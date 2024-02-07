Newsnews
News

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Remains Committed To Token ‘Safe Harbor’ Proposal

Written by: Ulrikaumeko Kass | Published: 8 February 2024
sec-commissioner-hester-peirce-remains-committed-to-token-safe-harbor-proposal
News

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce is steadfast in her efforts to advocate for a token ‘safe harbor’ plan, aimed at fostering a more conducive regulatory environment for crypto innovation in the country.

Key Takeaway

Hester Peirce, a commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is determined to push for a revised Token Safe Harbor Proposal to support crypto innovation in the United States.

Peirce’s Unwavering Commitment

Despite the lack of progress in the past, Peirce remains resolute in her pursuit of a revised Token Safe Harbor Proposal. During an exclusive fireside chat at Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business, she expressed the need for a new version of the proposal to sustain crypto innovation in the U.S.

Addressing Concerns and Encouraging Innovation

Peirce’s proposal aims to address the concerns of both crypto-skeptics and innovators. The previous versions sought to provide a grace period for initial development teams to participate in and create a decentralized network, exempt from certain registration provisions of the federal securities laws, subject to specific conditions.

Ensuring Disclosure and Decentralization

The safe harbor plan requires initial development teams to make disclosures during the token sale period. The ultimate goal is to eliminate the need for disclosures once the blockchain becomes sufficiently decentralized, ensuring equal access to information for all participants.

Seeking Input for the Future

While details for the revised proposal are yet to be outlined, Peirce welcomes input and ideas from the community. She emphasizes the need for a more productive approach and encourages suggestions for potential regulatory improvements.

Impact on Crypto Talent and Development

The lack of clear regulatory guidelines has led to a decline in the share of U.S. blockchain active developers, with many seeking opportunities outside the country. Peirce highlights the complexity of doing business in the U.S. and the potential consequences of losing crypto talent to more favorable regulatory environments.

Looking Ahead

Peirce acknowledges the challenges faced by startups and regulators in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape. She emphasizes the importance of establishing clear rules to enable greater focus on technological advancements and innovation.

As the crypto industry continues to evolve, Peirce remains committed to advocating for a more conducive regulatory framework to support innovation and growth within the United States.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What If XRP Is A Security
FINTECH

What If XRP Is A Security

by Viviene Robledo | 7 November 2023
New Investigation Launched Into EU’s Microtargeted CSAM Ad Campaign
News

New Investigation Launched Into EU’s Microtargeted CSAM Ad Campaign

by Nerti Feldman | 26 October 2023
A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF
News

A Game-Changing Ruling: Grayscale Wins Lawsuit, Clearing Path For Bitcoin Spot ETF

by Robbin Ceja | 30 August 2023
EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers
News

EU To Welcome “Responsible” AI Startups To Train Models On Supercomputers

by Carmelia Santoyo | 14 September 2023
Which Cryptocurrency To Invest In 2021
AI

Which Cryptocurrency To Invest In 2021

by Sella Dias | 21 September 2023
Who Made Cryptocurrency
AI

Who Made Cryptocurrency

by Danila Ireland | 21 September 2023
Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards
News

Deepfake Election Risks Highlighted By EU, Calls For More Generative AI Safeguards

by Morgana Deyoung | 27 September 2023
How Does Algorand Work
AI

How Does Algorand Work

by Stacy Nice | 16 September 2023

Recent Stories

Where To Watch La Mujer Del Diablo
GAMING

Where To Watch La Mujer Del Diablo

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
How To Reinstall Diablo 3
GAMING

How To Reinstall Diablo 3

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Remains Committed To Token ‘Safe Harbor’ Proposal
News

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce Remains Committed To Token ‘Safe Harbor’ Proposal

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
Latest Updates On H-1B Lottery And Filing Fee Changes
News

Latest Updates On H-1B Lottery And Filing Fee Changes

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
Apple’s Foldable IPhone Plans Revealed After Vision Pro Launch
News

Apple’s Foldable IPhone Plans Revealed After Vision Pro Launch

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
Where To Buy Diablo 4
GAMING

Where To Buy Diablo 4

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
How To Preorder Diablo 4
GAMING

How To Preorder Diablo 4

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024
How To Play Diablo 2 Without Cd
GAMING

How To Play Diablo 2 Without Cd

by Ulrikaumeko Kass | 8 February 2024