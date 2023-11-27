Newsnews
Amazon Introduces New Thin Client For Enterprise Users

Written by: Lelia Butt | Published: 28 November 2023
Amazon has unveiled a new thin client priced at $195, which bears a striking resemblance to the Fire TV Cube. The device is specially designed to enable enterprise users to access virtual desktop environments such as Amazon WorkSpaces over the internet. By leveraging the existing expertise of their streaming media players division, Amazon aims to provide enterprise customers with a cost-effective alternative to traditional desktops and laptops.

Key Takeaway

Amazon’s new thin client offers a more affordable solution for accessing virtual desktop environments, reducing the need for expensive desktops and laptops. The device, built on Fire TV Cube hardware, offloads its processing power to the cloud for added security and flexibility.

Affordable Alternative to Desktops and Laptops

Amazon’s decision to develop new hardware was driven by feedback from customers who expressed the need to lower IT spending by adopting less expensive hardware. Many of Amazon’s enterprise customers currently rely on AWS End User Computing Services to access virtual desktops, but traditional desktops or laptops can cost employers between $600 and $1,200 each.

The newly introduced thin clients will significantly undercut this pricing, allowing customers to achieve cost savings while still offering the necessary functionality. Although the devices will not offer all the capabilities of a dedicated PC, they aim to provide an efficient and cost-effective solution for enterprise users.

Utilizing Existing Expertise

When designing the hardware, Amazon chose to leverage its expertise in device manufacturing to keep costs down. According to Melissa Stein, the director of product for End User Computing at AWS, this strategic combination of the Amazon Devices group’s expertise, Amazon Business logistics, and the power of the AWS Cloud delivers a strong value proposition to customers.

The thin clients offload much of their processing power to the cloud, specifically the AWS Cloud, ensuring that data remains secure even if a device is lost or stolen. The device itself does not store data and only runs approved software deployed by IT, enhancing overall security.

Enhanced User Experience and Managed Remotely

The thin clients provide enhanced connectivity options compared to their Fire TV Cube counterparts. With support for USB and HDMI ports, users can connect peripherals such as dual monitors, a mouse, a keyboard, a camera, and a headset. The device’s firmware and software have been specially built to enable employees to access their company’s cloud applications efficiently.

Furthermore, IT departments can manage the devices remotely, saving time and streamlining processes. Through the AWS Management Console, administrators can monitor device activity, update software remotely, and even reset devices or associate them with new profiles. The devices also offer on-device authentication and seamless integration with Amazon’s various virtual desktop services.

Fast and Easy Setup

Amazon aims to provide a seamless experience for customers with preconfigured orders available through their B2B marketplace. With fast setup times of approximately five minutes, customers can quickly be up and running with the new devices, bypassing the longer configuration periods often associated with traditional laptops and computers.

