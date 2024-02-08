Newsnews
Pakistan Shuts Down Phone And Internet Services On Election Day

Written by: Konstanze Nolan | Published: 8 February 2024
Pakistan has taken the unprecedented step of temporarily suspending mobile phone networks and internet services across the country on the day of its national election. The move, announced by the interior ministry, is aimed at addressing potential security threats in the wake of recent terrorism incidents in the country.

Key Takeaway

Pakistan has implemented a nationwide suspension of mobile phone networks and internet services on the day of its national election as a security measure, drawing both support for its commitment to safety and criticism for potential limitations on communication and information access.

Security Measures

The decision to suspend mobile and internet services is part of a broader security strategy to ensure the safety and integrity of the election process. The interior ministry has not specified when the services will be restored, but the move underscores the government’s commitment to maintaining a secure environment during the voting period.

Uncommon Nationwide Block

While it is not uncommon for governments to restrict mobile and internet access on significant occasions, such as election days, a nationwide block of this scale is highly unusual. Similar measures have been observed in other countries like India, Uganda, and Ethiopia, but the widespread nature of the blackout in Pakistan sets it apart from previous instances.

Advocacy and Criticism

The suspension of mobile and internet services has drawn criticism from free speech advocates, who argue that access to information and communication should be upheld, especially during critical political events. The move has sparked debates about the balance between security measures and the preservation of civil liberties.

