13 Amazing Bluetooth Earbuds With Mic for 2023

Introducing the ultimate guide to the most cutting-edge Bluetooth earbuds with mic for the year 2023. Discover the future of immersive audio experiences as we unveil the 13 amazing earbuds that are set to redefine convenience, style, and functionality. Whether you're a tech enthusiast, a fitness enthusiast, or someone who simply craves a seamless wireless audio solution, this curated list of earbuds is precisely what you've been waiting for. From industry-leading brands to emerging innovators, these earbuds offer crystal-clear sound, advanced noise cancellation, and true wireless freedom. Join us as we explore the game-changing features and groundbreaking designs that make these 13 Bluetooth earbuds with mic an absolute must-have for any audio connoisseur in 2023.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The ICOMTOFIT Bluetooth Headset is a wireless Bluetooth earpiece that offers hands-free calling and clear sound. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, it provides fast and stable pairing with any iOS and Android devices. The built-in HD microphone with advanced CVC6.0 ensures crystal clear audio and natural sound. The headset is designed for comfort and convenience, with a retractable ear hook and flip-boom arm for a comfortable fit. It has a great battery life, offering up to 8-10 hours of continuous calls on a single charge. Overall, the ICOMTOFIT Bluetooth Headset is a reliable and high-quality audio solution for driving, business, and office use.

Great battery life with up to 8-10 hours of continuous calls Specifications Color: Gray

Dimension: 2.70Lx4.30Wx0.80H

Size: Gray

Sound quality could be better Distortion in the sound with a large frequency range

The ICOMTOFIT Bluetooth Headset is a top-notch wireless earpiece that delivers exceptional sound quality and comfort. Its Bluetooth 5.0 technology ensures fast and stable pairing with any device, while the built-in HD microphone offers crystal clear audio for phone calls. The headset is designed for convenience with hands-free calling support and easy-to-reach buttons. It also provides long battery life, making it ideal for all-day use. Although the case does not charge the headset, this minor inconvenience is outweighed by the headset’s overall performance. If you’re in search of a reliable and high-quality Bluetooth headset, the ICOMTOFIT Bluetooth Headset is an excellent choice.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Tribit Wireless Earbuds, also known as FlyBuds 3, are a set of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds that offer a long-lasting battery life of up to 150 hours. These earbuds provide immersive sound quality for phone calls, music, and videos, ensuring clear communication even in noisy environments. With the one-step pairing feature, you can easily connect the earbuds to your device without taking them out of the charging case. The FlyBuds 3 are also IPX8 waterproof, making them suitable for use in any weather conditions. Overall, these earbuds offer great value for the price, with a comfortable fit and impressive sound quality.

IPX8 Waterproof Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.40Lx2.00Wx1.20H

Size: Small

Mediocre noise cancellation Weak bass compared to other models

The Tribit Wireless Earbuds, known as FlyBuds 3, are an excellent option for those looking for long-lasting battery life and immersive sound quality. With their comfortable fit and IPX8 waterproof design, these earbuds are suitable for various activities and weather conditions. While the noise cancellation and bass may not be as impressive as some other models, the overall performance and value for the price make the FlyBuds 3 a solid choice. Whether you’re making phone calls, listening to music, or watching videos, these earbuds deliver clear audio and a hassle-free pairing process. If you prioritize battery life and reliable connectivity, the Tribit Wireless Earbuds are definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 7/10

The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones are designed for sports and exercise with their IPX4 water resistance and small, lightweight design. They offer up to 10 hours of battery life, which can be extended to a total of 20 hours with the included charging case. The headphones feature DSEE technology to restore high frequency sounds lost in compression, providing a clear and detailed audio experience. With the Sony | Headphones Connect app, you can fine-tune your sound and easily control the headphones with button operation. The ergonomic surface design ensures a comfortable fit for all-day wear. However, some users have reported that the sound can be thin, especially for deeper male vocals. Overall, these headphones offer good sound quality and comfort at an affordable price.

