sleek design, reliable performance, and affordable price, this phone is a steal.

Key Features 6.5" HD plus Full Vision Notch Display

2.0GHz Octa-Core Processor

4,000m Ah Non Removable Battery

Triple Rear Cameras 13MP + 5MP + 2MP

13MP Front-Facing Camera

Internal memory 32GB Supports Micro SD up to 2TB

3GB Ram

Android 9 Pie

4G Lte

Wi-Fi 802 11 b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0 Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 0.30Lx3.07Wx6.60H

The TracFone LG Reflect LTE Prepaid Smartphone offers excellent value for money with its sleek design, sharp camera, and reliable performance. While it may have some minor drawbacks like being locked to a specific carrier and occasional connectivity issues, overall, it is a great budget phone for those seeking essential features. The large battery capacity ensures long usage, and the expandable storage allows for ample space to store your favorite photos and videos. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that gets the job done without compromising on quality, the LG Reflect LTE Prepaid Smartphone is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7/10

The LG Phoenix 4 Smartphone is a 4G LTE Android device with a 16GB storage capacity. It comes in a sleek black color and is designed for AT&T Prepaid service. With its brand new box and all relevant accessories, it offers excellent value for money. The phone has received positive reviews, with customers praising its functionality, ease of use, and affordable price. It is suitable for basic tasks like calls, texting, listening to music, and watching videos. However, some users have experienced issues with activation and received a different model than expected. Overall, the LG Phoenix 4 Smartphone is a reliable option for those seeking a budget-friendly device with decent performance.

Key Features 4G LTE Android smartphone

16GB storage capacity

Sleek black color

Designed for AT&T Prepaid

Easy to use and functional Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.70Lx3.20Wx2.90H

Size: 16 GB

The LG Phoenix 4 Smartphone offers exceptional value for its price. With its affordable cost and reliable performance, it is suitable for those seeking a basic smartphone experience. The phone’s sleek design and easy-to-use interface make it appealing to users of all ages. While some customers have faced activation issues and received different models, the overall user satisfaction is positive. However, users looking for advanced features like fingerprint recognition or smooth gaming experience might need to explore other options. Overall, the LG Phoenix 4 Smartphone is a budget-friendly choice for individuals in need of a functional and reliable device.

Overall Score: 7/10

The TracFone Blu View 2 is a locked prepaid smartphone with 4G LTE capability. With a 5.5-inch HD display and a 2.0GHz Quad-Core Processor, this phone runs on Android 10 and features a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing selfie camera. It has 32GB of internal memory and 2GB of RAM, with support for a micro SD card up to 128GB. The phone is compatible with Tracfone's unlimited talk, text, and data plans starting at only $20/month. Despite its affordable price, the TracFone Blu View 2 offers decent performance for light usage and serves well as a portable media player. However, it may be laggy and unresponsive for heavy multitasking and lacks certain features such as a fingerprint reader. Overall, it is a budget-friendly option for those seeking a basic smartphone.

Key Features 5.5" HD Display

2.0GHz Quad-Core Processor

Android 10

13MP Rear Camera and 8MP Front-Facing Selfie Camera

32GB Internal Memory and 2GB RAM Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.81Lx0.74Wx6.50H

Size: 5.5 Inches

The TracFone Blu View 2 is a budget-friendly prepaid smartphone that offers basic functionality and decent performance for light usage. It serves well as a portable media player and is compatible with Tracfone’s affordable plans. However, it may struggle with heavy multitasking and lacks certain features like a fingerprint reader. If you’re looking for a no-frills smartphone at an affordable price, the TracFone Blu View 2 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7/10

Get a smartphone with all the features you’re looking for at a great price with the NOKIA G100 from Tracfone. Play games, watch movies and view brilliant pictures with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and dynamic Android 12 operating system featuring a fingerprint scanner for added security.

Key Features 6.5" HD+ Display

Android 12

Quad-Core 2.0 GHz Processor

5,000m Ah battery

Face Unlock Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.02Lx0.35Wx6.58H

The TracFone Nokia G100 offers a great combination of affordability and features. With its 6.5-inch HD+ display and Android 12 operating system, it provides a seamless user experience for gaming and multimedia consumption. While the camera performance and sound quality may not be top-notch, the expandable internal memory and decent battery life make up for it. It’s important to note that this phone is locked to the Tracfone network, limiting its carrier options. Overall, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with reliable performance, the TracFone Nokia G100 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The LG Phoenix 4 is a prepaid smartphone that offers reliable performance at an affordable price. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor and running on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS, this phone delivers fast and efficient performance. With 4G LTE speed and a 5.0" HD display, you can enjoy smooth browsing and media playback. The phone comes with 16GB of internal memory, expandable with a microSD slot, giving you plenty of space for apps, photos, and more. The 8.0MP rear-facing camera captures decent photos, though the quality may not satisfy avid photographers. The package includes a free phone case, charger, and 32GB memory card for added convenience. Overall, the LG Phoenix 4 is a decent option for users on a budget who need a reliable smartphone.

