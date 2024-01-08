Newsnews
News

Nigerian Fintech Cleva Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Funding

Written by: Amalle Duenas | Published: 8 January 2024
nigerian-fintech-cleva-raises-1-5m-pre-seed-funding
News

A Nigerian fintech startup, Cleva, has secured $1.5 million in pre-seed funding to support its mission of providing a banking platform for African individuals and businesses to receive international payments by opening USD accounts. The funding round was led by 1984 Ventures, with participation from The Raba Partnership, Byld Ventures, FirstCheck Africa, and several angel investors. The startup was also backed by Y Combinator as it joins the accelerator’s winter 2024 batch.

Key Takeaway

Cleva, a Nigerian fintech startup, has raised

.5 million in pre-seed funding to enable Africans to receive international payments by opening USD accounts. With a focus on superior customer experience and a unique business model, the startup aims to address the challenges of international payments in Africa and beyond.

Empowering Africans with International Payment Solutions

Cleva’s founders, Tolu Alabi and Philip Abel, aim to address the challenges Africans face in receiving international payments due to hyperinflation. With their experience in building banking products at Stripe and robust platforms at AWS, the team is uniquely qualified to execute their vision.

Unique Positioning and Market Opportunity

The founders’ strong connection with the African market, coupled with their technical and product experience from major tech companies, positions Cleva to solve the global problem of enabling people to receive international payments. While starting in Nigeria, the fintech aims to expand its solutions globally.

Early Success and Future Plans

Since its launch, Cleva has facilitated the opening of USD accounts for thousands of Nigerians, processing over $1 million in monthly payments with significant revenue growth. The startup differentiates itself through superior customer experience and a unique business model. It plans to introduce additional products such as USD cards and savings in U.S. assets, targeting Africans in the diaspora.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Anchor Raises $2.4M To Expand Product Offerings
News

Anchor Raises $2.4M To Expand Product Offerings

by Rosa Frizzell | 4 September 2023
Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880
News

Summer 2023 Sets Record As Hottest Summer Since 1880

by Wynn Graham | 2 September 2023
Kotani Pay Secures $2M Pre-Seed Funding To Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittances In Africa
News

Kotani Pay Secures $2M Pre-Seed Funding To Revolutionize Cross-Border Remittances In Africa

by Blinny Mccoy | 5 September 2023
Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution
News

Mecho Autotech Raises $2.4M And Expands Into Wholesale Spare Parts Distribution

by Maressa Hough | 14 September 2023
How Much Is One Bitcoin In Naira
FINTECH

How Much Is One Bitcoin In Naira

by Angelia Badger | 12 November 2023
What Is The Best Crowdfunding Site For Startups
FINTECH

What Is The Best Crowdfunding Site For Startups

by Sophie Langford | 7 November 2023
When Was Cashless Policy Introduced In Nigeria
FINTECH

When Was Cashless Policy Introduced In Nigeria

by Reyna Nunes | 16 November 2023
Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market
News

Connect Ventures Raises $80M For Its Fourth Fund In A Growing Bear Market

by Nelie Melanson | 6 September 2023

Recent Stories

Nigerian Fintech Cleva Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Funding
News

Nigerian Fintech Cleva Raises $1.5M Pre-Seed Funding

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Successfully Launches Astrobotic’s Lander To The Moon
News

ULA’s Vulcan Centaur Rocket Successfully Launches Astrobotic’s Lander To The Moon

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
How To Get Protection Rune In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Protection Rune In Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
How To Get Judgement Rune In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Judgement Rune In Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
How To Get Adventure Seals In Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Adventure Seals In Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
How To Get Focus Rune Lost Ark
GAMING

How To Get Focus Rune Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
Where To Get Tool Crafting Part In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Tool Crafting Part In Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024
Where To Get Expert Craft Kit In Lost Ark
GAMING

Where To Get Expert Craft Kit In Lost Ark

by Amalle Duenas | 8 January 2024