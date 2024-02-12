Newsnews
News

New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join

Written by: Olva Buckman | Published: 13 February 2024
new-dating-app-score-requires-good-credit-to-join
News

There’s a new dating app in town, and it’s not your typical matchmaking platform. Score, the latest offering from financial platform Neon Money Club, is exclusively for individuals with good to excellent credit scores. This unique approach aims to bring attention to the often overlooked topic of finances in relationships.

Key Takeaway

Score is a new dating app exclusively for individuals with good to excellent credit scores, aiming to raise awareness about the importance of financial health in relationships.

Raising Financial Awareness Through Dating

Luke Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Neon Money Club, emphasized the need to shift the conversation about finances to unconventional settings. He believes that traditional methods of raising financial awareness are outdated and that it’s essential to capture people’s attention first. With Score, the focus is on integrating financial discussions into the world of dating.

The Significance of Financial Compatibility

While discussing money can often be uncomfortable, the reality is that finances play a crucial role in many relationships. According to CNBC, a significant number of U.S. citizens consider debt as a valid reason for divorce, highlighting the impact of financial issues on relationships.

Conception and Access

The idea for Score originated at last year’s AfroTech, where Neon Money Club sought to address credit health. The app will have a limited availability for approximately 90 days, and interested individuals must apply for access. Upon signing up, users will undergo a soft credit check that does not affect their credit reports. The app will not display the credit score, and successful applicants will have the opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals.

Addressing Exclusivity and Perceptions

While the exclusivity of the app may raise concerns, especially considering the average U.S. credit score and disparities across racial groups, Bailey emphasized that having good credit is aspirational rather than classist. He also highlighted the possibility of individuals with high incomes having low credit scores. Those who do not qualify for Score will be directed to resources for improving financial literacy and to credit builder Grow Credit to enhance their credit scores.

Neon Money Club’s Vision

Neon Money Club, a creative studio focusing on fintech products, has been making waves in the financial industry. The company aims to promote financial literacy and inclusivity, and it made history last year by becoming the first Black-owned tech business to launch a credit card with AMEX. With a significant venture capital backing, Neon Money Club is committed to opening doors for diverse voices in the world of finance.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Afterpay Day
TECHNOLOGY

What Is Afterpay Day

by Linell Irving | 11 September 2023
How To Borrow Money Using Cash App
FINTECH

How To Borrow Money Using Cash App

by Maudie Roden | 28 October 2023
How To Get Free Playstation Store Money
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Free Playstation Store Money

by Marline Zander | 25 August 2023
How Do You Get Apple TV For Free
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Get Apple TV For Free

by Susie Dimaggio | 11 September 2023
How To Get Free Airpods From Apple
TECHNOLOGY

How To Get Free Airpods From Apple

by Hortense Luckey | 11 September 2023
What Credit Score Do You Need For Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

What Credit Score Do You Need For Afterpay

by Jodie Sykes | 11 September 2023
How Do You Get Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Get Afterpay

by Freda Sheehan | 11 September 2023
How To Get PayPal Credit
FINTECH

How To Get PayPal Credit

by Krystal Heredia | 4 November 2023

Recent Stories

How To Return Champions In League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Return Champions In League Of Legends

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
How To Remove Tokens League Of Legends
GAMING

How To Remove Tokens League Of Legends

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join
News

New Dating App ‘Score’ Requires Good Credit To Join

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
Stellantis To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Port Standard For Future EVs
News

Stellantis To Embrace Tesla’s Charging Port Standard For Future EVs

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
AI Field Trips: Exploring The Future Of Technology
News

AI Field Trips: Exploring The Future Of Technology

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
Over 50% Of Vision Pro-only Apps Are Paid Downloads, A Stark Contrast To The Wider IOS App Store
News

Over 50% Of Vision Pro-only Apps Are Paid Downloads, A Stark Contrast To The Wider IOS App Store

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
Federal Investigation Launched Into Lucid’s Defroster Recall Software Fix
News

Federal Investigation Launched Into Lucid’s Defroster Recall Software Fix

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024
Industrial Robot Orders In North America Drop By 30% In 2023
News

Industrial Robot Orders In North America Drop By 30% In 2023

by Olva Buckman | 13 February 2024