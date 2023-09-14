Spotify Empowers Songwriters With New “Songwriter Promo Cards” Feature

Spotify, the popular music streaming service, has unveiled a groundbreaking feature called “Songwriter Promo Cards” that aims to give songwriters the recognition they deserve. This initiative allows songwriters to promote their work, gain exposure, and connect with new fans and potential collaborators.

Key Takeaway Spotify’s innovative “Songwriter Promo Cards” feature empowers songwriters by giving them a powerful promotional tool to showcase their work. Through eye-catching and customizable social media assets, songwriters can attract new listeners, gain recognition, and connect with potential collaborators. This initiative reinforces Spotify’s commitment to championing the creative contributions of songwriters and provides a new avenue for them to gain the recognition they deserve.

Promoting Creativity through Customizable Promo Cards

With Songwriter Promo Cards, musicians can now create customizable social media assets that showcase their songs and talents. By visiting promocards.byspotify.com, songwriters can search for their profile, select their preferred background color, and generate a unique promo card that links directly to their Spotify page. These eye-catching promo cards can then be easily shared on various social media platforms, encouraging fans to celebrate and support their favorite songwriters.

Increased Visibility and Discoverability

Spotify’s commitment to championing songwriters goes beyond just creating promo cards. Each Songwriter Page on the platform now includes a curated “Written By” playlist, allowing listeners to explore and discover an artist’s entire repertoire. This newfound visibility opens doors for songwriters to gain more recognition and attract the attention of labels, publishers, management companies, and music supervisors.

Responding to the Need for Recognition

The introduction of Songwriter Promo Cards stems from a growing demand for increased recognition and appreciation for songwriters. In early 2021, renowned songwriters Emily Warren and Justin Tranter, known for their work with major artists such as Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez, spearheaded an open letter calling for better treatment within the music industry. Spotify’s new feature aims to address this issue by providing a platform for songwriters to amplify their voices and talents.