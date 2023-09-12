New Era Of Global Energy Sovereignty: The Role Of Batteries

As the world shifts towards a more sustainable future driven by electrification, batteries have become more important than ever. They power nearly all the devices we depend on in our daily lives. But as nations and governments navigate the complexities of global policies, supply chains, and innovation, a pressing question emerges: will batteries become the new geopolitical force shaping global energy sovereignty?

Key Takeaway The shift towards a more electrified future driven by batteries raises questions about the future of global energy sovereignty. Geopolitical forces are likely to shape the battery industry as nations assert economic interests in critical mineral deposits and invest in battery manufacturing. Technology innovation will be crucial in reducing reliance on raw materials and ensuring a more sustainable and secure battery supply chain.

Lessons from the petroleum industry

In the past, the world’s dependence on oil influenced domestic and foreign policies. Nations asserted their economic interests in oil-producing countries, and organizations like OPEC were formed to advocate for the sovereignty of natural resources. As oil shortages caused economic turmoil, countries took steps to ensure energy security through fuel efficiency standards and strategic reserves.

The recent geopolitical tensions surrounding natural gas supplies to Europe and the U.S.’s efforts to guarantee energy security for batteries through the Inflation Reduction Act highlight the potential impact of geopolitical forces on electrical energy. It raises the question of whether batteries, as a stored energy source, will also be subject to global economic and geopolitical forces, akin to what happened with fossil fuels.

The race for stability and security in battery manufacturing

Battery technology and innovation will be the key drivers of this century. Unlike the petroleum industry, where the focus was on the source of energy, batteries occupy a central role in an electrified economy. From mining and refining raw materials to battery manufacturing and recycling, innovation and policies will determine winners and losers in this industry.

China has taken a leading position in the battery industry, with the majority of global lithium refining capacity under its control. The country’s “battery arms race” and emphasis on technological independence have significant implications for the global supply chain. Other countries rich in critical minerals for battery production, such as Australia, Chile, and the lithium triangle (Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile), are also asserting their economic interests in the industry.

In response to China’s dominance, the U.S. has increased its investments in batteries, aiming to reduce foreign dependency and strengthen the domestic supply chain. Protectionist policies and simmering tensions between nations will further complicate the battery race, with Europe and the U.S. seeking to protect and promote their national industries.

The role of technology in reducing raw material dependence

Technology innovation will play a crucial role in shifting the balance of power and undermining policies of self-sufficiency. Just as advancements in petroleum technology enabled large-scale production and distribution, innovation in batteries can lead to the widespread adoption of energy storage. Efforts to improve the efficiency of electric vehicles, extend battery longevity, and implement battery recycling technologies can significantly reduce the reliance on raw materials.

For example, a 10% improvement in a vehicle’s drivetrain efficiency can lead to significant savings in nickel, cobalt, and lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) per vehicle. Additionally, extending battery warranties through advanced battery management system (BMS) software solutions can reduce raw material utilization and the need for more mining operations.

Technology and innovation will continue to drive progress in the battery industry alongside rising protectionism and nationalism. This will require chief executives in the battery and energy sectors to carefully consider shifting priorities and mitigation strategies.