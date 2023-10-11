new-technology-revolutionizes-mri-scans-and-gender-detection-in-eggs

A Munich-based startup, Orbem, has secured $32 million in funding to accelerate the development of its groundbreaking technology that combines MRI scanning with artificial intelligence (AI). The company has successfully applied its innovative solution to the poultry industry, enabling hatcheries to determine the sex of an egg in a non-invasive and contactless manner. This breakthrough marks a significant milestone in addressing ethical concerns and reducing waste in the poultry industry. Moreover, Orbem’s creation has the potential to extend beyond the poultry sector, with applications in various fields including agriculture, healthcare, and construction.

Key Takeaway Orbem’s AI-powered MRI scanning technology has revolutionized gender detection in hatching eggs, providing a contactless and non-invasive solution that reduces waste and ethical concerns in the poultry industry.

Revamping the Poultry Industry

Orbem’s technology addresses the long-standing issue of gender determination in hatching eggs. Traditionally, male chicks have been culled as they do not lay eggs, resulting in inefficiency and ethical concerns surrounding animal welfare. To combat this, Orbem has developed a fully automated system that uses hyperspectral imaging to accurately detect the gender of chicks based on plumage color. This solution, known as “CHEGGY,” has seen remarkable success in commercial hatcheries, achieving up to 97% accuracy in identifying various aspects of eggs, such as freshness and shell integrity.

Despite the efficiency of existing gender detection systems, Orbem’s innovation lies in its ability to significantly speed up the process. By combining an industrial MRI scanner with an AI-based platform, Orbem can scan an egg in just one second, far quicker than existing methods. This remarkable advancement has garnered the attention of investors, leading to a successful €30 million ($31.8 million) Series A funding round, with 83North at the helm.

Orbem’s journey began in 2019 when co-founders, Dr. Pedro Gómez and his team, leveraged their collective expertise in MRI technology. Initially targeting the poultry industry, Orbem aimed to tackle the multitude of challenges faced by poultry producers, such as the wastage of unfertilized eggs and the ethical implications of eliminating male chicks. Furthermore, Orbem’s technology showcases its versatility and adaptability, as it can be applied to other industries, such as agriculture and healthcare.

Expanding Beyond Poultry

Orbem’s vision extends beyond the poultry industry. With its AI-powered MRI scanning technology, the company aims to explore opportunities in various sectors. For instance, Orbem envisions the ability to scan nuts to detect parasites or grade the nuts inside the shell, enabling dynamic pricing for customers. Moreover, their innovation has the potential to revolutionize medical imaging, ensuring structural integrity in biodegradable materials through MRI scans, and replacing less effective and invasive methodologies currently employed.

The integration of AI and MRI technology represents a significant trend in the medical devices industry. GlobalData reports that over 710,000 “AI for MRI” patents have been filed and granted in the past three years. Furthermore, Allied Market Research projects that the AI in medical imaging market could reach a value of $29.8 billion globally by 2032. With such staggering growth potential, it is evident that AI-powered MRI scans will play a crucial role in the future of healthcare and other industries.

In conclusion, Orbem’s groundbreaking technology, which combines AI and MRI scanning, has opened new frontiers in the poultry industry. By providing a fast and non-invasive solution to determine the gender of hatching eggs, Orbem has addressed ethical concerns and reduced waste. Furthermore, its versatile application across various sectors, from agriculture to healthcare, demonstrates the significant impact that AI-powered MRI scanning can have on multiple industries in the coming years.