Key Features Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS

4G LTE speed

5.0" HD display

Free extra phone case, charger, and 32GB memory card Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.70Lx3.20Wx2.90H

The LG Phoenix 4 is a budget-friendly smartphone that delivers reliable performance and essential features. While it may not offer high-end specs or top-notch camera quality, it is a solid choice for users on a budget. The included free accessories, such as the phone case, charger, and memory card, are a nice bonus. However, potential buyers should be aware of the phone’s limitations, such as the poor texting experience and limited camera capabilities. Overall, if you’re looking for a basic smartphone that gets the job done without breaking the bank, the LG Phoenix 4 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.8/10

The TracFone Carrier-Locked LG Classic Flip 4G LTE Prepaid Flip Phone is a reliable and affordable option for those in need of a basic phone. With its 2.8" QVGA Main Display and 1.1 GHz Quad-Core processor, this phone offers a smooth and responsive user experience. It also features a 2MP Fixed Camera and 8GB internal memory, expandable up to 32GB with a Micro SD card. With 4G LTE and Wi-Fi capabilities, you can stay connected wherever you go. The included battery provides up to 6 hours of talk time. This phone is carrier locked to TracFone and requires activation on their service. Overall, the TracFone Carrier-Locked LG Classic Flip 4G LTE Prepaid Flip Phone is a solid choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option with reliable performance.

Key Features -2.8" QVGA Main Display; 1.1 GHz Quad-Core processor; SOS Key; FM Radio; External Caller ID

-2MP Fixed Camera; Internal memory 8GB; supports Micro SD memory card up to 32GB (not included)

-4G LTE; Wi-Fi Capable; Mobile Hotspot Cable (8 Max. Connections); Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Technology; Hearing Aid Compatible (HAC) Rating: T3. INCLUDED BATTERY: Battery Lithium-ion 1470 m Ah, TALK TIME: Talk time up to 6 Hrs

-Note: This phone is carrier locked; Customers must have had their locked device activated on Trac Fone service for no fewer than 12 months, redeemed air time cards in no fewer than 12 months, and not have had their telephone number recycled or ported Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.75Lx2.50Wx10.38H

The TracFone Carrier-Locked LG Classic Flip 4G LTE Prepaid Flip Phone offers decent performance and features at an affordable price. While it may have some minor drawbacks like the possibility of buttons popping up and a slightly higher price point, it excels in areas such as battery life, screen size, and call reception. The phone’s user-friendly interface makes it suitable for seniors or those who prefer a simpler device. Overall, if you’re in the market for a reliable basic phone that won’t break the bank, the TracFone Carrier-Locked LG Classic Flip 4G LTE Prepaid Flip Phone is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A10e 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone is a locked phone that comes with a long-lasting battery and 32GB of built-in memory. It features a 5.83-inch HD Infinity display, a 1.6GHz Octa-Core processor, and runs on Android 9 Pie. The phone has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, as well as 2GB of RAM and supports 4G LTE. It also has Wi-Fi connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, and can support a microSD memory card up to 512GB for additional storage. The phone is locked to the Tracfone network and is available in black.

Key Features Long-Lasting Battery

32GB of built-in memory

5.83" HD Infinity display

1.6GHz Octa-Core processor

Android 9 Pie

8MP rear/5MP front-facing camera

2GB Ram

4G Lte

Wi-Fi connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 7.25Lx1.65Wx10.25H

The Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A10e is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers decent performance and features. Its long-lasting battery and ample internal storage make it convenient for daily use, while the expandable storage option provides flexibility. The phone’s camera quality is satisfactory for casual photography. However, it is worth noting that the device is locked to the Tracfone network, which limits its usage options. Additionally, some users have reported the need for software updates and have remarked on the average sound and picture quality. Overall, if you’re looking for a simple and affordable smartphone, the Tracfone Samsung Galaxy A10e is a viable option.

Overall Score: 6.5/10

The TracFone Nokia C100 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers all the essential features without breaking the bank. With its 5.45" HD+ display and powerful quad-core processor, it delivers a smooth and reliable user experience. The phone comes with 32GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 256GB, providing ample space for your apps and files. The Nokia C100 also features a 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for capturing high-quality photos. It runs on Android 12 and supports 4G LTE connectivity for fast internet speeds. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of a high-end smartphone, the TracFone Nokia C100 offers great value for its affordable price.

Key Features -The Nokia C100 has all the modern features you need in a smartphone, without the high price tag. Simple, powerful and reliable – without overcomplicating it.

