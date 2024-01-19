Spanish Court Holds Meta’s Content Moderator Subcontractor Responsible For Worker’s Psychological Damage

A Barcelona-based company, CCC Barcelona Digital Services, which provides content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found responsible for the psychological damage suffered by one of its workers. The ruling, handed down by a court in Spain, marks the first time a content moderation company has been held accountable for the mental disorders experienced by an employee.

Legal Ruling in Spain

The court’s decision pertains to a case brought against Meta’s local subcontractor by a 26-year-old Brazilian worker. The worker had been exposed to extreme and violent content on Facebook and Instagram, leading to psychological harm including panic attacks, avoidance behaviors, and disturbed sleep. The court accepted that the mental problems suffered by the worker are not a common illness but a work accident, per the newspaper.

Response from the Law Firm

The law firm representing the worker described the result as a major win for any workers suffering mental health issues as a result of their work. The firm emphasized the need for Meta and social media companies to recognize and address the problem.

Meta’s Approach and Controversy

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has faced criticism for outsourcing content moderation to third-party subcontractors. The company has been accused of failing to provide adequate mental health support for content moderators, leading to legal action in various regions.

Concerns and Impact

The use of screening tools and the imposition of exacting performance targets on content moderators may contribute to the development of mental health issues. The routine use of young, low-paid workers in content moderation also implies a high risk of burnout.