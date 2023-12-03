Newsnews
Tesla Unveils Cybertruck, Sam Altman Returns To OpenAI, And Evernote Changes Free Plan

Written by: Dori Muldoon | Published: 3 December 2023
Welcome to this edition of Week in Review (WiR), where we bring you the latest happenings in the tech world. Despite the upcoming holiday season, the tech industry continues to make headlines with major conferences and events on the horizon. In this edition, we’ll delve into some of the most noteworthy news, including Tesla’s much-anticipated launch of the Cybertruck, Sam Altman’s official return to OpenAI, and Evernote’s changes to its free plan.

Key Takeaway:

Tesla’s launch of the Cybertruck, Sam Altman’s return to OpenAI, and Evernote’s changes to its free plan have taken the tech world by storm. These developments showcase the ongoing innovation and evolution within the industry, as companies continue to push boundaries and adapt to changing market dynamics. The Cybertruck’s bold design breaks away from tradition, Altman’s return brings stability to OpenAI, and Evernote’s decision reflects the challenges of sustaining a free service in a competitive landscape.

Tesla Launches Cybertruck, Introducing a Bold New Design

In a highly-anticipated event, Tesla finally unveiled its latest creation, the Cybertruck. Breaking away from traditional pickup truck designs, the Cybertruck boasts a futuristic and distinctive appearance with its angular, stainless steel exoskeleton. The launch event showcased the truck’s robust capabilities, including its impressive towing capacity and off-road capabilities. With its electric powertrain and cutting-edge features, the Cybertruck cements Tesla’s position as an innovator in the electric vehicle market.

Sam Altman Returns to OpenAI, Bringing Leadership and Vision

After a week of turbulence, Sam Altman has officially returned as the CEO of OpenAI. Alongside his return, OpenAI has announced a new board of directors and a non-voting board observer from Microsoft. Altman’s reinstatement brings stability and a renewed focus on OpenAI’s mission to develop safe and beneficial artificial general intelligence. With Altman at the helm, OpenAI is poised to continue pushing the boundaries of AI research and development.

Evernote Revamps Free Plan, Impacts Users

Evernote, the popular note-taking app, recently made changes to its free plan, leading to some limitations for users. Starting December 4th, all new and existing free users are subject to a new default plan that offers access to only one notebook and a maximum of 50 notes. While the move aims to drive users towards the paid plans, it has received mixed responses from the Evernote community. Some users find the new limitations restrictive, while others understand the need for Evernote to monetize its services.

