Newsnews
News

Meta’s Horizon Worlds Expands To Web And Mobile: A New Era For VR Social App

Written by: Tyne Monreal | Published: 15 September 2023
metas-horizon-worlds-expands-to-web-and-mobile-a-new-era-for-vr-social-app
News

Meta, the social media giant, is making a groundbreaking move by bringing its popular VR social app, Horizon Worlds, out of the headset and onto web and mobile platforms. This highly anticipated expansion aims to attract a wider user base and revolutionize the way people connect and interact in virtual reality.

Key Takeaway

Meta’s Horizon Worlds is entering a new phase of development, expanding its reach to web and mobile users, providing a unique VR social experience beyond the confines of a VR headset.

Breaking Barriers: Accessible to All

By expanding to mobile and web platforms, Horizon Worlds is breaking down the barriers of entry that were previously limited to users who owned a Quest VR headset. Now, anyone with a web browser or a mobile device can join in on the virtual fun. This accessibility is a game-changer, as it opens up Horizon Worlds to a much larger audience.

A Thriving Virtual Community

While user numbers for the VR version of Horizon Worlds have not been officially disclosed, reports suggest that the platform is not as densely populated as expected. However, with the expansion to web and mobile, Meta aims to create a thriving virtual community with a diverse range of users and experiences.

Exploring the Infinite Possibilities

Horizon Worlds allows players to immerse themselves in a virtual world where they can interact with others as their unique virtual avatars. The platform offers a variety of games and “worlds” designed by Meta or created by users themselves. Additionally, users have the opportunity to create and sell items within the platform, although Meta claims a hefty 47.5% commission on sales.

Paving the Way for Enhancements

Meta is committed to constantly improving the user experience in Horizon Worlds. Earlier this year, the platform received criticism when it opened its doors to teenage users. However, to ensure safety, those under 18 are automatically set to a “garbled voices” setting, protecting them from unfamiliar voices.

Furthermore, one of the most exciting updates coming to Horizon Worlds is the addition of avatar legs. Meta is working diligently to give avatars a more lifelike appearance, enhancing the overall sense of presence and immersion for users.

In addition to these developments, Meta is also exploring in-app purchases and creator bonuses within Horizon Worlds. These features are set to provide new opportunities for users to personalize their experiences and create a thriving virtual economy.

As Meta pioneers the expansion of Horizon Worlds to web and mobile platforms, the future of virtual reality social experiences is evolving. The potential for a truly connected and immersive virtual community is within reach, and the impact of this groundbreaking move will surely be felt throughout the industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New Silent Startup Favs Raises $1M To Revolutionize Social Networking
News

New Silent Startup Favs Raises $1M To Revolutionize Social Networking

by Clari Yost | 15 September 2023
As Databricks Raises New Funding, The AI Market Intensifies
News

As Databricks Raises New Funding, The AI Market Intensifies

by Jenelle Levy | 15 September 2023
Meta’s Horizon Worlds Expands To Web And Mobile: A New Era For VR Social App
News

Meta’s Horizon Worlds Expands To Web And Mobile: A New Era For VR Social App

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
Circle Expands Focus On Asia To Enter Flourishing Payments Ecosystem
News

Circle Expands Focus On Asia To Enter Flourishing Payments Ecosystem

by Bili Duffy | 15 September 2023
Tugende Reaches Agreement With Warbler Labs To Restructure Defaulted $5M Goldfinch Loan
News

Tugende Reaches Agreement With Warbler Labs To Restructure Defaulted $5M Goldfinch Loan

by Fern Aldana | 15 September 2023
Spotify Empowers Songwriters With New “Songwriter Promo Cards” Feature
News

Spotify Empowers Songwriters With New “Songwriter Promo Cards” Feature

by Sande Daily | 15 September 2023
WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse
News

WordPress Blogs Can Now Reach Mastodon And The Fediverse

by Kevyn Hackworth | 15 September 2023
Pinterest Launches New Feature Inspired By Gen Z-focused Shuffles App
News

Pinterest Launches New Feature Inspired By Gen Z-focused Shuffles App

by Melloney Oglesby | 15 September 2023

Recent Stories

13 Best Cybertron Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

13 Best Cybertron Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
12 Amazing Computer Vacuum Cleaner For Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Amazing Computer Vacuum Cleaner For Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
14 Best Usb Controller Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Usb Controller Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
14 Best Red Pc Case for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Red Pc Case for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
12 Best Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

12 Best Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
8 Amazing Doom Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Amazing Doom Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
11 Amazing Pc Accessories Gaming for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Pc Accessories Gaming for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023
14 Best Rgb Strip Pc for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Rgb Strip Pc for 2023

by Tyne Monreal | 15 September 2023