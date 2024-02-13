Newsnews
President Biden’s TikTok Strategy: Embracing The Dark Brandon Meme

Written by: Emalee Buckler | Published: 13 February 2024
President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign has made a significant move by joining the popular social media platform TikTok. Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding the app, experts believe that TikTok is an essential tool for political candidates to engage with young voters.

Key Takeaway

President Biden’s reelection campaign has ventured into TikTok, utilizing the platform to engage with young voters through humorous content and memes.

Embracing TikTok for Political Outreach

Annie Wu Henry, a digital communications strategist with experience in managing social media for political campaigns, expressed her lack of surprise at the campaign’s decision to launch a TikTok account. She emphasized the importance of leveraging the platform to connect with a younger audience, highlighting the missed opportunity it would have been to overlook TikTok.

Biden’s TikTok Debut

During the Super Bowl, the campaign’s TikTok account posted its inaugural video featuring President Biden humorously addressing an unfounded right-wing conspiracy theory. The video also incorporated the “Dark Brandon” meme, which satirizes certain right-wing narratives.

The Dark Brandon Meme

The Dark Brandon meme is a derivative of the “Dark MAGA” trend among Donald Trump supporters. It draws inspiration from the debunked conspiracy theory alleging that Biden stole the 2020 election from Trump. The meme visually portrays Biden with glowing red eyes, symbolizing an intensified version of the president.

Reappropriating the Aesthetic

Despite its origins in memes disparaging the president, Biden’s team has embraced the Dark Brandon persona, even creating official merchandise. This approach aims to reframe the meme’s narrative and depict President Biden in a more favorable light.

The Impact of Memes

While memes can effectively connect with online audiences, their timing is crucial. Biden’s campaign faced criticism for posting a Dark Brandon meme following the Super Bowl, coinciding with a sensitive international event. The incident highlighted the need for strategic and mindful digital communication, especially when incorporating memes.

Conclusion

President Biden’s foray into TikTok and the utilization of the Dark Brandon meme reflect a strategic effort to engage with younger voters through popular and relatable content. However, the campaign also faces the challenge of ensuring that its digital communication remains sensitive and well-timed.

