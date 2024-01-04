Newsnews
Perplexity AI Raises $70M, Valued At $520M

Written by: Aurlie Osborn | Published: 4 January 2024
As the competition in the AI-powered search engine space heats up, Perplexity AI has secured a significant funding round, raising $70 million. This funding round, led by IVP with additional investments from NEA, Databricks Ventures, and notable individuals such as Jeff Bezos, has propelled Perplexity’s valuation to $520 million post-money.

Key Takeaway

Perplexity AI’s innovative approach to AI-powered search, coupled with its unique features and offerings, has attracted significant funding and positioned the company as a notable player in the evolving search engine landscape.

The Rise of Perplexity AI

Founded by a team of engineers with expertise in AI, distributed systems, search engines, and databases, Perplexity offers a unique approach to search with its chatbot-like interface. Users can ask questions in natural language and receive responses with source citations, providing a more interactive and informative search experience.

Unique Features and Offerings

Perplexity’s Pro plan, priced at $20 per month, allows subscribers to access a variety of gen AI models and features, including image generation, personalized search assistance, and document analysis. The platform aims to differentiate itself by offering robust search filtering and discovery options, along with the ability to limit searches to academic papers and trending topics.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite its promising trajectory, Perplexity faces challenges related to the cost of running AI models, concerns around misinformation, and potential legal issues regarding web scraping and copyright. However, the company remains focused on expanding its user base and enhancing its product functionality with the support of its investors.

