Newsnews
News

Reddit Phases Out Blockchain-Based Community Points

Written by: Jeannie Klaus | Published: 19 October 2023
reddit-phases-out-blockchain-based-community-points
News

Reddit, the popular online forum and community platform, is discontinuing its blockchain-based Community Points program. Introduced in 2020, Community Points aimed to reward Redditors for positive engagement and incentivize high-quality content and conversation. However, scaling the program proved to be a significant challenge.

Key Takeaway

Reddit is phasing out its blockchain-based Community Points program due to difficulties in scaling and a focus on programs that can benefit a larger user base. The program faced challenges with Ethereum’s transaction fees and limited bandwidth. Reddit plans to prioritize initiatives like subreddit karma and gifs that are easier to adopt and understand, while achieving similar goals as Community Points.

Challenges in Scaling

The initial version of Community Points was built on Ethereum, but the high transaction fees and limited bandwidth posed obstacles to its scalability. As a result, Reddit migrated Community Points to Arbitrum Nova in 2022, a solution built on top of Ethereum that offered lower transaction costs, increased energy efficiency, and enhanced security measures.

Despite the migration, Reddit encountered further difficulties in making Community Points viable for its large user base. The platform had already introduced other community incentive programs, such as the moderator rewards program and the Contributor Program that allows users to convert Reddit gold and karma into real money. These programs were easier to understand and adopt, while achieving similar goals as Community Points.

Phase-Out Plan

By early November, Community Points will be completely phased out. Participants in the beta program will no longer see their points in their Vaults, and earning points within their communities will no longer be possible. Although the exact count of affected subreddits was not disclosed, Reddit acknowledged that the impact would be limited.

Prioritizing Scalability

According to Tim Rathschmidt, Reddit’s director of consumer and product communications, the decision to discontinue Community Points was driven by the need to focus on programs that can scale and benefit a larger number of users. The aim is to empower communities and contributors through simpler and more widely accessible initiatives, such as subreddit karma and gifs.

Conclusion

While the discontinuation of Community Points may disappoint some Redditors who enjoyed owning a piece of their community and showcasing their reputation, Reddit is actively investing in other programs that serve similar purposes in a more user-friendly manner. As the platform evolves, it continues to strive for better community governance and enhanced user empowerment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

How To Invest In Cryptocurrency Reddit
AI

How To Invest In Cryptocurrency Reddit

by Fifine Goff | 20 September 2023
What Is Ethereum Merge
AI

What Is Ethereum Merge

by Chiquia Perry | 14 September 2023
How Much Does It Cost To Make A Cryptocurrency
AI

How Much Does It Cost To Make A Cryptocurrency

by Ninnette Katz | 20 September 2023
How To Learn About Crypto
AI

How To Learn About Crypto

by Danila Rusch | 16 September 2023
How To Get Crypto Airdrops
AI

How To Get Crypto Airdrops

by Morna Dunning | 16 September 2023
How Much Does A Blockchain Cost
AI

How Much Does A Blockchain Cost

by Bebe Paulino | 19 September 2023
How To Become A Certified Blockchain Expert
AI

How To Become A Certified Blockchain Expert

by Alessandra Strait | 18 September 2023
How To Build A Blockchain Website
AI

How To Build A Blockchain Website

by Melva Wall | 18 September 2023

Recent Stories

Leveraging Banking Data: The Key To Effective Scaling And Compliance
News

Leveraging Banking Data: The Key To Effective Scaling And Compliance

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
Salted Spices Up Its QSR Brands With $14M, Launches New Mediterranean-Style Restaurant
News

Salted Spices Up Its QSR Brands With $14M, Launches New Mediterranean-Style Restaurant

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations
News

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
How Startups Can Capture Market Share In The Era Of AI
News

How Startups Can Capture Market Share In The Era Of AI

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
New Report Reveals Decline In X Traffic And Monthly Active Users
News

New Report Reveals Decline In X Traffic And Monthly Active Users

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
Trust & Safety Tycoon: Simulating The Challenging Role Of Tech’s Most Critical Job
News

Trust & Safety Tycoon: Simulating The Challenging Role Of Tech’s Most Critical Job

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
Reddit Phases Out Blockchain-Based Community Points
News

Reddit Phases Out Blockchain-Based Community Points

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023
New Light Shines On Latin America’s Q3 2023 Venture Results
News

New Light Shines On Latin America’s Q3 2023 Venture Results

by Jeannie Klaus | 19 October 2023