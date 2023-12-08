Newsnews
News

New Opportunities And Trends In The Venture Secondary Market

Written by: Paulina Easton | Published: 8 December 2023
new-opportunities-and-trends-in-the-venture-secondary-market
News

As the venture market continues to navigate the aftermath of the 2022 market correction, investors are paying close attention to the secondary market for insights into valuations and investor sentiments. Despite the challenges, the secondary market has shown some promising trends, and we reached out to five venture secondary investors to get their perspectives.

Key Takeaway

Investors in the secondary venture market are finding attractive opportunities in sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, and marketing tech. Despite the overall tech slowdown, many companies within these sectors have maintained attractive growth and financial trajectories.

Opportunities in Venture Secondaries

John Zic, the founding partner at EQUIAM, highlights that sectors like fintech, cybersecurity, and marketing tech offer attractive investment opportunities. These sectors have experienced valuation downturns amidst the broader tech slowdown, but certain firms within them have consistently delivered on their financial targets.

When comparing the current opportunities to the heights of 2021, Zic notes that almost every subsector of the tech market was overvalued at that time. However, deal flow in blockchain/cryptocurrency firms was significant, driven by the crypto bull market. This deal flow has since slowed down considerably over the past two years.

Investors Bolstering Equity Positions

Many investors are also using this time to strengthen their equity positions in existing portfolio companies. Michael Szalontay, the co-founder of Flashpoint Venture Capital, explains that they are actively making follow-on investments in performing companies within their portfolio. The secondary market’s discounted prices offer attractive opportunities for equity acquisition.

Factors influencing investment decisions include growth, profitability, and the length of runway for each portfolio company. Investors like Szalontay believe that the current market presents an opportune time for buying, especially with discounted prices in the secondary market.

Valuations and Investor Sentiment

All the interviewed investors agree that company stake prices in the secondary market have significantly decreased, although valuations may not have reached the lowest point yet. The timing of a market bottom is a topic of debate among investors. While Szalontay sees positive signals from the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates as an indication of nearing the bottom, others have differing views.

Looking ahead, there are sectors that some investors believe are overhyped in the secondaries market. Additionally, there is divergence regarding the pace at which primary venture capitalists should re-enter the space if the market opens up next year. Lastly, the actual hunger for liquidity among limited partners (LPs) may not be as high as anticipated.

Conclusion

The secondary venture market is evolving in response to market conditions, offering investors attractive opportunities in sectors such as fintech, cybersecurity, and marketing tech. Despite the challenges faced since the 2022 market correction, many firms within these sectors have exhibited strong growth and financial performance. As the market looks towards the future, it remains to be seen how valuations will continue to shift and investor sentiment will shape the venture secondary landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Investors Are Looking For In Fintech
AI

What Investors Are Looking For In Fintech

by Melania Forney | 19 September 2023
How Do I Invest In Fintech
AI

How Do I Invest In Fintech

by Della Grindstaff | 19 September 2023
What Are Some High Risk Investments?
FINTECH

What Are Some High Risk Investments?

by Lanita Corcoran | 12 November 2023
New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies
News

New Fundraising For Industry Ventures To Expand Stakes In Venture Firms And Companies

by Danyelle Moreland | 28 September 2023
How To Sell Art On NFT
FINTECH

How To Sell Art On NFT

by Imogene Sowell | 29 October 2023
How To Invest In DJI
TECHNOLOGY

How To Invest In DJI

by Kirbie Sperry | 21 October 2023
What NFT To Buy
FINTECH

What NFT To Buy

by Petunia Agustin | 7 November 2023
How To Buy NFT On Coinbase
FINTECH

How To Buy NFT On Coinbase

by Ollie Branham | 29 October 2023

Recent Stories

As Climate Change Accelerates, Climate Tech Takes Center Stage
News

As Climate Change Accelerates, Climate Tech Takes Center Stage

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Amazon Pilots New $9.99 Monthly Grocery Subscription For Prime Members In Three Cities
News

Amazon Pilots New $9.99 Monthly Grocery Subscription For Prime Members In Three Cities

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Can Battery Swapping Work For EV Consumers? Ample And Stellantis Aim To Find Out
News

Can Battery Swapping Work For EV Consumers? Ample And Stellantis Aim To Find Out

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Google’s Best Gemini Demo Was Faked
News

Google’s Best Gemini Demo Was Faked

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Keeping Your Business Model Simple: A Key To Success
News

Keeping Your Business Model Simple: A Key To Success

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Mammoth 2 Introduces New Features To Enhance User Experience On Mastodon
News

Mammoth 2 Introduces New Features To Enhance User Experience On Mastodon

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
Amazon Removes Venmo As Payment Option, Starting Next Month
News

Amazon Removes Venmo As Payment Option, Starting Next Month

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023
New Ruling Puts Credit Scoring Firms In The Crosshairs Of EU Data Protection Regulations
News

New Ruling Puts Credit Scoring Firms In The Crosshairs Of EU Data Protection Regulations

by Paulina Easton | 8 December 2023