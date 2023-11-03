Newsnews
New Round Of Layoffs At Nio Amid Fierce Competition

Written by: Petronilla Haskell | Published: 3 November 2023
Nio, the well-known Chinese carmaker specializing in premium electric SUVs, is set to undergo a round of layoffs as it faces intense competition and the need to cut costs. The company’s CEO, William Li, revealed in an internal letter that approximately 10% of the workforce will be affected by the restructuring.

Nio, the Chinese carmaker known for its premium electric SUVs, is cutting approximately 10% of its workforce as it faces fierce competition and seeks to improve financial performance. The company aims to invest in core technologies, enhance sales and service capabilities, streamline operations, and obtain a competitive edge in the electric vehicle market. This decision follows Nio’s price reduction strategy earlier this year, which failed to result in the desired outcomes.

Meeting New Priorities

The decision to conduct layoffs comes after extensive discussions about Nio’s operational plans for the next two years. The company’s new priorities include investing in core technologies, enhancing sales and service capabilities, meeting product release schedules, consolidating departments, eliminating inefficient positions, and improving resource efficiency. The goal is to ensure strong financial performance in the coming years.

The reorganization process is expected to be completed by November, and Li expressed his regrets to those affected by the layoffs. He emphasized that although the decision was difficult, it was necessary to navigate the fierce competition the company is facing. He compared Nio’s journey to a marathon on a muddy track and urged employees to remain focused on efficient execution and improving system capabilities.

Facing a Price War

Earlier this year, Nio responded to Tesla’s entry into the Chinese market by slashing the prices of all its models by 30,000 yuan or $4,200. This move plunged the company into a price war, sparked by the world’s largest auto market, China. The latest round of layoffs indicates that the price reduction strategy may not have yielded the desired results, leading Nio to reassess its operations further.

