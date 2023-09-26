Newsnews
Slashing SaaS Costs: A CFO’s Playbook For Cost Optimization

Written by: Karola Zarate | Published: 27 September 2023
Software expenses are a significant cost for companies, with it being the third-largest expense overall. As a result, CFOs have the responsibility of finding ways to cut costs in this area. Nidhi Jain, the founder and CEO of CloudEagle, shares her cost-optimization playbook for SaaS startups in a recent TC+ column, providing valuable insights for CFOs looking to reduce their SaaS spend.

Key Takeaway

CFOs can significantly reduce SaaS spend by implementing various cost optimization strategies, including consolidating vendors, negotiating contracts, reviewing usage, optimizing licensing, and implementing cost allocation. By proactively managing software expenses, companies can achieve cost savings and improve overall financial performance.

Identifying areas of high cost

Jain emphasizes that CFOs should focus on identifying where they are spending the most and recognizing departments with the highest costs. By understanding these areas, CFOs can begin to pinpoint instances of low utilization and application redundancies that can be eliminated.

Cost optimization strategies for SaaS startups

Jain suggests several strategies that CFOs can implement to reduce their SaaS spend by up to 30%:

  1. Consolidate vendors: By consolidating their SaaS vendors, companies can reduce costs and streamline their operations. This involves evaluating current vendor relationships and determining if there are any overlapping functionalities that can be eliminated.
  2. Negotiate contracts: CFOs should actively negotiate with SaaS vendors to secure favorable terms and pricing. By leveraging their spend and demonstrating the value they bring as a customer, companies can potentially achieve significant cost savings.
  3. Review usage and eliminate redundancies: Regularly reviewing SaaS usage and eliminating any redundant subscriptions or underutilized applications can help reduce costs. CFOs should work closely with department heads to understand their needs and ensure that there is no unnecessary spending on unused software.
  4. Optimize licensing: Analyzing licensing agreements can reveal opportunities for optimization. CFOs should assess whether there are any unused licenses or if there are options for downgrading to lower-cost plans without impacting functionality.
  5. Implement cost allocation: Allocating SaaS costs to specific departments or teams can create awareness and accountability for usage. This can help identify areas where costs can be reduced and encourage more responsible usage of software.

Managing and optimizing SaaS spend is crucial for CFOs, especially in challenging times. By following these cost optimization strategies, CFOs can effectively reduce their SaaS spend and contribute to the financial health of their companies.

