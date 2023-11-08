Newsnews
Nintendo Confirms Development Of Live-action Legend Of Zelda Movie

Written by: Analiese Caston | Published: 8 November 2023
In a surprise announcement, Nintendo has confirmed that they are working on a live-action movie based on the beloved Legend of Zelda franchise. Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of this iconic gaming series, revealed the exciting news, expressing his enthusiasm for the project.

Key Takeaway

Nintendo has confirmed that they are developing a live-action Legend of Zelda movie, collaborating with producer Avi Arad. This announcement comes as the franchise reaches new heights of popularity, fueled by the success of recent game releases. Following the triumph of the Super Mario Bros. movie and the enduring popularity of the Pokémon franchise, Nintendo aims to bring the beloved Legend of Zelda characters and story to the big screen.

A Collaborative Effort

Miyamoto shared that he has been collaborating with renowned producer Avi Arad on the development of the live-action Legend of Zelda film for several years. Arad, well-known for his involvement in producing highly successful films, including “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” brings his expertise to this project.

Nintendo is actively participating in the production process, ensuring that the film remains true to the spirit and essence of the cherished video game franchise. However, Miyamoto acknowledged that it will take some time before the movie is completed.

Capitalizing on Zelda’s Popularity

The decision to create a live-action film based on the Legend of Zelda comes as no surprise to fans. The franchise has experienced a resurgence in popularity, particularly with the critical success of the game “Breath of the Wild” in 2017. Praised as one of the greatest video games of all time, “Breath of the Wild” has not only captivated fans but also attracted new players to the series.

Continuing the momentum, the recently released sequel, “Tears of the Kingdom,” has quickly become a best-seller, selling over 20 million copies in just a few months. With the undeniable popularity of the Legend of Zelda franchise, it is only natural for Nintendo to explore new avenues to engage with fans, such as a live-action movie.

A Similar Success Story

While fans initially approached the announcement of a live-action Super Mario Bros. movie with skepticism, the film proved to be a massive success, grossing over $1.3 billion worldwide. This achievement demonstrated that a movie based on a beloved Nintendo property could resonate with audiences and deliver impressive results.

Considering the success of the Pokémon franchise in both animated movies and television shows, it is clear that expanding into the realm of live-action films is a logical step for Nintendo. With its rich lore, engaging characters, and devoted fanbase, the Legend of Zelda has all the ingredients to take audiences on an unforgettable cinematic adventure.

