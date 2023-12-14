Newsnews
Spotify Tests AI-Powered Playlist Creation Feature

Written by: Ellen Barbour | Published: 15 December 2023
Spotify has been spotted testing a new feature that allows users to create playlists using AI technology and prompts. This “AI playlists” feature is currently being tested to gauge user response. Although the company has confirmed the test, it has not provided further details about the technology or a launch timeframe.

Key Takeaway

Spotify is testing a new AI playlists feature that allows users to create playlists using prompts and AI technology. The company has confirmed the test but has not revealed further details or a launch timeframe.

AI Playlists Unveiled

The feature was discovered in the “Your Library” tab on Spotify’s app, where users can access it by tapping the plus (+) button. The AI playlists feature is a new option alongside the existing “Playlist” and “Blend” options. It is currently only available in English.

How It Works

Upon selecting the AI playlist option, users can type a prompt into an AI chatbot-style box or choose from a list of suggested prompts. The AI then generates a sample playlist based on the user’s input, which can be further refined by removing specific songs.

Spotify’s Response

Spotify has downplayed user expectations and excitement around the AI playlists feature, stating that it is currently in the testing phase. A company spokesperson mentioned that such tests could pave the way for future experiences, but did not provide additional details at this time.

