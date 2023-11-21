Newsnews
News

Spotify Announces Royalty Model Changes To Benefit Artists With $1 Billion Over Five Years

Written by: Muffin Aikens | Published: 22 November 2023
spotify-announces-royalty-model-changes-to-benefit-artists-with-1-billion-over-five-years
News

Spotify has announced major changes to its royalty model that aim to generate $1 billion in additional revenue for new and popular artists over the next five years. The streaming service plans to direct more money to these artists and record labels, while also addressing issues such as streaming fraud and small payments that aren’t reaching artists.

Key Takeaway

Spotify’s upcoming changes to its royalty model will generate an additional

billion for new and popular artists over the next five years. The streaming service aims to deter artificial streaming, better distribute small payments to artists, and crack down on those attempting to manipulate the system with noise. By implementing these changes, Spotify seeks to create a fairer and more sustainable streaming ecosystem for artists.

Cracking Down on Artificial Streaming

One of the key changes in Spotify’s new royalty model is a crackdown on artificial streaming. The company plans to charge labels and distributors per track if artificial streaming is detected on their content. By deterring such practices, Spotify hopes to prevent people from uploading content with the intention of generating pennies from an extremely high volume of tracks.

Better Distribution of Small Payments

Another issue Spotify aims to address is the distribution of small payments that often go unnoticed or don’t reach the artists. Currently, tracks that receive between 1 and 1,000 streams over the past year generate an average of $0.03 per month. However, due to transaction fees and minimum withdrawal amounts required by labels and distributors, the money often doesn’t make it to the uploaders.

Under the new model, tracks will need to reach at least 1,000 streams in the past 12 months in order to generate royalties starting next year. This will ensure that more eligible tracks receive increased payments, as the tens of millions of dollars previously spread out into $0.03 payments will be directed towards all artists dependent on streaming revenue.

Setting a Minimum Track Length for Functional Noise Recordings

In an effort to combat those attempting to game the system with noise, Spotify will increase the minimum track length for functional noise recordings, such as white noise and nature sounds, to two minutes. This change aims to prevent bad actors from artificially shortening tracks and stacking them consecutively in playlists to maximize royalty-bearing streams. By setting a minimum track length, Spotify hopes to reduce the revenue opportunities for noise uploaders and allocate more funds to hardworking artists.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Agreement Allows DistroKid Users To Upload Songs To TikTok Music And CapCut
News

New Agreement Allows DistroKid Users To Upload Songs To TikTok Music And CapCut

by Sosanna Humphries | 1 November 2023
How Much Does Facebook Pay Per Music Stream
AI

How Much Does Facebook Pay Per Music Stream

by Bobbee Ferrer | 19 September 2023
Why Are Songs Greyed Out On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Why Are Songs Greyed Out On Spotify

by Enid Salomon | 19 August 2023
When Was Spotify Created
TECHNOLOGY

When Was Spotify Created

by Jeannie Klaus | 18 August 2023
How Much Do Artist Make On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Do Artist Make On Spotify

by Letitia Keffer | 18 August 2023
What Is Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Spotify

by Meriel Dutcher | 18 August 2023
Why Isn’t Garth Brooks On Spotify
TECHNOLOGY

Why Isn’t Garth Brooks On Spotify

by Verene Rock | 19 August 2023
How To Legally Download Music For Free
How To Download Music

How To Legally Download Music For Free

by Gilbertine Horvath | 23 September 2023

Recent Stories

Venturi Astrolab’s Lunar Rover Mission To Deploy $160 Million Worth Of Payloads On The Moon
News

Venturi Astrolab’s Lunar Rover Mission To Deploy $160 Million Worth Of Payloads On The Moon

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
6 Amazing Lenovo Ultrabook Charger For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

6 Amazing Lenovo Ultrabook Charger For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
13 Best Ultrabook Touchscreen For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Best Ultrabook Touchscreen For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
9 Best 15 Inch Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Best 15 Inch Ultrabook For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
13 Amazing Convertible Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Convertible Ultrabook For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
11 Amazing Sony Vaio Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

11 Amazing Sony Vaio Ultrabook For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
9 Amazing Ultrabook Backpack For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

9 Amazing Ultrabook Backpack For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023
8 Best Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Razer Blade Stealth Ultrabook For 2023

by Muffin Aikens | 22 November 2023