Unity Backtracks On New Fees After Developer Uproar

Written by: Michele Stegall | Published: 19 September 2023
Unity, the cross-platform game and media development engine, is facing a major backlash from developers after announcing a controversial new fee structure. However, the company is now reportedly reconsidering its decision following widespread criticism.

Key Takeaway

Unity’s decision to introduce new fees sparked a significant backlash from developers. The company is now reevaluating its fee structure and aims to release an updated policy to address developers’ concerns. Restoring trust in Unity within the developer community will be crucial moving forward.

The Controversial Fee Structure

Previously, Unity offered a free tier for developers with revenue below $100K, a Plus tier for those up to $200K, and a Pro tier for higher revenues. However, on Tuesday, Unity announced plans to introduce a fee of $0.20 per install once a game had sold 200,000 copies and generated $200,000 in revenue. This fee structure would negatively impact many developers, especially those who rely on ads or in-game monetization.

Developer Backlash

Understandably, the developer community expressed outrage at the new fees. Many feared that a spike in sales could result in thousands of dollars in fees, making their games a liability rather than a profitable venture. Moreover, developers were alarmed by Unity’s suggestion that even pirated or repeat installs would trigger fees, which they considered unprecedented.

Several popular game developers, such as Innersloth, the creator of Among Us, openly expressed their intention to take their games offline or delay further development in order to switch to a different game engine. This sentiment was echoed by others in the industry who felt that Unity’s fee structure was detrimental to independent developers with limited resources.

Unity’s Response

Following the uproar, Unity clarified and modified its fee structure. The company stated that fees would not be retroactive and that only the first installation on a device would incur a cost. Additionally, Unity announced that an updated policy would be unveiled shortly, with fees limited to 4% of a game’s revenue once it reaches $1M.

Rebuilding Trust with Developers

While the proposed changes to the fee structure may alleviate some concerns among developers, Unity still has work to do in rebuilding trust with the developer community. Many developers feel that Unity’s initial announcement displayed a lack of understanding or care for their needs and challenges. Restoring faith in Unity will be an uphill battle, and the company will need to address the grievances and doubts raised by developers.

