Newsnews
News

Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners

Written by: Caressa Lanham | Published: 8 September 2023
square-resolves-day-long-outage-restores-services-for-small-business-owners
News

Fintech giant Square has announced that its services are finally coming back online after a day-long outage that left small business owners unable to process payments. The company, owned by The Block, experienced a prolonged outage that began on Thursday afternoon and continued until Friday morning on the U.S. west coast.

Key Takeaway

Fintech giant Square has resolved a day-long outage that affected its services, enabling small business owners to process payments again. The company anticipates slight delays for some transfers as services return to normal.

Service Recovery and Anticipated Delays

In a recent status update, Square reassured its users that its engineers have implemented a fix and are actively observing the recovery of all Square systems. While services are beginning to function as normal, the company anticipates “slight delays” for some transfers as a result of the disruption. Square serves “millions” of small and midsize businesses with its physical and virtual point of sale services.

The Impact on Small Businesses

The outage had a significant impact on small businesses relying on Square’s payment processing services. One user on X, formerly Twitter, shared that their small business missed out on over $2,000 worth of sales during what is typically the company’s biggest month of the year. Another user highlighted the “lack of a timely response” from Square and expressed gratitude for having a cash dispenser on-site.

Related Outage in Cash App

Not only did Square’s services experience an outage, but Cash App, a mobile payment service also owned by The Block, faced similar challenges. Users were unable to make or receive payments for a period of time. However, in its latest status update, Cash App informed users that they can now add cash and make purchases using their Cash Card. The service continues to work on restoring the ability to send payments and cash out.

Cause of the Outage and Company Response

The cause of the outage is still unknown, and Square has not provided immediate comment on the matter. However, the company expressed its sincere apologies to its users and acknowledged the challenges the outage caused for small businesses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Renie Stringer | 8 September 2023
X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models
News

X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models

by Mora Bettis | 8 September 2023
Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners
News

Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
New Polish Senate Report Declares Government’s Use Of NSO Group’s Spyware Illegal
News

New Polish Senate Report Declares Government’s Use Of NSO Group’s Spyware Illegal

by Blythe Dupont | 8 September 2023
Brine Fi Raises $16.5M In Series A Funding To Challenge Coinbase And Binance
News

Brine Fi Raises $16.5M In Series A Funding To Challenge Coinbase And Binance

by Beverlie Mcglone | 8 September 2023
FAA Issues 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX Following Starship Heavy Incident
News

FAA Issues 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX Following Starship Heavy Incident

by Guendolen Chung | 8 September 2023
New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Elsinore Derby | 8 September 2023
Google Introduces Privacy Sandbox For Interest-Based Ads
News

Google Introduces Privacy Sandbox For Interest-Based Ads

by Daron Barefoot | 8 September 2023

Recent Stories

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI
News

Glass Health: Revolutionizing Medical Diagnoses With AI

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners
News

Square Resolves Day-Long Outage, Restores Services For Small Business Owners

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models
News

X Updates Its Terms To Ban Crawling And Scraping: Protecting Data And AI Models

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
Brine Fi Raises $16.5M In Series A Funding To Challenge Coinbase And Binance
News

Brine Fi Raises $16.5M In Series A Funding To Challenge Coinbase And Binance

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
New Polish Senate Report Declares Government’s Use Of NSO Group’s Spyware Illegal
News

New Polish Senate Report Declares Government’s Use Of NSO Group’s Spyware Illegal

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers
News

New Startup Betting On The Downturn: Mentra Helps Neurodivergent Jobseekers

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
FAA Issues 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX Following Starship Heavy Incident
News

FAA Issues 63 Corrective Actions To SpaceX Following Starship Heavy Incident

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023
Google Introduces Privacy Sandbox For Interest-Based Ads
News

Google Introduces Privacy Sandbox For Interest-Based Ads

by Caressa Lanham | 8 September 2023