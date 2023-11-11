new-ways-veterans-can-leverage-their-military-experience-to-succeed-in-entrepreneurship

Transitioning from military life to civilian life can be a challenging endeavor for many veterans. One of the key hurdles they face is finding a new career that aligns with their skills and experience. Unfortunately, there are often misconceptions about hiring veterans, leading to underemployment and wasted potential.

Key Takeaway Veterans possess a unique set of skills and attributes that make them well-suited for entrepreneurship. Their sense of purpose, team-building abilities, resilience, agility, and skills beyond tactical roles all contribute to their potential success. By leveraging their military experience and taking advantage of available resources and support, veterans can embark on a fulfilling and rewarding journey as entrepreneurs.

The Reality of Veteran Skills

Contrary to popular belief, veterans possess a unique set of skills that make them highly suited for entrepreneurship. These skills are honed during military service and translate well to organizational leadership and entrepreneurship.

Research shows that CEOs with military experience outperform their nonveteran counterparts, delivering strong performance and higher average rates of return on investment. So, what is it about military experience that lends itself so well to entrepreneurship?

Sense of Purpose

Veterans have a deep sense of connection to a mission and a commitment to seeing it through. This innate perseverance and willingness to go the extra mile are invaluable in the face of challenges that arise in launching a startup.

Team Building

Military service often requires rallying a diverse group of individuals around a shared goal. This ability to make tough decisions, build consensus, and foster buy-in is essential in entrepreneurship where naysayers and obstacles abound. Being able to bring a team together is vital for overcoming these barriers.

Resiliency

Military service demands performing at the highest standards, building tenacity, and toughness. Veterans are conditioned to solve complex problems in real-time and keep moving forward. This resilience is a crucial attribute in overcoming the challenges that arise in starting a new company.

Agility

In the military, conditions frequently change at a moment’s notice, requiring teams to adapt and shift priorities. This ability to adapt to changing circumstances is a valuable asset when launching a new company. Successful entrepreneurs recognize the need to pivot and adjust their strategies as they learn more about the market’s needs.

Skills Beyond Tactical Roles

Veterans should not limit themselves to their military tactical roles when starting a business. As they progress in rank, veterans develop leadership, training, and team management skills that are transferable to different industries and roles. A successful entrepreneur can leverage these skills and apply them creatively in their new venture.

Tips for Veterans Venturing into Entrepreneurship

If you’re a veteran considering entrepreneurship, here are some tips to help you get started: