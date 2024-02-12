New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join

There’s a new dating app in town, and it’s not your typical matchmaking platform. Score, the latest offering from financial platform Neon Money Club, is exclusively for individuals with good to excellent credit scores. This unique approach aims to bring attention to the often overlooked topic of finances in relationships.

Key Takeaway Score is a new dating app exclusively for individuals with good to excellent credit scores, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of financial health in relationships.

Raising Financial Awareness Through Dating

Luke Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Neon Money Club, emphasized the need to shift the conversation about finances to unconventional settings. He believes that traditional methods of raising financial awareness are outdated and that it’s essential to capture people’s attention first. With Score, the focus is on integrating financial discussions into the world of dating.

The Significance of Financial Compatibility

While discussing money can often be uncomfortable, the reality is that finances play a crucial role in many relationships. According to CNBC, a significant number of U.S. citizens consider debt as a valid reason for divorce, highlighting the impact of financial issues on relationships.

Conception and Access

The idea for Score originated at last year’s AfroTech, where Neon Money Club sought to address credit health. The app will have a limited availability for approximately 90 days, and interested individuals must apply for access. Upon signing up, users will undergo a soft credit check that does not affect their credit reports. The app will not display the credit score, and successful applicants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

Addressing Exclusivity and Perceptions

While the exclusivity of the app may raise concerns, especially considering the average U.S. credit score and disparities across racial groups, Bailey emphasized that having good credit is aspirational rather than classist. He also highlighted the possibility of individuals with high incomes having low credit scores. Those who do not qualify for Score will be directed to resources for improving financial literacy and to credit builder Grow Credit to enhance their credit scores.

Neon Money Club’s Vision

Neon Money Club, a creative studio focusing on fintech products, has been making waves in the financial industry. The company aims to promote financial literacy and inclusivity, and it made history last year by becoming the first Black-owned tech business to launch a credit card with AMEX. With a significant venture capital backing, Neon Money Club is committed to opening doors for diverse voices in the world of finance.