Easy button operation to take control without your phone Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.15Lx1.38Wx1.22H

Size: One size

Comfortable for extended wear Decent battery life Cons Sound can be thin, especially for deeper vocals

Sound can be thin, especially for deeper vocals Poor noise cancellation

Poor noise cancellation Button placement prone to accidental presses

The Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones offer good sound quality and comfort at an affordable price. They are ideal for sports and exercise with their splash-proof and sweat-proof design. The DSEE technology restores high frequency sounds, providing a clear and detailed audio experience. While the headphones have decent battery life and easy button operation, some users have reported that the sound can be thin and the noise cancellation is not effective. Additionally, the button placement can lead to accidental presses. Overall, these headphones are a solid choice for those looking for a budget-friendly option with satisfactory performance.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds are designed to provide a seamless and convenient audio experience. With features such as LED power display, 60 hours of playback, wireless charging, and IPX5 waterproof rating, these earbuds are perfect for various activities. The one-step pairing and easy touch control make them user-friendly, while the ergonomic design and lightweight construction ensure comfort during extended use. The superior clear call and immersive stereo sound add to the overall audio quality. With a sleek and modern aesthetic, these earbuds are a great choice for anyone seeking exceptional sound quality, comfortable fit, and impressive features. Hence, the TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds are a must-have tech accessory for music and sound lovers.

Superior Clear Call and Immersive Stereo Sound Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.40Lx1.00Wx1.80H

Size: M

Lack of complete sound cancellation Touch feature needs improvement

The TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds offer a fantastic audio experience with their impressive features, long battery life, and clear sound quality. They are comfortable to wear and the touch controls add convenience. While there are some minor drawbacks like the touch sensitivity and cushion design, overall, these earbuds provide excellent value for the price. Whether you’re a music lover, fitness enthusiast, or gaming enthusiast, these earbuds are a reliable and versatile choice. Consider investing in the TAGRY Bluetooth Headphones True Wireless Earbuds for an elevated audio experience.

Overall Score: 8/10

The TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds are a premium pair of in-ear headphones that deliver high-quality sound with deep bass for an immersive audio experience. With the advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earbuds offer instant pairing and stable transmission without interruptions. The IPX8 waterproof feature makes them perfect for sports and other outdoor activities, as they can withstand sweat and raindrops. The TOZO T10 Earbuds come with a wireless charging case that provides over 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a total playtime of 45 hours. They are also equipped with ORIGX Acoustic Technology, which enhances vocals and delivers rich music details. These earbuds are compatible with HSP HFP A2DP AVRCP, ensuring a seamless connection with your devices.

Charge on the Go with the wireless charging case Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 1.04Lx0.99Wx0.66H

Size: 1

Long battery life and fast charging Immersive and realistic audio experience Cons Poor battery duration

Poor battery duration Bulky charging case

Bulky charging case Potential durability issues after six months

Potential durability issues after six months Inaccurate color description

The TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds offer an impressive audio experience with their ORIGX Acoustic Technology and deep bass. They are perfect for sports and outdoor activities with their IPX8 waterproof rating. The easy and quick pairing process adds to the convenience of these earbuds. The long battery life and fast charging are also major advantages. However, some users have reported durability issues after six months, and the charging case can be considered bulky. Additionally, the inaccurate color description might be disappointing for those who expect specific shades. Overall, the TOZO T10 earbuds provide great value for the price and are a solid option for anyone in need of wireless earbuds with premium sound quality.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The SoundPEATS Q30 HD Bluetooth Headphones offer an immersive audio experience with high-quality stereo sound and powerful bass. Equipped with a Qualcomm QCC3034 chip and Bluetooth 5.0, these headphones provide a stable and smooth connection. The built-in 10mm driver and advanced aptX-HD codec further enhance the audio performance. With a long-lasting battery life of up to 13 hours and a magnetic design for easy carrying, these headphones are perfect for sports and on-the-go use. They are also sweat and water-resistant with an IPX6 rating. The included customizable ear tips ensure a secure and comfortable fit, while the in-line control allows for easy adjustment of volume and phone call management. Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled devices, the SoundPEATS Q30 HD headphones are a versatile choice for any active lifestyle.

