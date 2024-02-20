Newsnews
YouTube Unveils New Channel Pages For Creators On TV App

Written by: Gayel Jack | Published: 21 February 2024
YouTube has announced a revamp of the design for creators’ channels on its TV app. The changes aim to make action buttons, such as “Subscribe,” more accessible, and introduce a more modern design. These updates were initially rolled out for artists’ pages last fall as part of a larger YouTube makeover, which included integrated voice search, a menu redesign for easier navigation, a new vertical video info menu, and larger thumbnails.

Key Takeaway

YouTube has introduced a new design for creators’ channels on its TV app, aiming to enhance the user experience and make content more accessible on the big screen. The changes include a more modern layout, improved access to action buttons, and the option to play a mix of video content from the channel.

Enhanced Layout Design

In a short video unveiling the changes to creators’ pages, YouTube emphasized the focus on offering a more immersive layout design that “surfaces the most relevant content” and makes the Subscribe button easier to access. While the update is being rolled out to all creators, it may take a few weeks to appear to all viewers, according to the company. It’s important to note that these changes specifically impact the channel pages on TV.

Improved User Experience

The updated page now provides an option for users to play a mix of video content from the channel alongside the new Subscribe button. Creators are advised to prepare 16×9 full art for their channel banner, as the new art is displayed edge-to-edge on the platform.

Impact on Creators

The redesign follows YouTube CEO Neal Mohan’s recent post, revealing new data indicating that top creators who receive the majority of their watch time on TVs have experienced over 400% growth in the past three years. These changes are likely to be well-received by creators as they can help boost their subscriber numbers and better showcase their content on the big screen.

Competition and Future Outlook

YouTube faces competition not only from traditional TV and streamers like Netflix on TVs but also from newcomers like TikTok, which launched its own TV app in late 2021.

