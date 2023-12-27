Introducing the 12 Best Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Parts for 2023. If you're a fan of homemade ice cream and own a Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker, you'll want to ensure you have the right parts to enhance your ice cream-making experience. Whether you need an extra mixing bowl, a sturdy paddle, or a replacement lid, this comprehensive guide will highlight the top 12 Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker parts available in 2023. From improved efficiency to effortless clean-up, these parts are designed to elevate your ice cream-making game and help you create delicious frozen treats with ease.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Cuisinart ICE-RFB 1-1/2-Quart Additional Freezer Bowl serves as an alternative bowl for the Cuisinart ice cream maker. With a self-cooling feature, there's no need for salt or ice. The 1-1/2-quart bowl is hand washable and comes in a sleek silver color. It has received high ratings and positive reviews from customers, who have praised its performance and ease of use. Some key tips from reviewers include freezing the tub for the recommended 14 hours, making sure the cream mixture is cold before adding it in, and not washing the tub right after making ice cream. The Cuisinart ICE-RFB 1-1/2-Quart Additional Freezer Bowl is a must-have for ice cream enthusiasts.

The Cuisinart ICE-RFB 1-1/2-Quart Additional Freezer Bowl is a valuable accessory for the Cuisinart ice cream maker. It offers the convenience of making larger batches of ice cream and eliminates the need for salt or ice. While some customers encountered freezing issues, the majority of reviewers highly recommend this product. It is easy to use and clean, and with the right preparation, it delivers consistently frozen and delicious ice cream. For ice cream enthusiasts looking to expand their culinary creations, the Cuisinart ICE-RFB 1-1/2-Quart Additional Freezer Bowl is a smart investment.

Overall Score: 9.2/10

Enhance your ice cream making experience with the Cuisinart ICE-30RFB Stainless Steel Freezer Bowl. This double-insulated freezer bowl holds up to 2 quarts of frozen dessert and is designed for use with the Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Frozen Yogurt, Sorbet, and Ice Cream Maker. It functions as a replacement item or second bowl, eliminating the need to stir or add ice. The freezer bowl maintains a low temperature to freeze ingredients quickly and evenly. With its sleek silver design, this freezer bowl is not only practical but also adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. Upgrade your ice cream-making game with the Cuisinart ICE-30RFB Stainless Steel Freezer Bowl.

The Cuisinart ICE-30RFB Stainless Steel Freezer Bowl is a fantastic addition to your ice cream-making arsenal. With its large capacity, sturdy construction, and excellent freezing capabilities, it allows you to make multiple batches of delicious frozen treats without the need for additional ice or stirring. The sleek silver design adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen. However, it’s important to handle the fragile inside lining with care and follow the cleaning instructions to ensure its longevity. Overall, this freezer bowl is a must-have for any ice cream enthusiast and definitely worth the investment.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Cuisinart Paddle is an O.E.M. authorized replacement part that fits various Cuisinart models. It is manufactured in the United States and has dimensions of 1.00Lx1.00Wx1.00H. This paddle is designed to fit models 3066, 3067, 3093, 3094, 3111, 3112, KF140, and KF373. It is a perfect replacement for your ice cream maker and ensures smooth and consistent mixing. With a customer rating of 4.5/5, this paddle has received excellent reviews and is highly recommended.

The Cuisinart Paddle is a highly recommended replacement part for Cuisinart ice cream makers. It fits various models and is manufactured to ensure smooth and consistent mixing. Customers have praised its performance and ease of installation, making it a reliable choice for those in need of a new paddle. However, it’s important to check the compatibility of your model before purchasing to avoid any size-related issues. Overall, this paddle provides a cost-effective solution to keeping your Cuisinart ice cream maker running smoothly.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Replacement Lid For ICE-21 Models, ICE-21LID is a genuine Cuisinart item designed to fit the ICE-21 model. This replacement lid allows users to continue making delicious ice cream with their Cuisinart ice cream maker. Customers have praised its perfect fit, ease of use, and the ability to purchase a replacement when the original lid was lost or damaged. However, some customers found the price to be expensive. Overall, this replacement lid has received positive reviews and a customer rating of 4.7/5.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Replacement Lid is a reliable option for those in need of a replacement lid for their ICE-21 model. It fits perfectly and allows users to easily make delicious ice cream. While some customers found the price to be expensive, the overall positive reviews and high customer rating indicate that it is a worthwhile investment. Don’t let a lost or damaged lid stop you from enjoying homemade ice cream – the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Replacement Lid has got you covered!