In-line Control. User Friendly Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 24.65Lx0.85Wx1.16H

Size: 2.46*0.85*1.16 in

Limited device range Thin wires may be prone to breakage

The SoundPEATS Q30 HD Bluetooth Headphones offer impressive sound quality, a comfortable fit, and convenient features. With their long battery life and sweatproof design, they are great for sports and active use. The customizable ear tips provide a secure fit and effective noise reduction. While there may be some minor issues with the charging light and phone call quality, the overall performance and value of these headphones make them a solid choice. Whether you’re a music lover or a podcast enthusiast, the SoundPEATS Q30 HD delivers an immersive audio experience that will enhance your enjoyment of your favorite content.

Overall Score: 7.8/10

These wireless earbuds are designed for sports and outdoor activities. The ear hooks provide a secure and comfortable fit, and the earbuds are IPX7 waterproof. With an ultra-lightweight design, LED display, fast charging, and high-fidelity audio, these earbuds are a great gift choice for anyone who loves sports. They come in a package with earbuds, charging case, USB cable, and user manual.

Suitable as a gift for sports lovers Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 0.89Lx0.65Wx0.87H

Size: L

Not as user-friendly as some other models Sound quality not as good as high-end brands

These wireless earbuds are a good option for sports enthusiasts and outdoor activities. They provide a comfortable and secure fit, are lightweight and easy to carry, and have a LED display and fast charging capabilities. The audio quality is decent, although not on par with higher-end brands. However, they make up for it with a budget-friendly price. They may not be as user-friendly as other models and have some minor design flaws, but overall, they offer good value for the money. If you’re looking for wireless earbuds specifically for sports and workouts, these are worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones 48hr Play Back Sport Earphones with LED Display are a great option for those looking for high-quality, comfortable earbuds. With dual LED displays on the charging case, you can easily see the battery power of both the case and earbuds. The bluetooth technology provides a clear and smooth connection, making calls and listening to music a breeze. The one-button control and auto pairing feature make using these earbuds simple and convenient. Designed for sports, they offer a secure fit that won't shift or fall out during your workouts. With a rating of 4.5/5, these earbuds are highly recommended by customers.

3 Pairs of Ear Caps and Flexible Earhooks Specifications Color: Blue

Dimension: 3.54Lx2.36Wx0.79H

Volume button may not work for all Case battery drains quickly

The Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with LED Display are a great option for those in need of high-quality, comfortable earbuds. The dual LED displays on the charging case make it easy to monitor battery power, while the bluetooth technology ensures clear and smooth connections. With one-button control and auto pairing, using these earbuds is a breeze. Designed for sports, they offer a secure fit and are water-resistant. While some users may find them uncomfortable and experience issues with the volume buttons, overall, these earbuds are highly recommended for their long battery life, fast charging, and excellent sound quality. Whether you’re working out or just enjoying your favorite music, these earbuds are a great choice.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones offer an immersive music experience with their noise cancelling technology. The ergonomic surface designed earbuds provide all-day comfort, while the exceptional sound quality ensures a captivating listening experience. With hands-free calling that's clearer than ever before and a long battery life of up to 15 hours, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use. The multipoint connection feature allows you to quickly switch between two devices at once, and the IPX4 water resistance rating ensures they can withstand splashes and sweat. The pocket-sized case makes it easy to take your headphones with you wherever you go. The easy button operation allows you to switch between Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound mode with just one push.

Easy button operation to switch between Noise Cancelling and Ambient Sound mode Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.91Lx2.13Wx3.16H

Size: One Size

Quirk with specific albums skipping tracks Slight difficulty in inserting earbuds without pressing buttons

The Sony WF-C700N Truly Wireless Noise Canceling in-Ear Bluetooth Earbud Headphones provide a great listening experience with their noise cancelling technology and exceptional sound quality. While there are some limitations in noise cancelling effectiveness for airplane travel and low call volume during phone calls, these earbuds offer a comfortable fit, long battery life, and convenient features such as multipoint connection and IPX4 water resistance. The pocket-sized case adds to their portability, and the easy button operation makes it effortless to switch between different modes. Overall, these earbuds are a solid choice for those looking for a high-quality audio experience on the go.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Earbuds are designed to provide incredible sound and a customizable listening experience. With hybrid active noise cancelling technology, these earbuds reduce external noise by up to 90%, allowing you to stay focused on your music. The AI-Enhanced Clear Calls feature ensures crystal-clear voice calls, while the 10mm drivers deliver punchy beats and powerful bass. The Soundcore app allows you to customize your sound with 22 different EQ settings. With a 36-hour playtime and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use. Overall, the Soundcore Life P3i Earbuds offer great sound quality, customizable features, and long battery life.

