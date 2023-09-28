new-and-affordable-tablo-dvr-offers-free-ad-supported-tv-streaming

The Tablo DVR has introduced its latest offering, the 4th generation Tablo OTA DVR, which aims to cater to the growing demand for affordable and reliable over-the-air (OTA) DVRs and TV antennas. This new Tablo DVR comes with a range of features that make it stand out from its predecessors, providing users with an enhanced television streaming experience.

Key Takeaway The 4th generation Tablo DVR revolutionizes the OTA DVR market by offering affordable, ad-supported TV streaming with enhanced features such as fast-forwarding through commercials. With no subscription fees and easy setup, the Tablo DVR is a top choice for cord-cutters looking for a high-quality streaming experience. The company’s dedication to future developments, including ATSC 3.0 support and a four-tuner version, ensures that Tablo will continue to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

More Storage and Enhanced Streaming

Priced at $100, the 4th generation Tablo DVR offers over 50 hours of onboard recording storage, allowing users to easily store their favorite TV shows and movies. It also comes with two ATSC 1.0 tuners that deliver MPEG2 video, ensuring high-quality streaming. Additionally, the new app that accompanies the Tablo DVR allows users to stream over 70 FAST (Free Ad-Supported TV) and live channels, including popular networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, PBS, and more.

Fast-Forward Through Commercials

One of the most notable features of the 4th generation Tablo DVR is its ability to record FAST programming, allowing users to fast forward through commercials. This groundbreaking innovation in the FAST space sets Tablo apart from other DVRs and provides users with more control over their viewing experience, making it a premier choice for cord-cutters.

No Subscription Fees

Unlike its predecessors, the new Tablo DVR does not require a monthly subscription fee, making it a cost-effective option for consumers. With a one-time purchase fee, users can access all the features and benefits offered by the Tablo DVR without any additional expenses. This affordability factor is a significant selling point for consumers looking to save money while enjoying their favorite TV shows and movies.

Easy Setup and Compatibility

The 4th generation Tablo DVR is designed to be user-friendly and compatible with various devices. Setting up the Tablo DVR is quick and easy, with users simply needing to connect an antenna and download the Tablo TV app. The app provides guidance on antenna placement to ensure the best reception and channel availability. The Tablo TV app is available on iOS, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Android devices. Support for Apple TV, Samsung, LG, and Vizio TVs will be available soon.

Future Developments

Tablo has plans to further improve its DVR offerings, with the release of an ATSC 3.0 tuner next year and a four-tuner version in the works. The company is dedicated to continuous development, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest technology and an expanded channel library for their streaming needs.