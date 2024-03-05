Newsnews
News

Ubicloud Aims To Create Open Source Alternative To AWS

Written by: Liuka Sheriff | Published: 5 March 2024
ubicloud-aims-to-create-open-source-alternative-to-aws
News

Ubicloud, a new startup founded by the team behind Citus Data, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2019, is on a mission to revolutionize the cloud computing landscape. The company aims to offer a layer of core cloud computing services on top of affordable bare-metal servers from providers like Hetzner, OVH Cloud, Leaseweb, and AWS. This includes a managed service and an open-source version that allows developers to build their own cloud on bare metal providers.

Key Takeaway

Ubicloud, a new startup founded by the team behind Citus Data, aims to offer a cost-effective open-source alternative to AWS by providing core cloud computing services on affordable bare-metal servers.

Focus on Core Components

Currently, Ubicloud is focusing on a small set of core components, including compute and a PostgreSQL database service, in addition to networking capabilities to create public and private virtual networks. The team plans to add a block storage feature and a Kubernetes-based container service in the future.

Founders’ Background

The co-founders of Ubicloud, Ozgun Erdogan and Umur Cubukcu, previously built Citus Data and have a strong background in cloud computing. Cubukcu, who was instrumental in building Heroku PostgreSQL, and his team have a deep understanding of the cloud computing landscape and are passionate about simplifying the developer experience.

Competing with AWS

While Ubicloud acknowledges that it won’t replace the full breadth of AWS offerings, it believes that it can offer the majority of the value at a lower price and with a simpler developer experience. The company aims to bridge the gap between hardware costs and what hyperscalers are charging, making cloud computing more accessible to developers.

Open Source Approach

Ubicloud’s approach to open source is different from previous projects like OpenStack. The team emphasizes that its managed service is available from day one, providing a seamless experience for developers. With the support of existing open-source projects for virtual networking and storage services, Ubicloud aims to leverage the modern open-source landscape to its advantage.

Seed Round Funding

Ubicloud recently announced that it has raised a $16 million seed round, with investors including Y Combinator and 500 Emerging Europe, as well as a number of angel investors. The company currently has 10 employees split between San Francisco, Amsterdam, and Istanbul.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI
News

Amazon Launches Bedrock: A Breakthrough In Generative AI

by Idell Rood | 28 September 2023
How To Change Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard AW768 Color
PC Gaming

How To Change Alienware Pro Gaming Keyboard AW768 Color

by Loleta Detweiler | 5 January 2024
Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform
News

Introducing Kestra: The Next Generation Data Orchestration Platform

by Corine Whitten | 5 October 2023
ZenML: Empowering Companies To Build Private AI Models
News

ZenML: Empowering Companies To Build Private AI Models

by Nelle Collins | 23 October 2023
Amazon Introduces New Thin Client For Enterprise Users
News

Amazon Introduces New Thin Client For Enterprise Users

by Goldi Remington | 28 November 2023
New Product Announcements At AWS Re:Invent
News

New Product Announcements At AWS Re:Invent

by Charita Grinnell | 30 November 2023
OurSky Secures $9.5 Million In Seed Funding To Expand Developer Platform For Space Data
News

OurSky Secures $9.5 Million In Seed Funding To Expand Developer Platform For Space Data

by Aprilette Mortenson | 7 December 2023
Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2518HF: How To Set Fresh Colour
TECHNOLOGY

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2518HF: How To Set Fresh Colour

by Elfreda Urquhart | 7 December 2023

Recent Stories

What Starter Pack To Pick FIFA 22
GAMING

What Starter Pack To Pick FIFA 22

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
What Does Balance Do In FIFA 22
GAMING

What Does Balance Do In FIFA 22

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Step-by-Step Guide: Flashing MIUI 9 On Redmi 4X
Mobile Devices

Step-by-Step Guide: Flashing MIUI 9 On Redmi 4X

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Unveiling Power: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Processor Details
Mobile Devices

Unveiling Power: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Processor Details

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Connecting Redmi Earbuds: A Quick Pairing Guide
Mobile Devices

Connecting Redmi Earbuds: A Quick Pairing Guide

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Unleashing The Full Potential Of Your Redmi Phone
Mobile Devices

Unleashing The Full Potential Of Your Redmi Phone

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Exit Safe Mode On Your Redmi Device
Mobile Devices

Exit Safe Mode On Your Redmi Device

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024
Enhance Your Camera: Getting Filters On Redmi Note 3G
Mobile Devices

Enhance Your Camera: Getting Filters On Redmi Note 3G

by Liuka Sheriff | 6 March 2024