36-hour playtime with fast charging Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.48Lx1.93Wx1.14H

Size: Standard

Effective noise cancellation Clear voice calls Cons Noise cancellation could be improved

Noise cancellation could be improved Tinny sound quality without EQ adjustments

Tinny sound quality without EQ adjustments Charging case could be sturdier

The Soundcore by Anker Life P3i Earbuds are a great choice for those seeking affordable earbuds with customizable features and impressive sound quality. With hybrid active noise cancelling technology and 10mm drivers, these earbuds deliver a powerful and immersive listening experience. The Soundcore app allows you to fine-tune your sound preferences with 22 EQ settings. The 36-hour playtime and fast charging capabilities ensure that you can enjoy your music for extended periods without interruption. While the noise cancellation could be improved and the charging case could be sturdier, the overall performance and value for money make these earbuds a solid choice. Whether you’re a music enthusiast or need reliable earbuds for calls, the Soundcore Life P3i Earbuds won’t disappoint.

Overall Score: 7/10

The Tribit Wireless Earbuds, FlyBuds C1 Black, offer an immersive sound experience with strong bass, thanks to the Qualcomm QCC3040 chip and APTX high-quality audio decoding. With 4 mic CVC 8.0 technology, these earbuds provide top-notch phone call quality by reducing up to 90% of background noise. They also offer up to 50 hours of playtime, including the charging case, and feature the latest Bluetooth 5.2 technology for a stronger connection. The earphones come with physical buttons for adjustable volume and a multi-control design. Overall, the Tribit FlyBuds C1 Black wireless earbuds are a great option for those looking for a reliable and high-quality audio experience.

Adjustable Volume Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 2.49Lx1.19Wx1.81H

Size: Small

Poor mic performance Soft bass

The Tribit FlyBuds C1 Black wireless earbuds deliver an immersive sound experience with strong bass and clear phone call quality. With a long playtime of up to 50 hours and the latest Bluetooth technology, these earbuds offer convenience and a seamless listening experience. While there may be occasional connectivity issues and the control buttons can be frustrating, the overall performance and value for money make it a great choice. If you’re in need of reliable wireless earbuds with impressive sound quality, the Tribit FlyBuds C1 Black is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

Experience high-quality sound and advanced features with the Gaming Headset Bluetooth Earphone. This wireless earbud is designed to provide a powerful and immersive audio experience for gamers and sports enthusiasts. With its bass audio and stereo HiFi capabilities, you can enjoy crisp and clear sound while playing games or working out. The TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology ensures a seamless connection and allows you to move freely without tangles. The LED headphones add a stylish touch and enhance your gaming experience. With a built-in microphone, you can easily make hands-free calls or communicate with your teammates during gaming sessions. The compact and lightweight design ensures comfort and convenience during extended use. Get ready to elevate your audio experience with the Gaming Headset Bluetooth Earphone.

Compact and lightweight design Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.30Lx3.50Wx1.50H

Affordable alternative to Skull Candy Wireless and tangle-free design Cons

The Gaming Headset Bluetooth Earphone offers impressive sound quality and functionality without breaking the bank. With its strong treble and bass audio, you can enjoy an immersive gaming or music experience. The wireless design and TWS technology provide freedom of movement and eliminate the hassle of tangled wires. The built-in microphone allows for easy communication and hands-free calls. Additionally, the LED headphones add a stylish touch to your gaming sessions. Overall, this headset is a great choice for gamers and sports enthusiasts who want a high-quality audio experience without spending a fortune.

Overall Score: 8/10

Experience immersive music with the BEBEN Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones. Featuring the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earbuds provide a stable connection and perfect audio and video synchronization. With the type C efficient charge, enjoy up to 35 hours of playtime. The intelligent touch control allows for easy operation, and the earbuds are waterproof and sweatproof, making them perfect for sports. The mini charging case is compact and portable. These semi in-ear earbuds provide a comfortable fit and high-definition stereo sound. Compatible with both iPhone and Android devices.

