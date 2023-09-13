Newsnews
New ICloud+ Storage Plans Offer Unprecedented Capacity For Apple Users

Written by: Holly-Anne Hess | Published: 13 September 2023
Apple recently made an exciting announcement during the launch of its new line of iPhones. Alongside the new devices, the tech giant unveiled two additional subscription tiers for iCloud+, its cloud storage service. Now, users can choose between storing their data in the newly introduced 6 terabyte (TB) or 12TB plans. While the average consumer might not require such vast storage capacities, these plans could be a game-changer for professionals in fields such as photography and filmmaking, particularly considering the significant camera upgrades offered by the new iPhone 15.

Key Takeaway

Apple has introduced new 6TB and 12TB storage options for its iCloud+ subscription service. These plans cater to professionals in fields like photography and filmmaking who require vast amounts of storage for their high-resolution images and videos. With competitive pricing and enhanced privacy features, iCloud+ continues to be a reliable choice for users looking to store and protect their valuable data.

Photographers and filmmakers often deal with large file sizes due to high-resolution images and videos. With the increased storage options on iCloud+, these professionals can now back up their work seamlessly and have ample space to store their creations. The announcement was met with great enthusiasm, with the new iCloud storage plans receiving the loudest applause in the theater during the event.

Currently, iCloud+ subscribers pay $0.99 per month for 50GB of storage, $2.99 per month for 200GB, and $9.99 per month for 2TB. While Apple has not disclosed the pricing for the new 6TB and 12TB subscriptions, we can speculate that they will likely be around $30 and $60 per month, respectively, based on the existing price structure. For comparison, Google’s cloud storage plans for 5TB and 10TB of data are priced at $24.99 per month and $49.99 per month, placing Apple’s options in a similar price range.

In addition to the increased storage options, iCloud+ subscribers will continue to enjoy existing privacy features, such as Hide My Email and Private Relay. These features provide added security and anonymity when users are interacting with websites and services, further enhancing the appeal of the iCloud+ subscription.

