Zopa, The UK Neobank, Surpasses 1 Million Customers And Raises $93 Million In Additional Funding

Zopa, the renowned UK neobank, has achieved a major milestone by surpassing 1 million customers. The company, which has been operating since 2004, has also announced a recent fundraise of £75 million ($93 million) through debt financing. This funding will be utilized for multiple purposes, including strengthening the company’s financial position, exploring potential acquisitions, and expanding its range of products and services.

Investment Led by IAG Silverstripe

This latest round of funding is being led by IAG Silverstripe, with participation from other investors. Interestingly, this debt financing comes just seven months after Zopa raised an equity tranche worth £75 million, led by the same backer. In total, Zopa has raised an impressive £530 million to date, illustrating the trust and confidence it has garnered from investors.

Debt Financing: A Growing Trend

While many startups seek equity investors, Zopa has tapped into the growing trend of debt financing. Recent reports indicate that debt has become the primary source of funding for startups, surpassing equity-based financing in popularity and growth. Opting for debt financing enables Zopa to secure funds quickly and retain full equity ownership.

Zopa’s Strong Financial Position

Zopa’s decision to rely on debt financing is supported by its robust financial performance. The company is already generating positive cash flow and continues to experience steady growth. It expects to achieve profitability for the first time this year, with projected annual revenue of £250 million ($312 million).

Focusing on the UK Market

Despite its success, Zopa has no immediate plans to expand its services beyond the UK. According to Jaidev Janardana, the CEO, the company sees abundant opportunities within the UK market, eliminating the need for international expansion in the near future. Zopa recently launched two new products—a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service and an Individual Savings Account (ISA)—and plans to introduce two more offerings next year, until the conditions for an initial public offering (IPO) become favorable.