Phalanx: Safeguarding Company Data In The Age Of Data Breaches

Data loss prevention (DLP) has become a critical component in safeguarding sensitive information within business networks. With the rise of high-profile data breaches and the potential consequences they bring, it is essential for companies to find effective solutions to prevent the unauthorized sharing of data. Virginia-based startup Phalanx aims to address this challenge with its lightweight DLP and document-mapping platform that automatically monitors and secures sensitive documents across Office 365, Google Workspaces, and local machines.

The Need for Data Loss Prevention

In recent years, data breaches have caused significant damage to companies in terms of reputation, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. These breaches often occur due to human error or intentional actions, such as sharing confidential documents with unauthorized individuals or exposing sensitive data in public repositories. To tackle this “people problem,” businesses require solutions that can effectively protect their valuable data from being leaked or misused.

Phalanx: Protecting Unstructured Data

Phalanx, founded in 2021 and based in Arlington, initially focused on securing AI systems using data validation and vulnerability scanning. However, the company recognized the demand for solutions that directly address the protection of unstructured data stored in documents. Following a pivot in late 2021, Phalanx developed its MUZE (Monitoring Unstructured data with Zero trust Encryption) platform, which offers companies an easy way to encrypt and decrypt files, track file-related behavior, and automate the entire process.

Unstructured data, particularly documents and files, poses a significant challenge for organizations. Unlike structured data stored in databases, unstructured data is difficult to detect and manage, making it vulnerable to unauthorized access and distribution. Gartner estimates that unstructured data accounts for up to 90% of new data generated in enterprises, highlighting the size of the problem businesses face.

Key Features of Phalanx

Automatic Encryption and Decryption: Phalanx allows organizations to automatically encrypt files on a regular basis, ensuring that sensitive information remains secure. Users can also control access to files by setting expiration dates and defining specific download permissions.

User-Friendly Encryption: Phalanx offers individual users the ability to manually encrypt files with a simple right-click, enabling secure sharing with third parties. Users can choose various access settings, such as one-time access, email verification, or access through a secure link.

Centralized Security Management: Phalanx provides security teams with an endpoint software and browser-based dashboard for easy deployment, management, and data analysis. The dashboard offers a comprehensive view of files, encryption status, and device-level data.

Phalanx vs. Traditional DLP Solutions

Phalanx differentiates itself from traditional DLP solutions in several ways. While many existing DLP tools are designed for large enterprises and rely on rule-based configurations, Phalanx focuses on proactive prevention rather than reactive detection. By tethering user identities to files, Phalanx ensures that security measures travel with the documents themselves, providing customers with valuable analytics based on file access. This approach offers a more user-friendly experience, improves productivity, and reduces human-related security risks.

Target Market and Future Plans

Currently, Phalanx primarily targets small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), but the company has plans to expand its reach to enterprises in the future. Larger organizations can also benefit from Phalanx’s unique features, especially in cases where existing DLP solutions fail to meet specific requirements. By focusing on proactive protection and secure encryption in place, Phalanx aims to provide a comprehensive data loss prevention solution that ensures the security of sensitive documents under any circumstances.