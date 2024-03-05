numbers-station-revolutionizes-data-analytics-with-new-cloud-based-product

Numbers Station, a pioneering startup leveraging large language models (LLMs) for its data analytics platform, has unveiled its latest innovation: Numbers Station Cloud. This cutting-edge cloud service, currently in early access, empowers enterprise users to analyze internal data through Numbers Station’s intuitive chat interface.

Enhancing Natural Language Queries

Unlike similar tools that focus on translating natural language queries into database languages like SQL, Numbers Station takes a different approach. The company contends that generic LLMs are limited in their understanding of a company’s operations, data structure, and internal data references.

Empowering Non-Technical Users

Chris Aberger, co-founder and CEO of Numbers Station, emphasized the platform’s ability to enable non-technical users, including business executives, to ask questions and receive answers from structured data sources. Aberger highlighted the extensive engineering efforts dedicated to building the company’s semantic catalog, tailored to each enterprise’s unique metrics and definitions.

Overcoming Data Modeling Challenges

Numbers Station’s co-founder and chief scientist, Ines Chami, underscored the complexity of creating a representation of knowledge that LLMs can effectively utilize to answer user queries. The platform’s semantic catalog plays a pivotal role in aligning the model’s understanding with the company’s specific usage of terms and metrics, resulting in significantly improved precision compared to traditional text-to-SQL pipelines.

AI Platform for Analytics

While the launch of the chat service marks a significant milestone, Aberger emphasized the broader vision of building an AI platform for analytics. This includes enriching data with third-party sources and addressing various data challenges, positioning Numbers Station as a trailblazer in enterprise AI for structured data.

Numbers Station has already garnered the attention of Fortune 500 customers, such as global real estate services firm Jones Lang LaSalle. Sharad Rastogi, CEO of Work Dynamics Technology at Jones Lang LaSalle, commended Numbers Station’s platform for its continuous learning capabilities and its potential to drive impactful business outcomes through data analysis.