Newsnews
News

Spanish Court Holds Meta’s Content Moderator Subcontractor Responsible For Worker’s Psychological Damage

Written by: Giovanna Hinckley | Published: 20 January 2024
spanish-court-holds-metas-content-moderator-subcontractor-responsible-for-workers-psychological-damage
News

A Barcelona-based company, CCC Barcelona Digital Services, which provides content moderation services for Facebook and Instagram, has been found responsible for the psychological damage suffered by one of its workers. The ruling, handed down by a court in Spain, marks the first time a content moderation company has been held accountable for the mental disorders experienced by an employee.

Key Takeaway

A Spanish court holds Meta’s subcontractor responsible for the psychological damage suffered by a content moderation worker, highlighting the need for better support and accountability in the industry.

Legal Ruling in Spain

The court’s decision pertains to a case brought against Meta’s local subcontractor by a 26-year-old Brazilian worker. The worker had been exposed to extreme and violent content on Facebook and Instagram, leading to psychological harm including panic attacks, avoidance behaviors, and disturbed sleep. The court accepted that the mental problems suffered by the worker are not a common illness but a work accident, per the newspaper.

Response from the Law Firm

The law firm representing the worker described the result as a major win for any workers suffering mental health issues as a result of their work. The firm emphasized the need for Meta and social media companies to recognize and address the problem.

Meta’s Approach and Controversy

Meta, previously known as Facebook, has faced criticism for outsourcing content moderation to third-party subcontractors. The company has been accused of failing to provide adequate mental health support for content moderators, leading to legal action in various regions.

Concerns and Impact

The use of screening tools and the imposition of exacting performance targets on content moderators may contribute to the development of mental health issues. The routine use of young, low-paid workers in content moderation also implies a high risk of burnout.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Labor Dispute: Negotiations Collapse Between Meta And Moderators In Kenya
News

Labor Dispute: Negotiations Collapse Between Meta And Moderators In Kenya

by Esther Hammond | 17 October 2023
What Channels Are On HBO Max
TECHNOLOGY

What Channels Are On HBO Max

by Gabriela Gragg | 12 August 2023
Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.
News

Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.

by Beatrisa Tinsley | 8 September 2023
Transfr Raises $40 Million In Series C Funding For VR Workforce Training Platform
News

Transfr Raises $40 Million In Series C Funding For VR Workforce Training Platform

by Clarette Bradley | 28 September 2023
What To Watch On Netflix Tonight
TECHNOLOGY

What To Watch On Netflix Tonight

by Cate Tolson | 6 August 2023
Supreme Court To Decide Landmark Social Media Case: What’s At Stake?
News

Supreme Court To Decide Landmark Social Media Case: What’s At Stake?

by Alysia Ferrante | 5 October 2023
Elon Musk’s X Corp. Faces Trademark Lawsuit From Social Media Ad Agency
News

Elon Musk’s X Corp. Faces Trademark Lawsuit From Social Media Ad Agency

by Belicia Nielson | 3 October 2023
Meta Loses Bid For Injunction Against Norway’s Ban On Surveillance Ads
News

Meta Loses Bid For Injunction Against Norway’s Ban On Surveillance Ads

by Marigold Fraga | 7 September 2023

Recent Stories

Who Has More Players Dota 2 Or League Of Legends
GAMING

Who Has More Players Dota 2 Or League Of Legends

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
How To Place Bets In Dota 2 Lounge
GAMING

How To Place Bets In Dota 2 Lounge

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
Spanish Court Holds Meta’s Content Moderator Subcontractor Responsible For Worker’s Psychological Damage
News

Spanish Court Holds Meta’s Content Moderator Subcontractor Responsible For Worker’s Psychological Damage

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
What Are Techies Dota
GAMING

What Are Techies Dota

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
When Do Runes Spawn In Dota 2
GAMING

When Do Runes Spawn In Dota 2

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact
News

Rypplzz: Analyzing The $3M Seed Deck And Its Impact

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding
News

How FYPM Leveraged Instagram Stories And Thirst Traps To Secure $275K In Funding

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024
The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations
News

The Impact Of AI On The Enterprise And Startup Valuations

by Giovanna Hinckley | 20 January 2024