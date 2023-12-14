Newsnews
The Unstoppable Influence Of Artificial Intelligence In Today’s World

Written by: Ardeen Bowler | Published: 15 December 2023
Artificial intelligence, specifically the large language models we are currently fixated on, is in the twilight of its hype cycle. However, unlike passing trends, it is not expected to fade into obscurity. Rather, AI is becoming increasingly pervasive, permeating various aspects of our lives, even when it may not be the most suitable solution for certain tasks.

Key Takeaway

Artificial intelligence, particularly large language models, is not on the verge of dominating humanity with its intelligence. Instead, its pervasive influence lies in the multitude of errors and distortions that seep into our collective intellectual landscape.

The Hype and Reality of AI

Contrary to doomsday predictions, AI is not on the brink of enslaving or overshadowing humanity with its intelligence. Instead, its pervasive influence lies in the multitude of errors and distortions that seep into our collective intellectual landscape.

The Debate and Real Impact

The ongoing debate between doomerism and e/acc fails to address the tangible impact of AI in its current state. While utopian and dystopian discussions capture attention, they often distract from meaningful conversations about the practical implications of AI as it is presently deployed and utilized.

Practical Use and Impact

Generative AI, particularly ChatGPT, has witnessed widespread adoption, especially among younger users, for automating work-related tasks and communications. However, this prevalent use has also led to a digital environment rife with subtle factual errors and minor inaccuracies.

The Influence of AI on Information

AI models nonchalantly contribute to the dissemination of information, often with a veneer of unwavering confidence. This contrasts with the historical skepticism towards online information, which has been eroded by years of relatively dependable search results and online resources.

Navigating the AI Landscape

As AI continues to produce a substantial volume of content for everyday communication, it is imperative to investigate and address the potential impact of entrusting such tasks to AI. Understanding the reasons behind this reliance and focusing on the tasks themselves, rather than solely on automation, is crucial. The substantial changes brought about by AI, though distinct from apocalyptic scenarios, merit thorough examination and consideration.

