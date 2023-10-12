SBF Trial: Caroline Ellison’s Testimony Sheds Light On FTX Collapse

Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of Alameda Research, has provided explosive testimony in the ongoing trial of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX. Ellison’s testimony revealed shocking details about SBF’s alleged fraud and conspiracy, as well as FTX’s business practices and alleged money laundering.

Ellison’s Claim of $14 Billion Debt Repayment

One of the standout revelations from Ellison’s testimony is her claim that she took $14 billion from customers to repay debts to lenders under the instruction of SBF. According to Ellison, she used customers as a line of credit and funneled their funds to repay the debts.

Alleged Payments to Chinese Officials

In addition to the debt repayment scheme, Ellison also testified to paying Chinese officials $150 million. These payments were allegedly made to restore access to $1 billion in frozen trading accounts. While there are no charges of bribery in the case, this revelation further adds to the gravity of the allegations against SBF.

This trial is being closely watched as it is one of the highest-profile criminal cases involving the crypto industry.

This trial is being closely watched as it is one of the highest-profile criminal cases involving the crypto industry. The trial is taking place in the Manhattan Federal Court and is expected to last at least six weeks.