Obskur’s Character Creator And Marketplace Streamlines VTubing

VTubing Made Easier with Obskur’s All-in-One Application

In the world of VTubing, where content creators stream as animated characters rather than revealing their real faces, the process has traditionally been complex and resource-intensive. However, a new player in the market called Obskur aims to change that. With their all-in-one broadcasting application, VTubers can now create 3D models and interactive environments without the need for technical skills, streamlining the process and making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Oftentimes, VTubers had to juggle multiple programs simultaneously, which not only drained their mental energy but also put a strain on their computers. If any of the programs crashed, they would have to break character to fix the issue, disappointing their viewers. This problem led Mai, a popular VTuber known as M41H41, to search for a solution. They found it in Obskur’s Character Creator, which simplifies the creation process and integrates seamlessly with Twitch, a platform widely used by VTubers.

Customization and Marketplace Integration

Obskur’s Character Creator is especially unique in the VTubing space, allowing users to customize their 3D models with a wide range of features. Users can choose from a selection of free hairstyles, facial features, and body types, and further customize them using sliders and a color wheel. To enhance the customization options, Obskur also provides an integrated marketplace where artists can sell premade models and 3D assets, such as outfits and interactive backgrounds.

The goal is to strike a balance between ease of use and advanced customization. Obskur co-founder Andranik Aslanyan emphasizes that the application should be accessible to users without any knowledge of rigging, modeling, or textures. By offering a user-friendly experience similar to playing The Sims, Obskur lowers the entry barrier for aspiring VTubers.

Simplifying Interaction and Monetization

Apart from simplifying the model creation process, Obskur also addresses the challenges of audience interaction and monetization for VTubers. Traditionally, VTubers relied on various third-party software to enable chat interactions, trigger animations, and integrate with Twitch’s monetization features. This fragmented approach often led to clunky visuals and the need for manual triggering by the streamer.

With Obskur’s Twitch extension and app, these interactions become more seamless for both streamers and viewers. Streamers can set up different tiers of interactions that will automatically be triggered when viewers spend Bits, Twitch’s virtual currency. This streamlined process not only enhances the viewing experience but also provides a stronger incentive for viewers to support their favorite VTubers through Bits.

Preserving Opportunities for Artists

One concern raised by the introduction of Obskur’s Character Creator is whether it will diminish opportunities for artists who specialize in creating VTuber models. However, neither Mai nor Aslanyan believe this will be the case. Instead, they argue that the user-generated marketplace created by Obskur expands the clientele for artists. The Character Creator serves as a baseline opportunity for beginners to enter the world of VTubing, while artists can continue offering their unique art styles and collaborating with streamers who require more complex and specific models.

Mai acknowledges that there will always be a demand for specific art styles and designs from individual artists. The marketplace provided by Obskur allows artists to monetize their existing assets and potentially reach a larger audience. Furthermore, artists can still import their commissioned work into Obskur for streamers who desire more intricate models or animations.

Streamlining the VTubing Experience

The arrival of Obskur in the VTubing industry has been met with excitement from both streamers and viewers. Mai, after using Obskur full-time, noted a significant improvement in their streams. They no longer have to worry about opening and managing multiple programs simultaneously, as Obskur’s application handles everything seamlessly.

Obskur’s all-in-one broadcasting application, featuring the Character Creator and user-generated content marketplace, is revolutionizing the VTubing experience. By simplifying the creation process, enhancing interaction features, and preserving opportunities for artists, Obskur is ushering in a new era of accessibility and innovation in the VTubing industry.