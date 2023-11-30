Newsnews
News

New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market

Written by: Katie Mader | Published: 1 December 2023
new-open-alternative-to-kindle-and-kobo-vivlios-unique-approach-to-the-e-book-market
News

In the highly competitive e-book industry dominated by giants like Amazon and Rakuten, a small French company called Vivlio is carving out its own niche. With a team of only 35 people, Vivlio has managed to build an open European alternative to these tech giants, offering a distinct strategy and different goals.

Key Takeaway

Vivlio, a small French company, is challenging the dominance of Amazon and Rakuten in the e-book industry by offering an open alternative. By partnering with bookstores and retailers, Vivlio has created a unique ecosystem that prioritizes the interests of its partners and customers. With user-friendly e-books and dedicated e-book readers, Vivlio provides an attractive option for readers looking for an alternative to Kindle and Kobo.

A Unique Approach to the E-Book Market

Unlike Amazon and Kobo, Vivlio focuses on building a bookstore-agnostic e-book platform. The company has formed partnerships with various bookstores and retailers of cultural goods, creating a European coalition of companies with similar interests. By working closely with these partners, Vivlio ensures that the customer remains the retailer’s customer and leaves a substantial portion of the sales generated to the bookseller.

Transforming Bookshops into E-Book Sellers

Vivlio recognized the importance of bookshops in the book industry and aimed to leverage their existence rather than compete against them. By partnering with both small and big chain bookstores in France, Belgium, and Spain, Vivlio runs their e-book stores on their behalf. This unique approach allows bookstores to remain relevant in the digital age while benefiting from Vivlio’s e-book platform.

User-Friendly E-Books

In addition to selling e-books for its partners, Vivlio also provides e-book readers to enhance the reading experience. The company has partnered with PocketBook, an existing manufacturer, to offer dedicated devices that seamlessly integrate with the Vivlio ecosystem. These e-book readers have a user-friendly interface, sharp text display, long battery life, and customizable options.

A Contribution to an Open Ecosystem

In an effort to challenge the dominance of Adobe’s DRM system, Vivlio has contributed to Readium LCP, an open-source DRM solution. This move aligns with Vivlio’s commitment to an open ecosystem and provides users with a more streamlined and user-friendly DRM experience.

A Neutral Player in the Industry

Vivlio positions itself as a neutral player in the e-book industry, with Cultura as its main shareholder. The company aims to create an alliance of European partners and maintain a diverse capital structure. With hundreds of thousands of active users and room for growth, Vivlio proves that a small company can thrive in the e-book market by offering a unique and differentiated approach.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Ereader Is Best For College Textbooks
TECHNOLOGY

What Ereader Is Best For College Textbooks

by Sonni Flory | 18 October 2023
When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released
TECHNOLOGY

When Will A New Nook Tablet Be Released

by Hallie Wyant | 9 October 2023
What Is An EBook
TECHNOLOGY

What Is An EBook

by Lura Andrus | 23 August 2023
Which Ereader Uses Epub
TECHNOLOGY

Which Ereader Uses Epub

by Michaeline Arnett | 18 October 2023
What Is A Kobo Wireless Ereader
TECHNOLOGY

What Is A Kobo Wireless Ereader

by Julina Ashby | 18 October 2023
14 Best Boox Ereader For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

14 Best Boox Ereader For 2023

by Valene Bruce | 16 October 2023
Which EBook App Is Best
TECHNOLOGY

Which EBook App Is Best

by Ivette Rowe | 23 August 2023
8 Best Kobo Ereader For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

8 Best Kobo Ereader For 2023

by Ranna Waddell | 15 October 2023

Recent Stories

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow
News

New Security Measures: Google To Delete Inactive Accounts Tomorrow

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round
News

New Funding Boosts Kenyan Climate-Tech Startup Amini In $4M Seed Round

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand
News

Tech-enabled Warehousing Startup Huboo Raises $36.6M To Meet Growing E-commerce Demand

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health
News

Amazon CTO Werner Vogels Discusses Culturally Aware LLMs, Developer Productivity, And Women’s Health

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates
News

Nucleos Provides Secure, Tablet-Powered Education For Inmates

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market
News

New Open Alternative To Kindle And Kobo: Vivlio’s Unique Approach To The E-Book Market

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary
News

ChatGPT Mobile Apps Surpass 110 Million Installs And $30 Million In Revenue On First Anniversary

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023
Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds
News

Clayful Raises $7M To Connect Students With Mental Health Experts In 60 Seconds

by Katie Mader | 1 December 2023