Hi Fi Stereo Sound and Mini for Carry Specifications Color: Dark black

Size: S

Charger only works over USB A No warranty available

The BEBEN Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones offer an impressive combination of features, performance, and affordability. With Bluetooth 5.3 technology, these earbuds provide a stable connection and low latency pairing. The long playtime of up to 35 hours and the compact charging case make them perfect for on-the-go use. The intelligent touch control and waterproof design enhance convenience and durability. While some users may find the touch control buttons too sensitive and the fit uncomfortable, the overall sound quality and value for money make these earbuds a great choice. Just keep in mind that the warranty options are limited. For anyone seeking reliable wireless earbuds at an affordable price, the BEBEN Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Headphones are worth considering.

Buyer's Guide: Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic

Bluetooth earbuds with built-in microphones are a popular choice for people who want to enjoy wireless audio and stay connected on the go. Whether you are using them for phone calls, listening to music, or catching up on podcasts, these earbuds offer convenience and flexibility. In this comprehensive buyer's guide, we will walk you through everything you need to know before purchasing Bluetooth earbuds with a mic.

Key Considerations

When choosing Bluetooth earbuds with a microphone, several factors should influence your decision. Keep these considerations in mind as you browse through options in the market:

Sound Quality: Look for earbuds that offer high-quality audio with clear highs, prominent mids, and deep bass. Opt for those with noise-canceling features for enhanced audio experience. Battery Life: Longer battery life ensures uninterrupted usage. Look for earbuds that provide at least 4-6 hours of playback time on a single charge. Additionally, the charging case should offer sufficient backup power. Comfort and Fit: Choose earbuds that come with multiple ear tip sizes or customizable options to ensure a comfortable fit. A secure fit will also help in reducing external noise and enhance audio quality. Connectivity Range: Consider the Bluetooth range of the earbuds. Ideally, they should offer a range of at least 30 feet to allow freedom of movement without interruptions. Controls and Ease of Use: Check if the earbuds have convenient built-in controls for playback, call management, volume adjustment, and digital assistants like Siri or Google Assistant. Intuitive controls ensure a seamless user experience. Waterproof or Sweatproof: Depending on your needs, consider if the earbuds are water or sweat resistant. This feature can be beneficial for activities like workouts, outdoor adventures, or even rainy weather. Compatibility: Ensure that the Bluetooth earbuds you choose are compatible with your device, whether it's an iPhone, Android smartphone, tablet, or computer. Bluetooth version compatibility should also be considered for optimal performance.

Features to Look For

Consider these additional features when comparing different Bluetooth earbuds options:

Noise Cancelling: Active noise cancellation technology reduces environmental noise, allowing for immersive audio experience even in bustling environments.

Active noise cancellation technology reduces environmental noise, allowing for immersive audio experience even in bustling environments. Voice Assistant Integration: Some earbuds have built-in voice assistant support, enabling you to command your digital assistant hands-free.

Some earbuds have built-in voice assistant support, enabling you to command your digital assistant hands-free. Fast Charging: Look for earbuds that offer fast charging capabilities, allowing you to quickly recharge your earbuds and get back to enjoying your favorite audio content.

Look for earbuds that offer fast charging capabilities, allowing you to quickly recharge your earbuds and get back to enjoying your favorite audio content. Wireless Charging: If convenience is essential to you, choose Bluetooth earbuds that can be wirelessly charged. Simply place them on a compatible charging pad, and they will power up without any wires.

If convenience is essential to you, choose Bluetooth earbuds that can be wirelessly charged. Simply place them on a compatible charging pad, and they will power up without any wires. Multipoint Pairing: This feature enables you to connect your earbuds to multiple devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between devices without the hassle of pairing again.

This feature enables you to connect your earbuds to multiple devices simultaneously, making it convenient to switch between devices without the hassle of pairing again. Transparency Mode: Some earbuds offer this feature that allows external sounds to be amplified, so you can listen to background noise without removing the earbuds.

Some earbuds offer this feature that allows external sounds to be amplified, so you can listen to background noise without removing the earbuds. Customizable EQ Settings: Select earbuds that provide the option to adjust the equalizer settings to match your personal sound preferences.