Overall Score: 8/10

The Cuisinart ICE-60WP1 2-Quart Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker is a versatile machine that allows you to easily create delicious frozen treats in just 20 minutes or less. With its 2-quart capacity and improved paddle, this machine provides faster processing time and produces high-quality results. The control panel offers 3 settings with multiple speeds, allowing you to customize your frozen desserts to your desired consistency. The ice cream maker also features an ingredient spout with an integrated measuring cup for easy and precise additions. With a sleek stainless steel and white design, it adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. Backed by a limited 3-year warranty, this ice cream maker is a reliable and durable choice for ice cream lovers.

The Cuisinart ICE-60WP1 Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker is a fantastic choice for anyone who enjoys making their own frozen treats. With its fast processing time, easy-to-use controls, and sleek design, it delivers high-quality results with minimal effort. The integrated measuring cup ensures precise ingredient additions, while the limited 3-year warranty provides peace of mind. However, users should be aware that the paddle may struggle with very thick ice cream, and the freezer bowl needs to be properly chilled for optimal performance. Overall, this ice cream maker is a great investment for ice cream lovers, offering the convenience of homemade frozen desserts in a stylish and reliable package.

Overall Score: 9/10

Create delicious frozen desserts with the CUISINART Ice Cream Maker. This fully automatic machine can make ice cream or frozen drinks in as little as 20 minutes. It features a large ingredient spout for easily adding mix-ins and a retractable cord storage to keep countertops clutter-free. The ice cream maker comes with a replacement lid, double-insulated freezer bowl, paddle, instructions, and a recipe book. The brushed stainless steel design adds a sleek touch to any kitchen. With a limited 3-year warranty and BPA-free construction, this ice cream maker is a must-have for dessert lovers. Enjoy homemade ice cream, gelato, custards, and more at the comfort of your own home!

The CUISINART Ice Cream Maker is a fantastic addition to any kitchen. It offers superior functionality with its heavy-duty motor, allowing you to make delicious frozen desserts in just minutes. The large ingredient spout and retractable cord storage make it convenient to use and keep your countertops clutter-free. The included accessories, like the replacement lid and paddle, provide everything you need to get started. The ice cream maker’s brushed stainless steel design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen decor. While the small bowl size and refreezing time may be a minor inconvenience, the endless flavor possibilities and homemade goodness make it all worth it. Treat yourself and your loved ones to homemade ice cream, gelato, and more with this top-notch ice cream maker.

Overall Score: 7/10

The Cuisinart ICE-70PDL Paddle is a replacement part for the Cuisinart Ice Cream – Cool Creations Ice Cream Maker. It is designed to fit only models ICE-70 and ICE-60. This paddle ensures smooth and creamy ice cream every time. With brand new quality, it is the perfect replacement option if you need a spare paddle or if your original one is damaged. However, it is important to note that it does not work for the ICE-30 model. The Cuisinart ICE-70PDL Paddle has received a customer rating of 4.0/5.

The Cuisinart ICE-70PDL Paddle is an excellent replacement option for the ICE-70 and ICE-60 models. It guarantees smooth and creamy ice cream, providing a high-quality experience. However, it is important to double-check compatibility as it does not work for the ICE-30 model. The paddle may be slightly taller than the original, but it still fits and works effectively. Overall, this replacement paddle is a great accessory to have on hand for your Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker.

Overall Score: 9/10

Make delicious homemade ice cream with the Cuisinart ICE-45RFB Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl. This 1-1/2-quart capacity bowl is perfect for use with the Cuisinart Mix It In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker. It features double insulated walls that eliminate the need for stirring or adding ice. With its white color and compact dimensions, it is a convenient addition to any kitchen. Simply freeze the bowl for 8 hours, then add your ice cream mixture and let the machine do the rest. The result is creamy, soft serve ice cream that the whole family will love. Get the Cuisinart ICE-45RFB Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl and enjoy endless frozen treats!

