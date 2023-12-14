Newsnews
News

Supply Chain Attack On Ledger Crypto Wallet Exposes Users To Hacking

Written by: Kylynn Asbury | Published: 15 December 2023
supply-chain-attack-on-ledger-crypto-wallet-exposes-users-to-hacking
News

On Thursday, Ledger, a prominent maker of crypto hardware and software wallets, revealed that its Ledger Connect Kit, a library utilized by decentralized apps (dApps) to link to the Ledger wallet service, had been compromised by hackers. This breach has raised concerns about the security of users’ crypto assets and has prompted widespread caution within the crypto community.

Key Takeaway

The supply chain attack on Ledger’s crypto wallet has raised concerns about the security of users’ assets and prompted widespread caution within the crypto community. Ledger has taken steps to address the breach and is actively assisting affected customers.

Details of the Attack

According to Ledger, the hackers replaced the genuine version of the Ledger Connect Kit with a malicious file after gaining access to a former employee’s NPMJS account through a phishing attack. This unauthorized code was designed to deceive users into connecting their wallets to the malicious Ledger version, allowing the hackers to siphon off funds from the users’ wallets. Although Ledger swiftly deployed a fix, the malicious file was live for approximately five hours, with the window for fund drainage limited to less than two hours.

Response and Impact

Following the incident, Ledger collaborated with WalletConnect to disable the rogue project, effectively halting the attack. The company also issued a genuine software update deemed safe for use and is actively assisting customers whose funds may have been affected. It has been reported that the Ledger hardware wallet, used by millions of individuals, remains unaffected by the breach.

Community Warnings and Reactions

As news of the supply chain attack spread, blockchain security researchers and industry professionals cautioned users about the potential risks associated with the compromised Ledger Connect Kit. Additionally, individuals within the web3 industry have advised refraining from interacting with decentralized apps for the time being.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency
AI

What Happened Stole Cryptocurrency

by Mariele Nielsen | 20 September 2023
What Is GMT Crypto
AI

What Is GMT Crypto

by Elsy Mccullough | 16 September 2023
What Is The Meaning Of Crypto
AI

What Is The Meaning Of Crypto

by Katey Lavoie | 14 September 2023
What Is A Crypto Blockchain
AI

What Is A Crypto Blockchain

by Beryl Stinson | 15 September 2023
Why Is Digital Currency Falling
FINTECH

Why Is Digital Currency Falling

by Evania Lundberg | 16 November 2023
What Is Crypto Tokens
AI

What Is Crypto Tokens

by Stoddard Giannini | 16 September 2023
Why Crypto Is Good
AI

Why Crypto Is Good

by Celka Coelho | 16 September 2023
What Are Crypto Assets
AI

What Are Crypto Assets

by Viv Cundiff | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Why Is A Case Fan Loud
TECHNOLOGY

Why Is A Case Fan Loud

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How Do I Control My Case Fan Speeds?
TECHNOLOGY

How Do I Control My Case Fan Speeds?

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Install Case Fan Tower Phantom 410
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Case Fan Tower Phantom 410

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Power A Case Fan With A On/Off Switch
TECHNOLOGY

How To Power A Case Fan With A On/Off Switch

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Add LED To Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Add LED To Case Fan

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Install Case Fan With Rubber Mounts
TECHNOLOGY

How To Install Case Fan With Rubber Mounts

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Tell The Difference Between An 80Mm And 120Mm Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Tell The Difference Between An 80Mm And 120Mm Case Fan

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023
How To Fix Computer Case Fan
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fix Computer Case Fan

by Kylynn Asbury | 15 December 2023