Newsnews
News

Writers Strike Ends: AI Negotiations Resolved

Written by: Barry Koss | Published: 27 September 2023
writers-strike-ends-ai-negotiations-resolved
News

After months of negotiations, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios have reached a historic agreement, bringing an end to the writers strike. This breakthrough resolution not only addresses important issues such as better residual payments and minimum staffing, but also sets limitations on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the writers’ rooms.

Key Takeaway

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has reached an agreement with Hollywood studios, ending the writers strike. The new contract establishes limitations on the use of AI in the writers’ rooms, ensuring that AI cannot be used to write or rewrite scripts, and AI-generated writing will not be considered source material.

The Role of AI in the Strike

The writers strike drew attention to the concerns surrounding the use of AI in the creative process. Writers feared that studios would exploit AI tools to undermine their working conditions and avoid paying union members. While text-based generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, have limitations in terms of creativity, their potential development raised apprehensions among writers.

Comedy writer Adam Conover shared his worries: “I’m not worried about the technology. I’m worried about the companies using technology, that is not in fact very good, to undermine our working conditions.”

The New Terms in the Contract

The WGA’s new contract includes explicit provisions concerning the use of AI. According to the agreement, AI cannot be used to write or rewrite scripts, and any AI-generated writing cannot be considered as source material. This ensures that writers will not lose out on writing credits due to AI-generated content.

While individual writers have the freedom to choose whether to use AI tools, the contract prohibits companies from mandating specific AI tools. Furthermore, studios are required to inform writers if any AI-generated materials are given for incorporation into a work.

The WGA also reserves the right to assert that the exploitation of writers’ material to train AI is prohibited by the contract or other applicable laws. This establishes a clear stance against the unauthorized use of writers’ work for AI training purposes.

The Impact on the Video Game Industry

While the resolution of the writers strike is a significant accomplishment, the actors union, SAG-AFTRA, remains on strike. Recently, SAG-AFTRA members overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike against the video game industry as well. Similar concerns about the possible use of AI to undermine union members’ creative work have been raised.

SAG-AFTRA is specifically fighting for the rights of stunt performers, motion capture artists, and voice actors in the video game sector. The union is aware of the growing trend where companies are eager to scan members or train AI with their voices, potentially jeopardizing their future job opportunities.

While the outcome of SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations is yet to be determined, the WGA’s agreement serves as a precedent in addressing concerns related to AI’s role in the creative professions. By setting clear limitations, the industry is taking a proactive approach to protect the rights of its members and maintain the integrity of the creative process.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Writers Strike Ends: AI Negotiations Resolved
News

Writers Strike Ends: AI Negotiations Resolved

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
Palo Alto Networks In Talks To Acquire Talon And Dig In $1 Billion Security Expansion
News

Palo Alto Networks In Talks To Acquire Talon And Dig In $1 Billion Security Expansion

by Martelle Gideon | 27 September 2023
FTC Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Revealing Mysterious ‘Project Nessie’ Algorithm
News

FTC Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amazon, Revealing Mysterious ‘Project Nessie’ Algorithm

by Denna Cowley | 27 September 2023
Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation
News

Sierra Space Secures $290 Million In Funding At $5.3 Billion Valuation

by Dorthy Brogan | 27 September 2023
Why Solana, Polygon, And Aptos Believe Enterprise Adoption Will Drive Mass Adoption
News

Why Solana, Polygon, And Aptos Believe Enterprise Adoption Will Drive Mass Adoption

by Genna Corcoran | 27 September 2023
OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion
News

OpenAI In Discussions To Raise Valuation To $80-$90 Billion

by Tonya Stenger | 27 September 2023
Open Robotics’ ROS Is Safe And Well-Supported, Says Intrinsic CEO
News

Open Robotics’ ROS Is Safe And Well-Supported, Says Intrinsic CEO

by Randy Shuler | 27 September 2023
YouTube Relaxes Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines Around Controversial Topics
News

YouTube Relaxes Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines Around Controversial Topics

by Terza Racine | 27 September 2023

Recent Stories

Writers Strike Ends: AI Negotiations Resolved
News

Writers Strike Ends: AI Negotiations Resolved

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Do Download Play On 3Ds
HOW TO

How To Do Download Play On 3Ds

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download WAV Files
HOW TO

How To Download WAV Files

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download From Pluto TV
HOW TO

How To Download From Pluto TV

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download Bee App On Firestick
HOW TO

How To Download Bee App On Firestick

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download Toonhud
HOW TO

How To Download Toonhud

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download Certificate
HOW TO

How To Download Certificate

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023
How To Download Apps From Another Country
HOW TO

How To Download Apps From Another Country

by Barry Koss | 27 September 2023