Newsnews
News

SmartNews Introduces SmartTake To Tackle Doomscrolling

Written by: Emelia Lett | Published: 20 September 2023
smartnews-introduces-smarttake-to-tackle-doomscrolling
News

News aggregator app SmartNews is launching a new feature called SmartTake, aiming to alleviate the anxiety associated with regular consumption of negative news, commonly known as “doomscrolling.” Unlike its usual push notifications that entice impulsive scrolling, SmartTake offers a curated selection of uplifting stories, editor’s picks, useful articles, and calming graphics, all in one place.

Key Takeaway

SmartNews introduces SmartTake, a new feature that offers curated uplifting stories and calming content to combat doomscrolling and promote mental well-being.

A Shift in Tone

SmartTake represents a new approach for SmartNews, known for delivering attention-grabbing headlines aimed at driving app usage, even if they don’t quite reach the realm of clickbait. Its top news section often includes provocative stories such as murders, kidnappings, plane crashes, and notable comments from public figures. However, SmartTake intends to provide more intriguing and less shocking content.

A New Approach to News Consumption

Ken Suzuki, CEO of SmartNews, acknowledged the impact of doomscrolling on well-being and emphasized the importance of balancing news consumption with mindfulness and uplifting stories. By providing users with a unique newsfeed experience, SmartTake takes its first steps in addressing this pervasive problem.

In practice, SmartTake falls short of its intended goal. While it does feature positive and uplifting stories like advice from a centenarian or initiatives to tackle social media’s impact on mental health, it also includes stories that are not necessarily calming. For example, stories covering the assassination of Japan’s former PM Shinzo Abe and the killing of an L.A. sheriff’s deputy are included in the editor’s picks. Additionally, topics like the writer’s strike, dementia among U.S. government officials, and Hunter Biden’s lawsuit against the IRS are featured, which may not align with the aim of avoiding doomscrolling.

However, since SmartTake is confined to a single tab within the app, users can navigate through its mix of stories, both uplifting and not, without being drawn into the more negative news found elsewhere in the app. Some stories are presented as briefs with bullet points, akin to Axios-style news, allowing users to quickly consume information and stay informed without having to read lengthy articles.

A Research-driven Approach

To develop SmartTake, the SmartNews team conducted extensive research and reviewed academic literature for over 300 hours in the past year to understand the phenomenon of doomscrolling. They also conducted a small study with 48 participants, analyzing their 7,000 responses to shape the news feature with mental health in mind. SmartNews plans to establish an advisory board consisting of academics, entrepreneurs, doctors, and subject matter experts to further refine SmartTake.

The feature is curated by SmartNews’ experienced journalists, including Rich Jaroslovsky, VP of Content and Chief Journalist, and Wendy Bounds, Global Head of Content, both renowned figures with backgrounds in reputable news outlets. The content is further enhanced by an industry-leading trust and safety team led by Arjun Narayan, Head of Trust & Safety.

SmartTake marks the first significant announcement from SmartNews since the company announced a 40% reduction in its U.S. and China workforce in early 2021. Despite the workforce reduction, the Tokyo-based news aggregator remains valued at $2 billion.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Alcion Raises $21 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Cloud Data Security Solutions
News

Alcion Raises $21 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Cloud Data Security Solutions

by Tamarra Muller | 20 September 2023
New HR Platform By Remote Streamlines Global Hiring And Compliance
News

New HR Platform By Remote Streamlines Global Hiring And Compliance

by Monique Strong | 20 September 2023
HiddenLayer Secures $50 Million Funding To Strengthen AI-Defending Cybersecurity Tools
News

HiddenLayer Secures $50 Million Funding To Strengthen AI-Defending Cybersecurity Tools

by Maureen Sigman | 20 September 2023
New Offering From Cato Networks Secures $238M In Funding Ahead Of IPO
News

New Offering From Cato Networks Secures $238M In Funding Ahead Of IPO

by Joice Himes | 20 September 2023
Pryon Secures $100 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Enterprise Data Analysis
News

Pryon Secures $100 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Enterprise Data Analysis

by Emlynn Lundgren | 20 September 2023
New Method Developed By TRI Allows Robots To Learn Overnight
News

New Method Developed By TRI Allows Robots To Learn Overnight

by Katti Peter | 20 September 2023
New IPhone 15 Pro Max Review: A Powerful Device Tested At Disneyland
News

New IPhone 15 Pro Max Review: A Powerful Device Tested At Disneyland

by Goldia Paxton | 20 September 2023
SmartNews Introduces SmartTake To Tackle Doomscrolling
News

SmartNews Introduces SmartTake To Tackle Doomscrolling

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023

Recent Stories

Alcion Raises $21 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Cloud Data Security Solutions
News

Alcion Raises $21 Million In Series A Funding To Expand Cloud Data Security Solutions

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
HiddenLayer Secures $50 Million Funding To Strengthen AI-Defending Cybersecurity Tools
News

HiddenLayer Secures $50 Million Funding To Strengthen AI-Defending Cybersecurity Tools

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
New HR Platform By Remote Streamlines Global Hiring And Compliance
News

New HR Platform By Remote Streamlines Global Hiring And Compliance

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
Pryon Secures $100 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Enterprise Data Analysis
News

Pryon Secures $100 Million In Funding To Revolutionize Enterprise Data Analysis

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
New Offering From Cato Networks Secures $238M In Funding Ahead Of IPO
News

New Offering From Cato Networks Secures $238M In Funding Ahead Of IPO

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
New IPhone 15 Pro Max Review: A Powerful Device Tested At Disneyland
News

New IPhone 15 Pro Max Review: A Powerful Device Tested At Disneyland

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
New Method Developed By TRI Allows Robots To Learn Overnight
News

New Method Developed By TRI Allows Robots To Learn Overnight

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023
SmartNews Introduces SmartTake To Tackle Doomscrolling
News

SmartNews Introduces SmartTake To Tackle Doomscrolling

by Emelia Lett | 20 September 2023