-5.45" HD+ Display; Android 12; Quad-Core 2.0 GHz Processor; 3,000m Ah battery, Face Unlock

-32GB Internal Memory (expandable to 256GB); 3GB RAM; 8MP Rear Camera; 5MP Front Camera; 4G LTE

-Carrier: This phone is locked to Tracfone, which means this device can only be used on the Tracfone wireless network.

-Unlimited Talk, Text and Data plans starting as low as $20/month Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 2.83Lx0.38Wx5.89H

The TracFone Nokia C100 is a solid budget option for those in need of a reliable smartphone without the hefty price tag. It offers a good display, decent performance, and expandable storage, making it suitable for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption. The phone’s locked nature may limit carrier options, but for Tracfone users, it provides a reliable and affordable option. The camera quality is average, but it still gets the job done. Overall, if you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone that covers the essentials, the TracFone Nokia C100 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 6.5/10

The TracFone TCL 30 Z is an affordable prepaid smartphone that offers a quintessential smartphone experience. With a dazzling 6.1-inch HD+ display, Quad-Core processor, and a 3,000mAh battery, this phone delivers excellent performance. It comes with 32GB internal memory and 3GB RAM, expandable up to 512GB. The 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera capture your moments with clarity. The phone operates on Android 12 and features face unlock for added security. With Tracfone, you get unlimited talk, text, and data plans starting as low as $20/month. The only downside of this phone is the poor speaker quality and the new UI redesign with Android 12. However, considering its affordable price, the TracFone TCL 30 Z is a great starter phone, especially for emergencies.

Key Features 6.1 inch HD plus Display

Android 12

Quad-Core 2.0 GHz Processor

3,000m Ah battery

32GB Internal Memory (expandable to 512GB)

3GB Ram

8MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

4G Lte

Face Unlock Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.90Lx0.39Wx6.15H

The TracFone TCL 30 Z offers great value for its price. It may not be the most advanced smartphone on the market, but it provides all the essential features you need in a reliable package. The large HD+ display and expandable storage are notable advantages, along with the affordable plans offered by Tracfone. However, the poor speaker quality and UI redesign with Android 12 are drawbacks to consider. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly smartphone for basic usage, emergency situations, or as a starter phone, the TracFone TCL 30 Z is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

Looking for a reliable and affordable smartphone? Check out the ZTE VZW-Z839PP Blade Vantage 5. With a vivid 5-inch screen, 8 MP rear camera, and 2,500 mAh battery, this phone provides a great user experience. It operates on 4G LTE networks and is carrier locked to Verizon Prepaid. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of high-end smartphones, it offers solid performance and functionality. The phone comes with 16GB of storage and runs on a quad-core processor. It's perfect for browsing the internet, watching videos, and capturing life-like photos. The ZTE Blade Vantage 5 is a budget-friendly choice for those looking for a reliable smartphone option.

Key Features Carrier locked to Verizon Prepaid

Vivid 5-inch screen

8 MP rear camera

2,500 m Ah battery

4G LTE compatibility

Quad-core processor

16GB storage Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.00Lx0.50Wx3.00H

Size: 16GB

The ZTE VZW-Z839PP Blade Vantage 5 is a solid choice for a budget-friendly smartphone. While it may not have the most advanced features, it delivers reliable performance and functionality. The vivid 5-inch screen and 8 MP camera provide a good user experience, and the 2,500 mAh battery ensures decent battery life. With 16GB of storage and a quad-core processor, it offers sufficient space and processing power for everyday use. The phone is carrier locked to Verizon Prepaid, but it can also be used with postpaid plans. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that gets the job done without breaking the bank, the ZTE Blade Vantage 5 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Pure (2021) is a prepaid smartphone that offers impressive features at an affordable price. With its dual camera system, you can capture professional-looking portraits with a blur effect. The octa-core processor ensures smooth performance, allowing your phone to respond instantly to every touch. Additionally, this phone has a water-repellent design, providing worry-free usage even in wet conditions. Its sleek and beautifully designed body includes a fingerprint sensor for secure unlocking. This device is locked to Tracfone, which means it can only be used on the Tracfone wireless network. With Bluetooth 5.0, you can easily connect to other devices. The Tracfone Motorola moto g Pure (2021) is a reliable and budget-friendly smartphone.

