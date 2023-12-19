Newsnews
ScaleOps Revolutionizes Cloud Cost Management With Automated Kubernetes Configurations

Written by: Mara Daigle | Published: 20 December 2023
Container orchestration through Kubernetes offers the advantage of ephemeral containers, which are designed to exist only for the duration required to complete a task. However, as Kubernetes environments have become more intricate, manual adjustments to Kubernetes configurations have created new challenges for engineering teams. This has led to over-allocation of resources to ensure continuous workload availability, resulting in unnecessarily high cloud bills.

Key Takeaway

ScaleOps’ automated resource allocation system aims to reduce cloud expenditure and alleviate the burden of manual Kubernetes configurations, offering businesses an opportunity to optimize their cloud spending.

Automating Resource Allocation

ScaleOps, an early-stage startup, aims to address this issue by introducing a dynamic configuration system that adjusts resources based on real-time requirements. The company recently announced a successful $21.5 million Series A funding round to support its mission.

Addressing Over-Provisioning Challenges

Yodar Shafrir, Co-Founder and CEO of ScaleOps, highlighted the prevalent problem of over-allocation, citing instances of up to 80% waste on over-provisioned containers. By automating the resource allocation process, ScaleOps aims to free engineers from repetitive configuration tasks and enable them to focus on more critical responsibilities.

Product Functionality

ScaleOps has developed a dashboard that provides companies with insights into available workloads and potential cost savings through automated configuration. Customers have the flexibility to start with a single workload to gauge the effectiveness before expanding the implementation to maximize savings.

Market Opportunity and Growth

With businesses increasingly seeking ways to optimize cloud expenditure, ScaleOps foresees significant growth opportunities. Since its launch in 2022, the company has acquired several paying customers and currently manages thousands of Kubernetes clusters. Notable customers include Wiz, Coralogix, and Outbrain. ScaleOps, which currently has 30 employees, plans to double its workforce by the end of next year.

Investment and Backing

Lightspeed Venture Partners, NFX, and Glilot Capital Partners led the recent $21.5 million Series A funding round, signaling confidence in ScaleOps’ innovative approach to cloud cost management.


