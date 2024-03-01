Revolutionizing Parks & Rec Management: Rec Emerges From Stealth

Park and recreation organizations play a vital role in fostering community well-being. However, many of these entities are burdened by outdated systems, leading to a stressful program registration process for residents and potential revenue loss for cities.

Key Takeaway Rec, a pioneering platform, has emerged to revolutionize Parks & Rec management, aiming to streamline the local recreation experience for residents, organizers, coaches, and city staff. With a strong focus on user accessibility and revenue enhancement for cities, Rec is poised to make a significant impact in the industry.

Rec’s Mission and Offerings

Rec, a newly unveiled startup, has stepped into the scene with a mission to enhance the local recreation experience. The platform is designed to cater to four key groups: residents, community organizers, coaches, and city staff. Residents can easily explore available reservation slots, book lessons, and stay informed about upcoming events in their area. Instructors have the flexibility to conduct group clinics or offer private classes. Meanwhile, Parks and Rec departments gain access to a suite of tools encompassing booking, workforce management, and marketing. Cities, in turn, benefit from a comprehensive dashboard providing insights into usage and resource availability.

Founders’ Vision and Industry Positioning

Rec was founded in 2022 by former UberEats employees, Birju Kadakia and Rachel Williams, who were dissatisfied with their local recreation experiences. They identified a gap in the market and set out to address it. While there are existing companies offering recreation management software, Rec distinguishes itself as the sole platform that consolidates booking, management, coaching lessons, and community engagement in one cohesive space.

Initial Impact and Future Expansion

Currently, Rec’s services are available to users in eight California cities, with plans to expand to eight more in the near future. The company has seen significant growth driven by its pickleball and tennis court programs, attracting thousands of active users and over 100 pickleball instructors in California. Notably, Rec has reported a remarkable 40% month-over-month revenue growth in Q4 2023.

Business Model and Backing

Rec operates on a business model that involves charging Parks and Rec departments a booking fee, tailored to each region and the specific services offered. The company has garnered support from notable investors and has raised a total of $6.2 million to date, which will be utilized to expand its team and further develop its offerings.