Key Features DUAL CAMERA SYSTEM for professional-looking portraits

MORE FUN. LESS LAG with octa-core processor

WATER-REPELLENT design for worry-proof usage

BEAUTIFULLY DESIGNED body with fingerprint sensor

CARRIER locked to Tracfone for exclusive network use

Bluetooth 5.0 for easy connectivity Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 6.51Lx2.97Wx0.35H

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Pure (2021) offers great value for its affordable price. It provides impressive features such as a dual camera system, fast performance, water-repellent design, and a sleek body design. While it may have a few drawbacks like being locked to Tracfone and the presence of some preloaded apps, overall, it is a reliable smartphone for everyday use. Whether you need it as a secondary phone or a budget-friendly primary phone, the Tracfone Motorola moto g Pure (2021) delivers satisfactory performance and functionality.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Stylus (2020) is a prepaid smartphone that offers a range of features at an affordable price. With a 4000 mAh battery, you can enjoy up to two days of battery life on a single charge. The 48MP quad camera system allows you to capture stunning photos from every perspective, while the 128GB of storage provides ample space for all your apps and files. The phone is locked to Tracfone wireless network, but you can choose from unlimited talk, text, and data plans starting as low as $20/month. With its Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor and 4GB of RAM, along with a 6.8” FHD plus Max Vision Display, the Tracfone Motorola moto g Stylus (2020) delivers a smooth and immersive user experience.

Key Features Go longer on a single charge with a 4000 m Ah battery. Up to two days battery life

48MP quad camera system: Showcase your creativity from every perspective

128GB of storage and up to 1TB expandable with micro SD

Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor and 4GB of RAM

6.8” FHD plus Max Vision Display

Locked to Tracfone wireless network

Unlimited Talk, Text and Data plans starting as low as $20/month Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 7.25Lx1.65Wx10.25H

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Stylus (2020) is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features and performance. With its long battery life, high-resolution camera system, and ample storage space, it provides a great user experience for everyday tasks and multimedia consumption. The large and immersive display enhances the viewing experience, while the fast and efficient processor ensures smooth performance. While it is locked to Tracfone network, the available prepaid plans offer flexibility and affordability. However, the placement of the fingerprint scanner may be inconvenient for some users. Overall, the Tracfone Motorola moto g Stylus (2020) is a solid choice for those looking for a reliable and feature-packed smartphone at an affordable price.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Power (2021) is a feature-packed prepaid smartphone with a powerful 5000mAh battery that can last up to three days on a single charge. It boasts a 50MP camera system for high-quality photos and a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth and seamless operation. With 64GB of built-in storage and support for up to 512GB of additional storage via a microSD card, you'll never run out of space for your photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. This phone is locked to Tracfone, so it can only be used on the Tracfone wireless network.

Key Features 50MP camera system plus Dual Capture

Up to three days of battery life

90Hz refresh rate for seamless operation

64GB built-in storage, expandable up to 512GB

Locked to Tracfone Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.58Lx3.01Wx0.39H

The Tracfone Motorola moto g Power (2021) is a reliable prepaid smartphone with impressive features. Its long battery life, high-quality camera, and ample storage capacity make it a great choice for users who need a device that can keep up with their active lifestyle. The only drawback is that it is locked to the Tracfone network, limiting its versatility. Overall, this phone offers excellent value for its price point.

Buyer's Guide: Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone

Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone is a popular choice for those looking for an affordable yet reliable smartphone. Packed with features and backed by Tracfone's reliable network, it's a great option for anyone in need of a prepaid smartphone. In this buyer's guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know about the Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone.

Let's dive into the details:

Design and Display The Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone features a sleek and compact design that fits comfortably in your hand.

It boasts a 5.0-inch TFT touchscreen display, offering vibrant and sharp visuals for an enjoyable viewing experience.

The display also features a scratch-resistant glass to keep it protected from daily wear and tear. Performance and Battery Life Powered by a quad-core processor, the Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE offers smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

Its 1.1 GHz processor ensures efficient performance for day-to-day tasks.

With a removable 2500mAh battery, this smartphone provides decent battery life, allowing you to stay connected throughout the day. Camera Capabilities Capture your special moments with the 5-megapixel rear camera, equipped with autofocus and LED flash for better low-light photography.

The 2-megapixel front camera allows you to take stunning selfies or engage in video chats with friends and family.

Both cameras offer various shooting modes and settings to enhance your photography experience. Storage and Memory The Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone comes with 8GB of internal storage, perfect for storing your photos, videos, and apps.

If you require more storage space, it is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.

It also features 1.5GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and overall performance. Connectivity Options This smartphone is compatible with 4G LTE networks, providing fast internet speeds for browsing, streaming, and downloading.

It offers Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth support, allowing you to connect to wireless networks and devices seamlessly.

The Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE also comes with GPS capabilities, making it convenient for navigation and location-based services. Operating System and User Interface Running on Android™ 5.1 Lollipop, the Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE offers a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps on the Google Play Store.

Its intuitive interface and customizable options make it easy to personalize your smartphone according to your preferences. Additional Features The Tracfone LG Rebel 4G LTE Prepaid Smartphone includes a range of additional features, such as FM radio, alarm clock, calculator, and more.

It supports MP3 and MP4 file formats, allowing you to enjoy your favorite music and videos on the go.