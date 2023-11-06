The Top 20 STEM Toys To Spark Young Coders’ Imagination

The world of STEM toys has undergone some changes in recent years. While the initial excitement surrounding these toys may have faded, there is still great value in introducing children to the world of coding and engineering through play. In this article, we will explore some of the best STEM toys available on the market for young coders-in-training. Whether you are looking for a gift for a 3-year-old or an 8-year-old, we’ve got you covered.

Key Takeaway STEM toys continue to be a valuable tool for introducing children to coding and engineering concepts. From early years to young engineers, there are a variety of toys available to suit every age and interest. By combining hands-on building, critical thinking, and programming, these toys can help children develop valuable skills for the future.

Early Years (3+)

Engino offers a monthly subscription STEM kit for “junior engineers” aged 3+. The colorful, snap-fit blocks encourage physical building and come with story and activity books to enhance the learning experience. For a more hands-on option, Discovery’s Early Engineers Building Set provides a mix of components for kids to explore design ideas and problem solving.

Child’s Play (5-7+)

For young builders, the Botzees Go! Unicorn Set offers a block-building kit with pastel colored blocks and glittery silicon pieces. Kids can put together a range of cute characters and even remote control them with a battery-operated wand. Another option is the Code & Go Robot Mouse, a fully programmable robot that introduces basic coding concepts and critical thinking.

Young Engineer (8+)

Aspiring engineers will enjoy the Sphero Mini Robot Ball: Soccer Theme, which combines physical play with programming and STEM education. The littleBits Code Kit is a comprehensive set that allows kids to explore coding and electronics through hands-on building. For those interested in robotics, the Raspberry Pi 400 Desktop offers a full computer kit that encourages coding and programming.