The Cuisinart ICE-45RFB Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl is a must-have accessory for any ice cream lover. Its double insulated walls and generous 1.5-quart capacity make it incredibly convenient for making larger batches of delicious soft serve ice cream. With no need to stir or add ice, the process is hassle-free and the results are consistently creamy and satisfying. While it does require 8 hours of freezing time, the end product is definitely worth the wait. Whether you’re hosting a party or simply want to enjoy homemade ice cream with your family, this freezer bowl ensures you’ll never run out of frozen treats.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl is an essential accessory for ice cream enthusiasts. It is an O.E.M. authorized part that fits various Cuisinart models. This freezer bowl is manufactured in the United States and has a dimension of 1.00Lx1.00Wx1.00H. With a customer rating of 4.3/5, it has received positive reviews for its size, ease of freezing, and compatibility with the Cuisinart soft ice cream maker. However, customers have pointed out that it is not a substitute for Donvier ice cream makers and may be misleadingly described. Overall, the Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl is a reliable and durable accessory for making homemade ice cream.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Freezer Bowl is a must-have accessory for ice cream lovers. It is compatible with Cuisinart models and allows users to make multiple batches of homemade ice cream. The bowl is durable, easy to freeze, and of good size. However, it is important to note that it is not suitable for use as a replacement for Donvier ice cream makers. The description of the product may sometimes be misleading, so it is crucial to ensure compatibility before purchasing. Overall, this freezer bowl offers a convenient solution for ice cream enthusiasts who want to enjoy homemade treats.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Cookbook 2021 is a comprehensive collection of 100 delicious recipes for creating your own delightful ice cream flavors. This cookbook is perfect for ice cream lovers who want to experiment with unique and homemade frozen treats. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced ice cream maker, this cookbook provides a wide range of recipes to satisfy your cravings. With easy-to-follow instructions and a variety of flavors to choose from, you'll be whipping up creamy and refreshing ice creams in no time. From classic flavors like vanilla and chocolate to more exotic combinations like lavender honey and coffee caramel, this cookbook has something for everyone. Indulge in the joy of homemade ice cream with The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Cookbook 2021!

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Cookbook 2021 is a delightful resource for ice cream enthusiasts looking to expand their repertoire of homemade frozen treats. With a wide range of flavors and easy-to-follow instructions, this cookbook offers something for everyone. Whether you prefer classic flavors or crave adventurous combinations, you’ll find endless inspiration within its pages. The only downside is the lack of nutritional information, which may be important for individuals with specific dietary needs. Overall, this cookbook is a fantastic addition to any ice cream lover’s kitchen and will surely elevate your homemade ice cream game.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Cuisinart ICE-70RFB Replacement Freezer Bowl is a versatile and essential accessory for ice cream lovers. This double-insulated freezer bowl holds up to 2 quarts of ice cream and can function as a replacement item or second bowl. No need for stirring or adding ice, as it maintains a low temperature to freeze ingredients fast and evenly. Designed to fit the Cuisinart ICE-70, this gray freezer bowl is hand washable for easy cleaning. With this additional bowl, you can have two batches of ice cream back-to-back without any hassle. It has received high praise from customers and continues to be a popular choice for ice cream enthusiasts.

The Cuisinart ICE-70RFB Replacement Freezer Bowl is a must-have accessory for anyone who loves making homemade ice cream. With its generous capacity and efficient freezing capability, it allows for multiple batches of delicious ice cream without the need for stirring or adding ice. The bowl fits perfectly with the Cuisinart ICE-70, ensuring compatibility and ease of use. Although there was a rare incident of a cracked bowl, overall customer reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. If you’re looking to enhance your ice cream-making experience, this replacement freezer bowl is a fantastic investment.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine is a top-quality frozen treats maker that allows you to create delicious ice cream and frozen yogurt in just 20 minutes or less. With its patent-pending mixing paddle and double-insulated freezer bowl, this machine offers superior performance and eliminates the need for ice. The 1.5-quart capacity is perfect for making enough ice cream or frozen yogurt for the whole family. The easy lock transparent lid with a large spout makes adding ingredients a breeze, while the limited 3-year warranty ensures peace of mind. With its compact size and stylish white design, this ice cream maker is a must-have for any kitchen.

The Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine is a fantastic product for ice cream and frozen yogurt lovers. It offers superior functionality, quick and easy operation, and a compact design that fits perfectly in any kitchen. With its large capacity and easy-to-use features, it allows you to create delicious frozen treats in no time. While it has a few minor drawbacks, such as the noise level and the need for hand washing the frozen bowl, these are easily outweighed by its many advantages. Overall, this ice cream maker is definitely worth the investment and will bring joy to any ice cream enthusiast’s life.

Buyer's Guide: Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Parts

Looking to upgrade your Cuisinart ice cream maker or replace some of its parts? You've come to the right place! Our expert buyer's guide will equip you with all the essential information you need to make an informed decision. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned ice cream aficionado, this guide will ensure you have all the necessary parts to churn out delightful frozen treats. Let's dive right in!

Parts to Consider:

Freezer Bowl: The heart and soul of your Cuisinart ice cream maker, the freezer bowl is where the magic happens. It's responsible for creating that perfect creamy texture by freezing the mixture while it churns. Mixing Paddle: Also known as the dasher, this essential part is responsible for combining and aerating the ice cream mixture during the churning process. Make sure to select a paddle suitable for your specific Cuisinart model. Lid: The lid not only keeps your ice cream maker clean during operation but also prevents any unwanted substances from entering your mixture. Look for a durable and snug-fitting lid to ensure a seamless ice cream making experience. Base and Motor: The base houses the motor that powers your ice cream maker's churning mechanism. Opt for a sturdy base and motor combination that can handle the demands of frequent use. Ingredient Spout: Some Cuisinart models include an ingredient spout, allowing you to add mix-ins like chocolate chips or fruit during the churning process. Consider this feature if you enjoy experimenting with different flavors and textures. Rubber Gasket: The rubber gasket serves as a seal between the freezer bowl and the base, ensuring that the mixture remains contained and your ice cream maker operates smoothly. Check for any signs of wear and tear on your gasket and replace it if necessary.

Where to Find Parts:

When searching for genuine Cuisinart ice cream maker parts, there are a few reliable sources you can explore:

Cuisinart Official Website : Visit the official Cuisinart website to find a comprehensive selection of replacement parts specifically designed for your ice cream maker model.

: Visit the official Cuisinart website to find a comprehensive selection of replacement parts specifically designed for your ice cream maker model. Authorized Retailers : Check with authorized retailers that carry Cuisinart appliances and accessories. They often stock a range of replacement parts, making it convenient to find what you need.

: Check with authorized retailers that carry Cuisinart appliances and accessories. They often stock a range of replacement parts, making it convenient to find what you need. Online Marketplaces: Popular online marketplaces can be a goldmine for finding both new and used Cuisinart ice cream maker parts. Just ensure you are buying from reputable sellers by reviewing their ratings and customer feedback.

Considerations Before Making a Purchase:

To ensure you make the right choice when purchasing Cuisinart ice cream maker parts, keep these considerations in mind:

Compatibility : Verify that the parts you're considering are compatible with your specific Cuisinart ice cream maker model. Look for clear compatibility information provided by the manufacturer.

: Verify that the parts you're considering are compatible with your specific Cuisinart ice cream maker model. Look for clear compatibility information provided by the manufacturer. Quality and Durability : Opt for high-quality parts to ensure they withstand the demands of ice cream making and last for a long time. Read reviews and check product descriptions to gauge the quality and durability of the parts.

: Opt for high-quality parts to ensure they withstand the demands of ice cream making and last for a long time. Read reviews and check product descriptions to gauge the quality and durability of the parts. Pricing: While it's essential to consider your budget, remember that investing in genuine Cuisinart parts is crucial to maintaining the performance and longevity of your ice cream maker. Beware of excessively low-priced options that may compromise on quality.