Vopero Receives $4 Million Funding To Expand Clothing Resale Marketplace In Latin America

Latin America has been experiencing a surge in the demand for second-hand clothing, driven by increasing consumer comfort in purchasing pre-owned items and growing awareness of the environmental impact of the fashion industry. In line with this trend, Vopero, a Uruguay-based startup, offers a tech-enabled clothing resale platform that aims to revolutionize the way consumers in Latin America access and purchase second-hand fashion.

Addressing the Challenges of the Latin American Market

While the global resale market is projected to reach $350 billion by 2027, Latin America still lacks efficient platforms to facilitate the trading of second-hand goods. Vopero aims to fill this gap by providing a full-service resale marketplace, leveraging its end-to-end solution and proprietary technology.

The “Resale-as-a-Service” Model

Vopero operates on a unique “resale-as-a-service” model, empowering sellers to effortlessly list and market their products while taking care of all the logistics involved in processing and selling the items. Sellers simply download the Vopero app and request a kit that includes a bag with a QR code. Once filled with up to 30 garments, sellers schedule a pickup from their homes. Vopero then processes the garments, uploads images to the platform, and manages the sales process, allowing sellers to monitor their inventory’s progress.

A Platform for Buyers and Sellers

Buyers can access Vopero’s online marketplace or use the iOS or Android app to browse and purchase second-hand clothing and accessories from popular brands. The platform offers advanced search capabilities, enabling users to filter items based on brand, size, and color. Vopero also ensures the safety and security of its users by handling payments and fostering trust between buyers and sellers.

The Road Ahead: Funding and Expansion

Vopero recently secured $4 million in funding, led by Cencosud Ventures, to accelerate its expansion plans. The company intends to launch in Chile by the end of the year and aims to establish partnerships with physical retailers to showcase its items in “corners” within their stores. Additionally, Vopero plans to expand its franchising program in department stores and increase adoption of resale practices among top fashion brands. The funding will also support Vopero’s marketing efforts, including collaborations with influencers to promote sustainable fashion choices.