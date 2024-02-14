Newsnews
News

Valentine’s Day Sees A Slowdown In Dating App Downloads

Written by: Dorothee Kissel | Published: 15 February 2024
valentines-day-sees-a-slowdown-in-dating-app-downloads
News

Valentine’s Day is typically a time when dating app downloads surge, but this year, the market is showing signs of slowing down. According to a recent analysis by data.ai, global downloads of dating apps only grew by 1.9% year-over-year, reaching 128 million installs in January. This is a significant drop from the 29% increase seen in the previous year. In the U.S., the growth rate also slowed to 2.38% year-over-year, with approximately 12.7 million installs, down from nearly 16% growth in January 2023.

Key Takeaway

The dating app market is experiencing a slowdown in growth, with challenges in retaining paying customers and addressing changing user preferences. While AI-driven improvements and monetization strategies offer potential opportunities, the industry faces uncertainties in delivering long-term relationship outcomes and combating malicious activities.

Match Group Reports Decline in Paying Customers

Match Group, the company behind popular dating apps like Match, Tinder, Hinge, and OkCupid, reported a 5% decline in its total number of paying customers compared to the previous year. The decline was particularly evident in Tinder, which experienced an 8% drop in paying customers, totaling 10 million payers. Despite this, Match Group managed to surpass earnings and revenue estimates, indicating its ability to maximize revenue from a shrinking user base.

Challenges in the U.S. Dating App Market

Despite the widespread use of dating apps, only three in 10 adults in the U.S. reported ever using a dating site or app. Additionally, while one in 10 U.S. adults claimed to have met their partner on a dating app or website, the overall success of dating apps in facilitating long-term relationships remains uncertain. This is reflected in the increasing number of 40-year-olds who have never been married, which has risen to a record 25%.

Competition and Changing Preferences

Tinder, which holds the largest market share in the U.S. dating app market, has seen a slight decline in its market share, while Bumble’s share has also decreased. On the other hand, the “Other” category of dating apps, which includes smaller companies and startups, has shown growth, indicating a growing desire for alternative dating app experiences.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

10 Best Spotify Code for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

10 Best Spotify Code for 2024

by Sibel Dowling | 30 August 2023
14 Best Spotify Music for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Spotify Music for 2024

by Tedda Loney | 30 August 2023
13 Best Voice Recorder For Stuffed Animal For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Voice Recorder For Stuffed Animal For 2024

by Josephina Farrington | 3 October 2023
15 Amazing Minecraft Java Edition Pc for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Minecraft Java Edition Pc for 2024

by Dianne Sharkey | 13 September 2023
15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Coding For Teens for 2024

by Lisha Francois | 20 September 2023
13 Best Voice Recorder For Stuffed Animals For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Voice Recorder For Stuffed Animals For 2024

by Brigitta Hamm | 27 October 2023
15 Amazing Digital Photo Keychain For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

15 Amazing Digital Photo Keychain For 2024

by Patricia Saxton | 6 November 2023
13 Best Spotify Subscription for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Spotify Subscription for 2024

by Salli Duckett | 30 August 2023

Recent Stories

Rasa Raises $30M To Enhance Conversational AI For Enterprises
News

Rasa Raises $30M To Enhance Conversational AI For Enterprises

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
SpaceX To De-Orbit 100 Starlink Satellites Due To Unidentified Flaw
News

SpaceX To De-Orbit 100 Starlink Satellites Due To Unidentified Flaw

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
Jacobi Robotics: Tackling Singularities In Robot Arms
News

Jacobi Robotics: Tackling Singularities In Robot Arms

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
Valentine’s Day Sees A Slowdown In Dating App Downloads
News

Valentine’s Day Sees A Slowdown In Dating App Downloads

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
Bluesky CEO Promotes Custom Feeds And User Choice Amid Meta’s Political Content Deprioritization
News

Bluesky CEO Promotes Custom Feeds And User Choice Amid Meta’s Political Content Deprioritization

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
How To Spectate Random Games In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Spectate Random Games In League Of Legends

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
How To Open Mystery Gift League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Open Mystery Gift League Of Legends

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024
What Is Tft In League Of Legends
GAMING

What Is Tft In League Of Legends

by Dorothee Kissel | 15 February 2024