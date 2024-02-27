Newsnews
The Supreme Court Weighs The Future Of Social Media Content Moderation Laws

Written by: Karrie Atwell | Published: 27 February 2024
The Supreme Court is currently deliberating on the future of content moderation on social media platforms. The justices are considering the fate of two state laws that restrict how social media companies can moderate content on their platforms. The outcome of these cases could have a significant impact on the way social networks and other online platforms operate.

Key Takeaway

The Supreme Court is grappling with the implications of state laws that restrict social media content moderation. The outcome of these cases could reshape the landscape of online platforms and their ability to moderate content.

Legal Battle Over State Laws

The two laws in question, one in Florida (Moody v. NetChoice, LLC) and one in Texas (NetChoice, LLC v. Paxton), were signed into law by Republican governors. Florida’s Senate Bill 7072 prohibits social media companies from banning political candidates or imposing restrictions on their content. In Texas, House Bill 20 prevents social media companies from removing or demonetizing content based on the “viewpoint represented in the user’s expression.” These laws were crafted in response to perceived anti-conservative bias on social media platforms, although research has not substantiated these claims.

Supreme Court Oral Arguments

During oral arguments, the justices expressed skepticism about the broad nature of the state laws. Justice Sonia Sotomayor raised concerns about the laws’ potential impact on a wide range of online platforms beyond traditional social media companies. Justice Brett Kavanaugh emphasized the importance of the First Amendment in preventing the suppression of speech, particularly in relation to government intervention. Justice Neil Gorsuch highlighted the significance of Section 230, a law that protects internet companies’ content moderation decisions, suggesting that it may preempt the state laws.

Uncertain Future

While some justices expressed uncertainty about the cases, the Supreme Court could issue a decisive ruling before the end of its term in June. Alternatively, the court may choose to remand the cases to lower courts for further review. Regardless of the outcome, the Supreme Court’s decisions will have far-reaching implications for the regulation of online content and the intersection of technology and free speech.

